Buy Intel On The Coming Pullback

The most recent news - the Intel-Tsinghua breakup - will not hurt Intel and might actually help the company in the long term.

In January, I reacted to Intel (INTC) showing a down gap after its (relatively, at least per quarter-to-quarter sentiment, as stated in the article) disappointing earnings report. I predicted the gap to be an area gap, with my prospective fill date of Feb. 2. This is exactly what happened, and since filling INTC has trended upward in a mini rally.

Gap Analysis

The rally might appear a little too quick, and we now see an up gap. Although the most recent candlestick pattern is a bullish engulfing, which – as the name implies – is bullish, I believe that this candlestick pattern will not confirm bullishness. This candlestick pattern tends to work best as a bullish reversal pattern, not a bullish continuation pattern:

(Source: Stockcharts)

The more important aspect here is that the gap we are seeing is most likely an area gap and will thus fill. Hence, INTC is likely to pull back before continuing its upward momentum. We will backtest this sort of gap in INTC to find whether it shows a consistent pattern of filling.

Here's what happens in the week after this sort of up gap:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

You might notice that this gap is quite rare, with some years only having a couple instances. As for performance, the chart is misleading on the surface: Not all of these gaps filled quickly, but the pullbacks have been much more violent than the instances in which the stock moves upward after the gap. Overall, consistently buying this gap is not profitable, but the trend seems to have changed in 2016.

Of course, this is a rare gap, so our data is a bit lacking. We will bootstrap this analysis by loosening the definition of this sort of up gap. In addition, we will switch the analysis direction, calculating performance for shorting the gap instead of buying it, as this seems like an area gap to me. Here's the new performance, in the short direction:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

It seems more tradable now, but we have some large drawdowns. However, holding longer shows that after the gap fills, the stock returns to its post-gap high. After two weeks, neither the long nor short direction is profitable (here's the long trade):

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

I don’t consider this type of gap tradable via time-based strategies. The best trade here is to short INTC until the gap fills and then switch directions. For investors who do not mind taking a tax hit, the implication is to take profit now, wait for the gap to fill, and then repurchase the shares.

Long-term Upward Momentum: Still On

Onto more long-term patterns, once the gap fills I do believe that INTC will continue moving upward. First, INTC has a strong seasonal pattern, with March-to-May being a reliable mini-bull season. The average return for this period is 6%:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

April and May are particularly strong, with few down months. April also contains an earnings report, which we might look at in my newsletter. My pattern recognition analysis via machine learning algorithms also point to a strong upside vs. downside: 39% potential upside over the next two quarters vs. a 25% potential downside.

However, it also points to a potential pullback (correction) before that potential upside movement. See if you can spot the pattern:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

End-of-February pullbacks are common in most sectors. Likewise, March tends to be bullish. Thus, the “fill the gap and then rally” story is reasonable.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

Intel’s balance sheet looks healthy to where long-term upward momentum based on fundamental investors’ cash influx is sustainable. While debt has become a larger concern over the past few years with respect to cash flow, it is diverging with net worth; equity has been increasing while debt has been decreasing:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

However, some analysts emphasize the cash story. This author, for example, believes that the free cash flow trends in Intel make the fair value of the stock somewhere between $25 and $36. Standard discounted cash flow analyses nevertheless put the fair value at slightly above the current, true value:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

My own discounted cash flow analysis is even more bullish. This analysis emphasizes the trend of the calculated fair value, not the point estimates. I found that the growth rate in INTC is enough to justify a higher price despite the falling cash:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

Here's the stock charted against my discounted cash flow valuation. I used annual data for the sake of a smooth curve. With the exception of the bear market around 2008, this valuation’s trend is strongly correlated with the stock’s trend, implying that fundamental values are integral in investors’ perceptions of this stock, which is not something we can say for all stocks, especially tech stocks:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

Note that my discounted cash flow value has led the stock upward since 2016. While the trend is weakening, it's still upward. This valuation also hints at an undervaluation of nearly 30%.

As I mentioned in the last article, growth is slowing but not over. Intel still has room to run. We are simply entering the latter part of the company’s growth cycle.

The Broken Partnership

Because it will probably come up in the comments, I also should mention something about Intel’s latest news, that of its ceasing the Tsinghua Unigroup partnership for 5g modem chips. I do not think this will have a significant effect on the company in the long term. While Intel could have benefited from the partnership, it also could have lost some important IP as a result of working with a company from a country infamous for IP theft.

As the Chinese market matures, Chinese IP law will too mature. China will eventually want to ensure it protects its own IP from developing countries such as Vietnam. Future partnerships between Intel and Chinese companies are not completely off the table, and Intel feeling compelled to continue building partnerships in China made more sense a decade ago than now.

To address a comment from the SA news article:

I do not think Intel has missed an opportunity here because its competitors are also increasingly unwilling to work with China. Samsung is unlikely to step in to take Intel’s place. Samsung knows firsthand of China’s propensity to rip off IP.

In the long term, the risk of the partnership probably presented more downside than upside. Should China steal Intel’s tech through the partnership, we would see a cheaper Chinese version of the resultant technology, essentially creating a new competitor for Intel. Intel walking away could have prevented this extra competition, bolstering its ability to protect its market share for its new products.

Exiting the pool before it gets deep makes sense in an atmosphere in which “trade war” often appears alongside “China.” Anyway, while 5G will likely offer large improvements (e.g., offering wired speed and latency as well as cheaper data caps to unwired device users) over 4G, the transition will be slow. Intel need not rush into the 5G hype by working with China and could even benefit by waiting for China to gain more respect for IP protection.

And maybe when that day comes, China will stop stealing my IP as well.

Edit: As an aside, as I'm fluent in Chinese, I "Baidued" to check if my last article on INTC had been stolen yet. Never doubt the speed at which Chinese companies can lift IP: here is a stolen version of my last article on INTC, published only one day after the article was published on Seeking Alpha. The site is back dating the articles to appear to be the originator. The "editors" were at least nice enough to cite me as the author of the article, although it also claims I work for their affiliated site, not for Seeking Alpha. This is not my favorite of the 300-plus search results, however - no, that would be this one, as the translator went through the extra effort of translating my charts and slapping their company watermark on them.

Conclusion and Trade Ideas

Intel still looks strong from a seasonal, fundamental, and growth standpoint. The recent up gap predicts a pullback. I can think of a few ways to play this gap that would not subject you to considerable risk.

One option is to run a calendar call spread on INTC with strike prices set at the current price. Close the position after the gap fills and the stock returns to the current price. You would profit via time decay and via a volatility rush, provided the gap closes quickly.

A more conservative method for investors with lower risk tolerance is buying an albatross spread. The breakeven points of this strategy are wider, so if the gap takes longer to close or return to its current price, you still profit, albeit to a lesser degree. Both strategies have limited gain and loss.

The third strategy – more risky – is to sell puts with strikes somewhere within the gap (e.g., $52) once INTC fills the gap. If executed, the put strategy is equivalent to buying INTC at the dip. If not, you would collect the credit for the put once INTC resumes its upward momentum.

If you plan on running one of these strategies and need specific strikes and/or expiration dates, hit me up in my chat or slide me a direct message.

Happy trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.