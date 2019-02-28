The Top Performing Stocks Of 2019 YTD

Here's a brief look at the top 20 stocks of 2019 YTD through 2/25/19. I broke down the top performers between market capitalizations over $2 Billion and under $2 Billion.

(Source: Finviz: see here)

Top Sector: Healthcare

The commonality amongst the big winners is they come from the healthcare sector, with 50% of the top winners of both large caps and small caps coming from this sector. In the small cap space, Microbot Medical (MBOT) took top prize with a 426.16% gain while in the large cap space Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) led with a 189.93% gain as a result of its buyout. Both are in the healthcare sector.

(Source: Created by author)

Top Industry

Biotechnology was the big winner YTD through February 25, 2019. Of the 20 best performing small and big cap stocks, 8 or 40% of the total came from biotechnology. Biotech as a group is up as measured by SPDR Seriest Trust S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) is up 24.78% YTD so its no surprise its the leading industry amongst top performers.

Common Themes: Losing Money, Trading at Huge Multiples to Sales

The common theme amongst both groups (small and big caps) is that the winners are losing money and trading at huge multiples to sales. The average price to sales of the winners in the big cap space trade at 71.91 times sales (this is market capitalization versus the most recent quarter's annualized sales) while the average price to sales of the winners in the small cap space trade at 45.65 times sales. The disparity between the highest price to sales multiples and the lowest is huge, though, so not much can be taken from this data.

Of the top 20 winners, only 2 reported an operating profit in the latest quarterly report. Ironically or maybe not, those two also traded at price to sales discounts to the averages. The two that reported quarterly operating profits were Roku (ROKU) and CLPS Incorporation (CLPS). They trade at 5.12 x sales and 3.25 x sales, respectively. Wayfair (W) trades at the lowest price to sales in the large cap space at 1.41 while Pier1 (PIR) trades at the lowest price to sales in the small cap space at 0.07. Not ironically, both are in the retail space.

Here is a breakdown of the price to sales, revenue growth, and operating income of each of the big winners YTD in 2019.

A Look Back at 2018 and Q4 2018 Results

While past performance isn't indicative of future results, in this case they might just be. Take a look at the massive underperformance of these 2019 winners in Q4 2018 and in all of 2018.

CONCLUSION:

It pays to lose money and trade at huge multiples in 2019. It also pays to have had a horrible 2018 and q4 2018.

The money losing / huge multiples part should come as no surprise if you consider that healthcare and more specifically biotechnology stocks make up the bulk of this year's winners so far. Those companies tend to be early life cycle and either not in a revenue generating stage or in a very early revenue generating stage. But it is definitely interesting to observe that the dogs of 2018 came back with a ferocious bite in 2019 so far. So it might be wise to observe how other dogs in 2018 are performing because you're next multi baggers might be coming from them.

