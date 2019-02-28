3 Lessons From Weight Watchers' Crash

That's one of three lessons we can draw from the stock's crash this week. The other two relate to the efficacy of hedging over stop orders in handling gaps down.

Keto Cuts Into Weight Watchers

Shares of Weight Watchers International (WTW) came tumbling down Wednesday on weaker-than-expected results which CEO Mindy Grossman blamed in part on competition from keto (very low carbohydrate) diets:

We are in a very competitive environment. So we have Keto becoming a cultural meme and these things happen very so often. And we are not going to change our DNA. We lived through this for 57 years and we are not to play a game and we never have. We are going to be science-informed and we are sustainable for the long term. But that does affect lapse member recruitment when we are not lapping something new.

Whether or not you were familiar with the keto craze, there was a warning before the company reported that it was high risk. That's the first of three lessons we can draw from Weight Watchers' crash on Wednesday.

Lesson: High Optimal Put Hedging Cost Is A Warning

A warning sign to watch for next time is the cost of hedging a company using optimal, or least expensive, put options. I first noticed this issue with Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) back in 2011. In an article published in December of that year ("Hedging Bruce Berkowitz's Top Fairholme Fund Holdings"), I included this paragraph noting the high cost of hedging one holding in particular, SHLD:

Regarding the stock below with the highest hedging costs, Sears Holdings Corporation (SHLD), recall a previous article ("High Optimal Hedging Costs: A Red Flag?") where we speculated that high hedging costs could presage future underperformance.

At the time, the cost of hedging Sears Holdings against a greater-than-27% decline, using optimal puts, was 24.2% of position value - by far the most expensive of Berkowitz's top holdings to hedge. If you're wondering why I was looking for hedges against >27% declines, the reason is that was the smallest decline threshold at which it was possible to find optimal put hedges for Sears then.

Unlike Sears in 2011, Weight Watchers in 2019 was hedgeable against a >20% decline, but just barely. These were the optimal puts to hedge WTW against a >20% decline by mid-July, as of Tuesday afternoon (screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

The cost of this protection was $5,700, or 19.28% of position value. To be clear, I'm not suggesting anyone would have purchased protection this expensive. I'm suggesting that checking the cost of it would have given you a warning of risk.

Lesson: Stop Orders Won't Save You From Gaps Down

The five-day chart of WTW below offers the latest example of a gap down after a bad quarterly release.

This often comes as a painful surprise to investors who haven't experienced a gap down in price before, but if you had a stop order or a limit sell order to sell your WTW shares at, say, $24, you wouldn't have gotten out at $24 on Wednesday, because the stock never traded at that price then. You would have been down more than 32%, assuming you got out at the highest price WTW traded at on Wednesday.

Lesson: Hedging Can Limit The Damage

Although stop orders wouldn't have helped here, hedging would have. As I wrote above, it's unlikely anyone would have purchased those optimal puts against a >20% decline over the next several months, given their cost. But if you were willing to cap your potential upside at 18%, the optimal collar below had no net cost on Tuesday.

One difference here is that, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg here than in the first hedge. The cost of the puts here was $3,100, or 10.48% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask). But the income generated by selling the call leg was exactly the same, calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls.

So the net cost of the hedge was zero on Tuesday, assuming, conservatively, that you bought the puts and sold the calls at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

How That Optimal Collar Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an update quote on the put leg of the collar.

Screen capture via the CBOE.

And here's an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated The Stock's Drop

Weight Watchers closed at $29.57 on Tuesday, Feb. 26. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $29,570 in WTW shares, $3,100 in puts, and if the investor wanted to buy-to-close the short call position, it would have cost him $3,100. So, the net position value on Thursday was ($29,570 + $3,100) - $3,100 = $29,570.

Since WTW closed at $19.37 on Wednesday, Feb. 27, the investor's shares were worth $19,370, the put options were worth $6,950, and it would have cost $750 to buy-to-close his calls, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($19,370 + $6,950) - $750 = $25,570. $25,570 represents a 13.5% drop from $29,570.

Living To Fight Another Day

Instead of being down about 34.5% on Wednesday, Weight Watchers shareholders hedged with the collar above were down about 13.5%. This makes a difference in terms of what it takes to get them back to even. Let's say both a hedged and an unhedged WTW investor exited their positions on Wednesday. The unhedged investor would need a 53% gain in his next investment to recoup what he lost in Weight Watchers, but the hedged investor would only need a 15.6% gain on his next investment to get back to even.

