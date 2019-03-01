A Winning Tech Investing Formula With Elazar Advisors (Podcast)

Subscribers to the Elazar Advisors-run Marketplace service, Nail Tech Earnings get access to Chaim's proprietary earnings models and real-time insights throughout the trading day.

It's an approach honed over years working for some of Wall Street's top funds - including SAC Capital and Morgan Stanley American Opportunities Fund.

What makes Chaim's approach particularly unique is that he creates all of his own earnings models - as opposed to using the same data everyone else is seeing.

Chaim Siegel of Elazar Advisors sits down with SA's Jonathan Liss to explain his unique approach to stock picking within the tech space.

By Jonathan Liss

Having earned his stripes working for top Wall Street like S.A.C. Capital (founded and run by Steve Cohen) and Morgan Stanley American Opportunities Fund, Chaim Siegel, aka Elazar Advisors, is intimately familiar with the intricacies of building out earnings models. Over the years he has developed his own proprietary earnings models, allowing him to separate from the herd and call tech company earnings in a way few Wall Street analysts can. "It all starts with talking to people at the company," explains Siegel. "You have the numbers and everything sounds great. But how did you feel when you got off the phone with the company? I know it sounds hokey pokey... but did they say things that got you excited?"

Of course, Siegel's proprietary earnings models involve a lot more than just talking and listening to company executives and IR people. He is particularly focused on two-year comps - as opposed to the standard one-year comps nearly all analysts use. But a big part of his success over the years comes from his ability to be a good listener, and read between the lines. If a company isn't doing well, "it's not usually something a manager can lie about. They might use select words not to give away things but you can feel when they're excited."

All of Siegel's proprietary earnings models, his personal insights on his conversations with dozens of tech executives, his highest conviction stock picks and his real-time earnings calls analysis is available via his Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, Nail Tech Earnings, which he started in mid-2016. Chaim is finding fulfillment running Nail Tech Earnings in ways that weren't possible at the major Wall Street firms he spent years at. "My whole career I dealt with institutions and hedge funds. This service is different in that I'm dealing with a lot of different [types of] people, people trying to figure out how to invest, what their risk thresholds are ... it's a lot of give and take and I'm really enjoying it."

You can listen to the full conversation by clicking play above.

Topics covered:

2:25 - Chaim Siegel’s (of Elazar Advisors) backstory: From lowly college grad to working with top Wall Street funds like the Steve Cohen-run S.A.C. Capital and the $13B Morgan Stanley American Opportunities Fund

7:05 - Chaim’s investing heroes: Jeff Feinberg and the “edge” being a great listener gives you as an investor

11:35 - Chaim’s investing process broken down: 11:45 - Speaking directly with the companies you’re researching is key 14:30 - Making his own earnings models also gives Chaim a leg up on the competition with NVIDIA (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL) as examples 17:55 - Chaim’s “Buy” recommendations need to meet three different criteria which lead him to believe there’s at least 45% upside from the current price

19:30 - Protecting against downside risk with an ETF hedge (like the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ)) 22:35 - On the risks of using inverse ETFs (as opposed to just shorting them)

25:00 - Broad macro tailwinds push stocks higher, with fundamentals playing second fiddle - or even being disregarded at times

29:40 - On trading LIFE (Like It For Earnings) stocks around their quarterly reports 31:55 - The case of Micron (MU) 33:00 - On offering real-time reactions to earnings calls

33:35 - The long case for Twitter (TWTR) 35:35 - Two-year comps are key 38:50 - Growth should be strong for the rest of 2019 (after Q1)

41:35 - The tech sub-sector Chaim likes most right now: Enterprise software as represented by companies like Cisco (CSCO), VMware (VMW) and Salesforce.com (CRM)

43:30 - Final thoughts: Why running Nail Tech Earnings is so enjoyable and fulfilling professionally

Which are your favorite tech sector picks right now? Please weigh in with your insights and questions in the comments section below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIBR, FIW, QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Jonathan Liss is long CIBR, FIW, and QQQ.



Elazar Advisors does not currently have positions in any of the stocks discussed in this podcast. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. All model portfolio trades are hypothetical to show direction, conviction and timing. Performance excludes all relevant transaction costs. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues. Elazar may trade in index futures.