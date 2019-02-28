Genfit Seeks $100 Million Global IPO

Management expects Phase 3 trial results for its lead candidate by the end of 2019.

The firm is advancing treatment candidates for NASH, fibrosis, and other conditions.

Genfit S.A. has filed to raise $100 million in a global IPO.

Quick Take

Genfit S.A. (GNFT) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of ADSs representing ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing treatment candidates for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH] conditions.

GNFT says it expects results from its Phase 3 trial for the treatment of adult NASH by the end of 2019.

Company & Technology

Loos, France-based Genfit was founded in 1999 to research treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, fibrosis, and auto-immune conditions.

Management is headed by Chairman, Co-founder and CEO Jean-Francois Mouney, who was previously founder of companies in the high-performance materials industry.

Below is a brief interview video of Genfit’s CSO Dean Hum on the topic of NASH treatment:

Source: Labiotech.eu

The firm’s lead candidate is Elafibranor, which management believes can treat a variety of NASH conditions.

The compound is currently in Phase 2 & 3 trials and the firm expects to publish Phase 3 trial results for the treatment of adult NASH by the end of 2019.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

The firm is currently listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange with a sale price of its ordinary shares on December 31, 2018, of $23.90 per ADS.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global NASH market was valued at $1.18 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $21.48 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 58.4% between 2021 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are increased demand for more effective NASH therapeutics with fewer side-effects, the growing prevalence of NASH, and the expected launch of pipeline drugs.

The Asia-Pacific region will grow at the highest CAGR of 62.6% during the forecast period.

Major competitors that provide or are developing NASH treatments include:

Tobira Therapeutics

Cadila Healthcare (CADILAHC.NS)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP)

Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF)

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

Inventiva

Novartis (NVS)

Financial Status

Genfit’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharma firm in that they show little operational revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with its development pipeline.

Its ‘Other Income’ line item is reimbursement via research tax credits from government entities in France.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited IFRS):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $207.2 million in cash and $208.5 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

GNFT intends to raise $100 million in a combined IPO and private placement through a global offering.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to prepare for the potential commercialization of elafibranor in NASH by building out our commercial infrastructure; to complete our ongoing Phase 3 clinical development of elafibranor for the treatment of NASH through to, at least, the submission of an NDA to the FDA and EMA and the launch of the Phase 4 clinical trial; to conduct and complete our planned global Phase 3 clinical trial of elafibranor for the treatment of PBC; to advance the commercial development of our IVD test to identify NASH patients through the launch of the LDT and completion of the work required to obtain regulatory approval for our IVD kit; to advance our research program on the use of elafibranor as a potential backbone for combination therapies in order to launch two proof-of-concept studies; and the remainder for working capital and for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are SVB Leerink, Barclays, Bryan, Garnier & Co., Natixis, Roth Capital Partners, and H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my initial commentary and opinion on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.