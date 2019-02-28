Tocagen: A Valuation

Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) is a clinical-stage company engaged in developing selective gene therapy for various cancers. The company's platform uses retroviral replicating vectors technology and its lead drug candidate is a combo of Toca 511 and Toca FC in Phase III clinical trial targeting recurrent high-grade glioma. We recently covered Tocagen in a report. This valuation article is a follow up. The Valuation sheet is available here.

The valuation sheet for the company stock is divided into three sheets where Actuals provide the annual financials for the past two years. ISBS sheet shows projections for the next 10 years while Valuation sheet carries out discounted cash flow valuation to determine target share price.

Revenue: Since the company currently does not have any product in the market, it is dependent on license fees for generating revenue. However, the company's lead drug candidate is in an advanced stage and we expect it to hit the market in 2021. Consequently, the company is modeled to generate product revenue from 2021 onwards.

As to market potential, about 16,000 new cases of HGG are diagnosed in the US every year, with recurrence numbers being about 8,000 - see the Corporate Presentation. We have assumed a treatment cost of $200,000 per patient per year, keeping in mind current cost approximations. This should probably be higher, but we have stayed conservative. Keeping in mind the low competition scenario for Toca in this indication, we expect the drug to capture 5% of the market in the first year. Thereafter, the market share is modelled to register a 15 percent growth rate until it hits a peak in 2027. Patent expiry is sometime in 2030, but we have been aggressive with the growth rate and compensated by taking a peak at 2027.

Operating Expenses: Its R&D costs are expected to increase at the current pace of 10 percent annually as the company is required to invest in the resources for taking its lead drug candidates through advanced stages of development. Since TOCA is an early-stage pharma company, we do not expect any substantial decrease in its R&D expenses in the coming years and expect the increase to remain steady at the current rate of growth.

Toca saw a twofold increase in its selling, general, and administrative expenses in 2017 when it jumped from $4.5 million to $8.5 million. However, we took this sudden spurt as an anomaly and expect the SG&A expenses to increase at 10 percent rate until 2021 when the company would be required to make a substantial increase in the expenses, in preparation of the market launch of its flagship products. The expenses are modelled to grow at a 20 percent rate for five years, before coming down to 10 percent growth rate in the consequent years.

Stock Valuation: The company reported its outstanding share count at nearly 20 million for the third quarter of the current financial year. However, it recently announced the pricing of a subsequent issue of 3 million shares. As a result, we have proceeded with the use of 23 million shares for the purpose of valuation.

Further, as the company works on other drug candidates, we expect TOCA to keep making substantial investments in working capital as well, which will have an impact on the cash flow generated by the revenue. However, the absolute amount of annual investment will likely decrease over the period of time as TOCA creates a buffer for carrying out its R&D and other allied activities. Similarly, we have also modeled negative cash flow from investment activities as TOCA will boost its investment portfolio and financial position.

Using the discounted cash flow method of valuation, we have reached the fair value of $44 per share for the stock which is substantially higher than its current market price of roughly $10 apiece. While the stock is expected to show healthy growth in the short term, the major catalyst would be the market launch of its maiden lead drug candidate in 2021. The stock is, therefore, more suitable for investors with medium- to long-term investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOCA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.