Match: Dominance In The U.S., Poised To Conquer Asia

Intro

One of the principles of investing is buying a great business at a fair price. But what exactly constitutes a fair price for a high growth business? For me, a fair price constitutes a growth rate for the business that it can realistically hit. I'd like to examine Match Group Inc or "Match" (MTCH) to see if there is potential there. But before we dive into valuations, I'd like to discuss why Match is a great company.

Market dominance in North America

Match has achieved market dominance in the online dating space. Imagine if Friendster had acquired Multiply then Facebook (FB), kept these businesses separate and continued innovating on its core product. That is the situation that has unfolded with Match with regard to the online dating market. Match currently operates 41 different brands, not all of which are disclosed. Among its most popular brands are Tinder, Match.com, Plenty of Fish, OkCupid, and Hinge. The company has for years been strategically acquiring its competitors, grabbing market share and expanding its base. It acquired OkCupid in 2011, Plenty of fish in 2015 and most recently Hinge.

As seen below, in a survey conducted in 2018, Match now owns five of the top online dating website/ app. Breaking down these statistics by age, it can be seen that Match has all age groups covered. There is little reason to believe that has changed in 2019.

Source: Statistica

Source: Statistica

Exhibit 1: Tinder remains the company's predominant brand

Competitive Advantage

The main advantage of Match and the reason I believe it has a competitive advantage going forward are;

1) The “Network effects” when it comes to online dating websites/applications (i.e. the more users on the site the more valuable it is). This means that new entrants to the market would need to quickly reach a critical mass in order to compete; and

2) The “best” User Interface has already been settled on. There is little revolutionary improvement to be made to the “swipe right, swipe left” interface pioneered by Tinder is basically industry standard at this point, making any improvements to this UI marginal at best. This gives Tinder an advantage as there isn’t really a compelling app/ interface reason to switch.

Similar to the situation with Facebook years ago, somebody could make a "better" technically designed social network but because of these two effects FB still holds its moat. Google (GOOG) learned this lesson the hard way years ago with Google plus. The same principle is true for the different brands under the Match group.

Furthermore, every time the Match group adds a feature to its existing products or launches a new type of dating app it effectively fills a niche in the industry and closes off a path for potential competitors. The company has continuously added new features to its applications that are similar to its competitors reducing their competitor’s differentiating factor. Examples are Tinder’s recently added features such as “Top pick” (similar to competitor Coffee Meets Bagel) and “My Move” (similar to competitor Bumble).

The Match group’s latest product offerings and joint ventures such as Chispa (online dating for Latinos), Crown (online dating as a game) and Ship (online dating where your friends pick for you) close off other potential niches and further entrenches the group’s dominance in the space.

What would it mean for the industry that the ideas and designs in the online dating market have already been fleshed out and that the biggest websites and applications are moving toward a more homogenous product offering? In this case, brand and market size would be the main factors for market dominance. For instance, think to products such as shoes or beverages where the importance of brands of Nike (NKE) and Coca Cola (KO) dominate. The company is making the right strategic moves in this department by investing in advertising and marketing and properly positioning its multiple brand offerings in key demographics.

Facebook Dating is a Non-issue

Now that I have properly established the company’s dominance, we can now briefly address the potential looming threat of Facebook entering the online dating market. Basically, I feel this is a non-issue. Almost every potential niche has been filled by either Match or one of its competitors. Therefore it would be hard for Facebook to create a differentiated product. Facebook Dating was initially launched in Colombia and because of that, we can get an idea of what the product is like. Spoiler alert, really really boring (link needs to be translated from Spanish). Furthermore, when the company allowed users to sign up to Tinder without linking to their Facebook accounts, the majority opted to do so. This leads me to believe that online dating and Facebook do not mix as well as Mark Zuckerberg would want you to believe.

Source: Match Q1 2018 investor presentation

Asia online dating a tremendous opportunity

The North American market is projected to grow at a slower yet healthy rate. According to IBISWorld, a market research firm;

But in both Canada and the U.S., revenue — while still expected to increase — is forecast to grow more slowly over the next five years. And, in the U.S., larger players are expected to continue acquiring smaller ones, potentially shrinking the number of companies, according to IBISWorld

Source: CBC

The full IBISWorld report is unfortunately locked behind a paywall. However, we can still glean some meaningful information from the free content provided to us. Based on current trends such North American demographics and market penetration we can assume for valuation purposes a revenue growth rate of 4-5% (I will use this growth rate for Match as well to be on the conservative side). Not exactly a growth rate to justify this sort of valuation for the company, however, the main promise of the company lies with its international expansion.

Source: IBISWorld report

Reading the Match group’s Q4 2018 investor presentation may lead you to think that worldwide expansion is their target. However, online dating is already present in Europe and South America and dominated by Match and Badoo respectively. So the bulk of the expansion is most probably going to come from India, South Korea, and Japan.

Source: Match Q4 2018 Investor Presentation

The current statistics of singles who have never used an online dating product in Asia shows massive market potential. The singles population sizes in international markets alone (especially in Asia) means that even if Match never achieves the same market penetration in these markets, vis-à-vis North America, it would still represent a tremendous increase in revenue. Localization and changing perception would be key to penetrating these markets which have been historically more conservative than their Western counterparts. However, the fact that these societies are more conservative is actually an advantage to the online dating industry rather than a disadvantage. Online dating as a whole competes with offline options such as meeting in the parks, coffee shops, bars, and other social places. In a more conservative society, cold approaching a stranger would be more difficult. Therefore once online dating becomes more accepted, there is a chance that the dating product usage rates will be higher than what we are seeing in North America.

Match is aware of this and has targeted specific advertisements (such as these South Korea and India advertisements), re-positioned some of its brands (such as OkCupid) and made strategic acquisitions (such as Japanese based Pairs) in an attempt to appeal to local audiences. Match also has a history of successful acquisitions and building joint-ventures. It could acquire local competitors or cut deal with local offerings should a competitor rise in these markets.

Valuation

Match’s stock has had a fairly impressive run up in the last few weeks and can now be considered fairly “expensive”. But given the high growth rates, is there still an investment opportunity here? In forecasting future revenues, I am using a subscriber growth rate of 5.5% for the North American segment and using the average of last three years’ average revenue per user (“arpu*”) as a proxy for the long-term arpu*. For the international segment, I am forecasting a subscriber growth rate of 35 - 40% and using a lower arpu* to be conservative and account for a lower willingness to pay in these markets. I am using an arpu* that is 10% lower than the arpu* in North America.

Revenue forecast for 2019 - 2023: Author's calculations using Match Q1-Q4 investor presentation and 2017 10K

A technical note on the subscription forecasts. Match discloses both average number of subscribers for the quarters and the year ending (around 7.8M for 2018) as well as the average revenue per user (0.57 for 2018). You'd think that using these figures you can backtrack to revenue. Not quite, because what we need is the total number of subscribers due to the turnover/churn present on these apps. Let me give you an example. Say in January we had 3000 subscribers then February the original 3000 subscribers left and an additional new 3000 subscribers came in. For the two months, we would have an average of 3000 subscribers even though our total number subscribers was 6000. I've taken this into account in my arpu* computation which is just total revenue divided by the average subscribers. This proxy assumes the revenue of those who left the app are embedded in the revenue of those who stayed.

Once we have the revenue forecasts we can plug these into the discounted earnings model. I've made assumptions on expenses as a percentage of revenue (carrying over the higher of the historical average or most recent annual). I've used a discount rate of 10% which is what I usually use for most of my valuation models. For reference, Match's discount rate using CAPM would be around 9.8 - 10.2% depending on your view of long-term interest rates. I've also used a terminal growth rate of 3.5% which is slightly higher than long-term US GDP given that the population of the online dating market tends to skew younger.

Valuation model: Author's calculations using Match Q1-Q4 investor presentation and 2017 10K

Using these moderately aggressive revenue growth rates and a discounted earnings approach I calculated a per share value of $60.5. At the current price of $55.8, it's about an 8.5% gain. Not that bad. How realistic are the subscriber growth rates that I used? Well fairly aggressive but doable given the fairly large population sizes of these countries.

While I believe the company would do well in the long term, the company is fairly valued at these prices. It's a decent addition to any diversified portfolio on the fact that it has a lot of runway to grow. The qualitative story of the company is compelling and the stock would be a good addition to your “watch lists”. I'll be keeping an eye out for this moving forward or maybe purchase half of the usual allocation (and buy during dips if the opportunity arises).

Additional disclosures: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware). Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MTCH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.