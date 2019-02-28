Baidu Looks To Be A Good Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

Baidu's valuation is currently attractive due to several short-term headwinds facing Baidu and China.

Baidu offers much more including social media (chat forums), entertainment (58% of iQiyi, the Netflix of China), food takeaway, apps, maps, payment services, and Baidu cloud services.

Baidu is China's largest search engine with 70% market share, and aptly named the "Google of China".

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) - Price = USD 167.50

Baidu Inc. was established on 18 January 2000 by Robin Li and Eric Xu. Robin Li is a member of the 12th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and one of the richest people in China, with a net worth of US$18.5 billion as of October 2017.

Baidu is a Chinese multinational technology company specializing in internet related services and products (as well as artificial intelligence), and is headquartered at the Baidu Campus in Beijing's Haidian District.

The word "Baidu" means a "persistent search for the ideal", or implies a search for knowledge.

Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li (in 2010) - BSc, Master in Computer Science degree

Baidu is China's largest search engine, and aptly named the "Google of China." Around 70% of all online search (phone or PC) in China is done via Baidu.

Baidu's other areas include Baidu Tieba (chat rooms, post bar), Baidu Encyclopedia (like Wikipedia) and Baidu Knows (bulletin board), Baidu Maps, entertainment, Baidu Mobile Assistant, app center and development, Baidu Takeaway, Baidu Wallet, and Baidu Cloud. Baidu also owns a large stake (58%) in iQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) (the Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) of China). Additionally, Baidu has recently cemented their place in China for ride-sharing and autonomous driving.

Baidu 5-year price chart

Internet growth in China

As of August 2018, China had over 800 million internet users and is growing fast, as the huge Chinese middle class urbanize and modernize. Penetration is at 57.7%, and 98% of them access the internet via a smartphone.

Given the penetration rate is now at ~58% in China there should still be room for at least 15 years of strong growth before they reach saturation levels similar to the US at 89% adoption rate (the US took from 2002 to 2018 to move from 58% to 89% penetration rate - 16 years). Additionally with 5G arriving as soon as 2019, consumers will come to rely on the internet (and hence spend online) more and more. The BAT (Baidu, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)) stocks are the most likely to benefit from this in China, due to their enormous reach and market share dominance.

China's search engine market share by company

Baidu still dominates Chinese search (top purple line) with ~70% share

The two charts below show Baidu dominates online search on all devices with a 76% market share in 2017.

China search engine market share in April 2017

China search engine (mobile & tablet) market share in April 2017

Note: Shenma search was a co-founded mobile search engine by UCWeb and Alibaba in 2013, and Alibaba acquired UCWeb in 2014.

The charts above show Baidu still has a massive domination on search in China on all devices; however, it is worth noting in the past 1-2 years Shenma owned by Alibaba has gained some market share.

Baidu's other services and growth options

Baidu Tieba (chat rooms, post bar)

Wikipedia states "Baidu Tieba uses "bars," or forums, as a place for users to socially interact. The slogan of Baidu Tieba is "Born for your interest." As of 2014, there are more than eight million bars, mostly created by fans, which cover a variety of topics, such as popular stars, films, comics and books. More than one billion posts have been published in these bars. According to Alexa Internet, traffic to Baidu Tieba makes up more than 10% of the total traffic to Baidu properties."

Baidu discussion board Tieba (Tieba means "Post Bar" in Chinese)

DU Apps Studio (Baidu App Store and Shouji Baidu)

DU Apps is Baidu's app developer with various apps and services. It has over 2 billion active users worldwide.

Baidu Encyclopedia (like Wikipedia), Baidu maps, entertainment, Baidu Takeaway, Baidu Wallet

Baidu clearly already dominate the internet via search, and have expanded into other online services including Baidu Encyclopedia (Wikipedia), Baidu maps (think Google maps), Baidu Takeaway, and Baidu Wallet (think Alipay, WeChat Pay).

Baidu Wallet currently lags leaders Alipay and WeChat Pay

Baidu Cloud

Baidu Cloud has plenty of room to grow and to gain market share in a sector currently led by Alibaba, China Telecom, and Tencent.

iQiyi (IQ)

Baidu owns a large stake (~58%) in iQiyi (The Netflix of China). This has huge growth potential as we have seen with Netflix. iQiyi reported having 50.8 million paying subscribers at the end of 2017, up from 30.2 million the prior year, with a 28% market share.

Baidu Apollo Project (autonomous driving and artificial intelligence)

Baidu's Apollo Project is one of the world's leading autonomous driving and artificial intelligence [AI] programs, with over 100 global partners as of 2018 including BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), Dongfeng (OTCPK:DNFGY), Microsoft (MSFT), Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA), Daimler AG (OTCPK:DMLRY), ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOY), Grab (GRAB), Ford (F), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) and Honda (NYSE:HMC). Interestingly Baidu offers it as an open artificial intelligence ecosystem to help place Baidu as a global leader in AI.

Baidu has recently cemented their place as a leader in China for ride-sharing and autonomous driving - two large potential future growth areas.

Baidu's autonomous mini-bus

The Artificial Intelligence market is projected to hit $90 billion by 2025 - that is a 28-fold increase on 2016

Recent Baidu news

On January 2, 2019, Seeking Alpha reported:

Baidu guides FY18 revenue above RMB 100B (consensus: RMB 100.89B). FY18 ended on December 31. In a letter to staff, Baidu CEO Robin Li warns that "winter is coming" as China's economy shifting lower. But Li still sees the “historical transformation of AI" as penetrating across industries and "unleashing enormous growth potential and room for upgrade.” Key quote: “It’s high time that Baidu stepped forward as a platform company.”

On January 3, 2019, Bloomberg reported:

Baidu, Sohu get caught in latest Chinese internet clampdown. China’s online watchdog orders both to suspend news services. The actions stem from a six-month web clean-up by the CAC. The Cyberspace Administration of China on Thursday announced it was starting a six-month effort to eradicate “vulgar” information” from a plethora of online media, including messaging services and live streaming platforms. The Beijing branch of the watchdog said it summoned executives from both firms and ordered several of Baidu’s and Sohu’s news and content feeds to suspend updates from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10 while they root out undesirable content.

On January 8, 2019, GlobeNewswire reported:

Baidu unveils major advancements to the Apollo Intelligent Driving Ecosystem at CES 2019. Apollo 3.5 is the latest and most sophisticated iteration of Baidu’s open autonomous driving platform, now supporting complex urban and suburban driving environments. Baidu, Inc. has continued its mission of accelerating the development of autonomous driving since its initial launch of the Apollo platform. As of today, the platform has grown into one of the largest autonomous driving ecosystems in the world, bringing together over 130 global partners and used by over 12,000 developers and partners worldwide. Baidu will launch 100 robo-taxis, which will operate in Changsha on 130 miles of city roads equipped with Baidu’s V2X (vehicle to everything) technology in 2019.

On January 22, 2019, Seeking Alpha reported:

Chinese internet stocks slide on ad challenges. Mizuho analyst James Lee says Chinese internet stocks will continue to face ad challenges in 2019 as macro headwinds weigh on high-priced verticals. Lee cites checks with both advertisers, and internet companies. Baird trims its FY19 estimates on Baidu (BIDU -3.8%) on macro softness.

On January 23, 4-traders reported:

Baidu: China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint. Baidu was placing low-quality pieces from its Baijiahao service, which selects articles from both legacy and independent media outlets for display on Baidu's own webpages, and other Baidu properties towards the top of its search results, journalist Fang Kecheng wrote in an article on Tuesday. "Baidu no longer plans on being a good search engine. It only wants to be a marketing platform, and hopes to turn users searching for content into traffic for itself," he wrote.

Valuation

Baidu's current market cap is US$58.38b. 2019 P/E is 20.0, and 2020 P/E is 16.0, with a 2018 EBITDA/EV ratio of 11.7. There is no dividend, and no debt, and ~USD 12b in cash and cash equivalents. Baidu trades very close to its 52-week low of US$153.78.

By way of comparison, Alphabet/Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) trades on a 2019 P/E of 22.9, a 2020 P/E of 19.7, with a 2018 EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.2.

Meaning on each measure, Baidu is a bit cheaper than Alphabet, which is also quite well valued at present. Of course, Alphabet/Google has a wider global reach, but a more saturated US internet market share (China's internet penetration rate still has a decade or more to grow).

Baidu P/E ratio is well below its past average

2019 net profit margin forecast is 16.89%, forecast to improve in 2020 to 18.13%.

Baidu financials summary chart

Analyst's consensus estimate price target is US$235 representing 41% upside, with most analysts recommending a "buy" rating.

Risks

A China slowdown - Any slowdown in online advertising can hurt Baidu. Note even Baidu's CEO Robin Li recently warned that "winter is coming" as China's economy is shifting lower.

China's internet crackdown to eradicate “vulgar” information.”

Competitors - Baidu has been losing some market share to Alibaba's Shenma. Tencent also has a dominant market position with their Facebook (FB) like WeChat social media platform.

Sentiment change against Chinese stocks - Noting Baidu is a Chinese stock and BIDU is a US listing.

The usual risks of Chinese stocks.

Management and currency risks.

Conclusion

Baidu is the "Google of China" - a rapidly growing internet society. The top 3 Chinese internet companies are the BAT stocks - Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent. They literally dominate the internet.

When buying Baidu, an investor gets huge exposure to the Chinese internet via search, but so much more including social media (chat forums), entertainment (58% of iQiyi, the Netflix of China), food takeaway, apps, maps, payment services, and Baidu cloud services. Added to this is the Company's strong move into artificial intelligence, which is most likely to be the next decade's boom area.

Baidu has been facing plenty of headwinds in recent times including some minor loss of search market share, China's government's recent web clean-up to eradicate “vulgar” information,” and a softer outlook due to China's mild slowdown. The US-China trade war should not have a direct impact on Baidu's earnings as they are mostly sourced from China, and China's internet use.

I would argue the stock price having declined by 34% in the last year and bouncing along at yearly lows, has already factored in some mild growth slowdown. The 2018 P/E of 13.9 compared to the forecast 2019 P/E of 20 factors in an expected 2019 net profit fall.

The current Baidu low stock price offers investors a chance to enter one of China's top three internet stocks at a very reasonable valuation, with large growth upside both from internet services and future AI revenues.

