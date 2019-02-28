BAB: We Like This Municipal Bond ETF In Case The Yield Curve Inverts

In such an environment safe havens like treasuries and high-quality government debt are some of the few assets that can be expected to increase in value.

It is not easy to find assets that perform well when the yield curve inverts, given that it normally signals a slowing economy and increasing risk of recession.

We believe we are arriving at the part of the economic cycle when it's a good idea to start adding more conservative investments.

The US 10 year - 3 Month yield curve is not far from inverting, and there are few indicators that give a better picture as to where we currently are in the business cycle. We see it as a crowd-sourced poll on how strong investors think economic growth is going to be, and from the looks of it many are expecting a severe slowdown or even a recession in the next year or two.

The Federal Reserve has an interesting blog post that goes into some detail on the relationship of the yield curve and recessions:

... every recession since 1957 has been preceded by a yield curve inversion. (Note that the lag between the inversion and a recession varies: With the 10-year and 1-year yields, the lag is between 8 and 19 months, with an average of about 13 months.) A common interpretation is that the yield curve measures investors’ expectations of economic growth in the current period compared with economic growth in the future. According to this interpretation, a yield curve inversion implies that investors expect current economic growth to exceed future economic growth, indicating a recession is likely.

It is therefore not easy to find assets that perform well when the yield curve inverts, given that it normally signals a slowing economy and increasing risk of recession.

In such an environment safe havens like treasuries and high-quality government debt are some of the few assets that can be expected to increase in value. For example, the iShares 7-0 year Treasury bond ETF (IEF) exhibits a very strong negative correlation to the 10 years - 3 Months yield curve.

Corporate bonds have a more complicated relationship to the yield curve. This can be explained by two strong opposite forces acting on it. If expectations grow that the FED is going to reduce interest rates, bonds in general tend to become more attractive, but the increasing risk of a recession pushes credit spreads higher. Depending on which one is having a bigger impact at the time, correlations can move from positive to negative. For this reason we prefer at the moment to not have any corporate bonds in our portfolio.

Municipals bonds are somewhere in between, with high-quality municipal bonds also showing safe haven characteristics. We like the Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) which has high credit quality, and has historically displayed a strong negative correlation to the yield curve.

The main reason we prefer it over Treasury bond ETFs, despite it having a slightly less negative correlation to the yield curve, is the much higher dividend yield that it provides. We consider it a good compromise between investing in something having safe haven characteristics and receiving a decent dividend yield.

One reason we believe treasuries tend to yield so much less than high quality municipals is the number of forced treasury buyers. Insurance companies, banks, and governments around the world need a place to store reserves without taking risks. They are more hesitant on investments that have just a little bit of risk, like quality municipal bonds, even if their yield is much higher.

Credit quality

The majority of bonds in the Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF are rated A or higher by both S&P and Moody's.

We like that it has a relatively low expense ratio of 0.28%. It has an effective duration of ~8 years, which is not too different from intermediate term treasury ETFs such as IEF.

In addition to interest rate risk and inflation, the main risk we find is that there is high concentration to some states. California, New York, and Texas make up about half of the state allocations in the ETF.

There are other important details in the ETF factsheet and prospectus that we recommend reading as well, and which can be found at Invesco's ETF details website.

Takeaway

We added the Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF to our portfolio in order to hedge the risk of an economic slowdown, while receiving what we consider an attractive dividend yield. If the market starts worrying about an impending recession we expect BAB to be one of our investment positions that outperforms. We don't know exactly when the next recession will arrive, but it's probably a good idea to start shifting the portfolio center of gravity towards more conservative positions.

