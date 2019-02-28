DISH Network: Why Dying Satellite Business Doesn't Worry Me Yet

Sling TV is currently more or less breakeven, but appears to be on the road to generating profits. Optimistically, it could be worth $8 billion.

This business is almost certainly dying, but could throw off another $5-$10 billion in cash profits before doing so.

Earlier this week, I wrote an article on DISH Network (DISH), my first return to the subject in almost three years since I first gave it a buy rating. In a nutshell, I argued that DISH was now somewhat at the mercy of the FCC, but that it offered on balance a good bet -but only for those with a healthy appetite for risk in their portfolio.

The response to my article was generally positive, but some have called out the emphasis on the FCC at the expense of analysis of DISH’s own strategic decision-making, particularly since the FCC only affects one of the three divisions of DISH’s business. The other two, traditional DISH TV and the new digital Sling TV, are entirely separate questions, which some readers felt got short shrift in my drive to be through in analyzing the spectrum question.

This article will explore those divisions, as well as DISH’s overall financial health excluding the spectrum. To summarize, I think its other two divisions add to, rather than detract from, the bullish case on DISH.

A Mixed Year

I stand by my view that spectrum is the key to valuing this company, but the point is well taken. My article took an all-or-nothing approach to the spectrum issue: It would either be forfeited back to the FCC or it would become a blossoming, full-bore wireless network. If it does end up being something in between - if say, DISH sold the spectrum at a discounted but not fire-sale price to avoid the FCC crunch - then the other two divisions could be the difference between profit and loss on the investment.

DISH just reported its full year 2018 earnings, so it’s a good time to be making this kind of analysis. Those results largely failed to impress the market, with net pay-TV subscribers declining by almost one million over the course of the year as Sling TV subscriber additions replaced less than one-fifth of the DISH TV satellite subscribes leaving.

Despite this, DISH managed to increase net income as it also reduced content expenses thanks to blackout disputes with Univision (UVN) and AT&T’s (T) HBO - neither of which look like they are getting resolved any time soon - and falling subscriber acquisition costs as fewer gross additions were made to DISH TV, the satellite service. Sling TV made more gains but has much lower SAC since it is a digital service.

Sling TV

Sling TV has been up and running since 2014, but for a long time the launch date was just about all investors knew about it. It was only a year ago in Q4 2017 that Sling TV was broken out for the first time, with a membership of 2.2 million and a 47% annual growth rate. That growth rate showed a drastic decline this past year, with absolute additions falling 70% and the growth rate itself falling by almost 80%, from 47% down to 10%.

Because DISH TV, the satellite division, lost a million subscribers over the same time frame, Sling’s share of the total subscriber base still grew appreciably. Sling now accounts for 20% of DISH’s entire subscriber base, and so it was significant that Charlie Ergen during the earnings conference call confirmed that these Sling subscribers are “margin positive” although still not where Ergen ultimately hopes for them to be in terms of profitability.

The best way to read this, is probably that Sling is not costing DISH money, but probably isn’t making it any significant money, either. But with advertising revenue tripling over the past year - and with subscriber levels growing so slowly, that is essentially saying that ad revenue per user almost tripled over the same time frame - Sling appears to have clear potential.

Creating A Model For The Decline

The satellite division, meanwhile, is the mirror image of Sling: it is currently generating considerable free cash flow, but it is almost certainly a dying business. With Sling basically breaking even and the spectrum DISH bought not even in operation yet, the satellite TV division must by process of elimination be the source of virtually all of DISH’s nearly $1.6 billion in annual profit. But that profit is probably declining every year.

Of course, what we really need is a way to know how quickly that profit will disappear. Satellite TV is a business with considerable fixed costs, which have to be defrayed before any net income can be generated. We can compare DISH to its sister satellite operation to DIRECTV to try to get some kind of framework for reference. They have similar satellite needs, but different levels of subscribers. For this article I am going to apply a linear profit model and assume that each satellite subscriber at both companies generates a constant gross profit, with the companies starting “in the hole” owing to their fixed costs.

AT&T recently claimed that its DIRECTV operation was generating $4 billion in free cash flow off of its 20 million subscribers. For entirely separate reasons I have some skepticism about that claim, but if we treat it as accurate it means that DIRECTV generated 150% more profit with 100% more satellite subscribers than DISH (20 million to 10 million.)

If this is accurate, it means that it takes one-third of 10 million subscribers to cover the fixed costs of the satellite business, or about 3.3 million. With DISH jettisoning roughly 1.1 million satellite subscribers last year, that would put DISH at break-even in about six years, with profits of about $4.8 billion from its satellite operations between now and then. Obviously, this is nowhere near the $15 billion market cap the company already trades for, let alone any sort of significant profit potential.

Potential Upsides To Satellite's Numbers

There are a couple of key qualifiers here, however. First, unlike AT&T’s DIRECTV NOW, DISH’s digital TV initiative is already margin positive and forecast to become more so. So if it can reel any of these departing satellite customers back into its digital operation it may not lose all the profits they generate.

Secondly, DISH’s losses this past year were amplified by two major content carriage disputes that saw channels go dark and significant customers leaving DISH as a result. Ergen puts over half of DISH’s losses in the most recent quarter down to the content dispute with HBO, following a similar dispute with Univision that imposed similar losses in past quarters.

Such carriage disputes are rare, and unlikely to deliver regular body blows to subscriber levels every year - if only because there are only so many critical channels to consumers, and each one that leaves makes it easier for DISH to pay the ones that are left. If DISH’s “natural” subscriber loss rate is only half as high, it will take twice as long for its profit stream to be bled down all the way to zero. This would extend profitability to twelve years and put about $9.6 billion in net income in DISH’s pocket between now and then.

Finally, if satellite TV does continue to decline, DISH will be able to stop investing in new satellites and equipment and simply run down the existing stock of depreciated equipment. This may produce further gains in net income as capital expenditures fall, beyond what is already reflected in these numbers.

Summing The Parts

All in all, it’s a lot of question marks between DISH and $80 per share. But I remain guardedly optimistic, because for all the risks along its path, DISH does not start in the hole. It starts in the black.

Hands down, the best sign for DISH in the most recent report was the net income, and the cushion it provides to investors. DISH reported net income growth - excluding the benefit of the tax cut - to a total of $1.575 billion for the year. At a 20 P/E ratio - still below the S&P average - DISH should be trading at a $31.5 billion valuation right now over twice DISH’s current market cap of under $15 billion.

The market, like us, is probably penciling in the decline of that number and discounting accordingly. But I still see this undervaluation of DISH’s existing cash flows as providing something of a cushion for DISH investors who buy in at this price. DISH TV, the traditional satellite service, will probably bring in close to another $10 billion in income before it becomes ultimately unsustainable. Sling TV appears to be on the path to profitability. If we tentatively pencil that service in for 1/4 the profit level per subscriber from DISH TV - $400 million over 10 million subscribers - and apply a 20 P/E to it, that yields another $8 billion in market value - putting us already at $18 billion and above DISH’s current trading level.

It Really Does Come Back To Spectrum

These numbers suggest there is value in DISH’s existing operations as a going concern, but they are also very risky. They involve calculating the cash an admittedly dying business will throw off and extrapolating profit to another business that is currently barely breaking even. It is a high-risk play which, with just the TV business, offers only a 20% payoff for a bet that may well have a 50% downside or even more, if satellite dies faster and Sling grows slower.

Which brings us back, again, to the spectrum. If DISH can get even a partial value out of what it bought, perhaps selling for $1 per MHz-POP if it doesn’t think the network can be built out in time, it adds another $25 billion to the sum-of-the-parts valuation we have conducted here. Even accounting for DISH’s debt load, that, it still seems to me, is the real payoff on DISH.

But this analysis should hopefully help to illuminate the other two divisions of the company, for those investors who believe they may tip the balance.

Conclusion

While the satellite-TV profit stream will not save DISH from an adverse FCC decision to forfeit. Its licenses, it does provide an ongoing source of cash to fund its network build out and invest in continued growth in Sling TV, making it more likely that DISH can complete the build-out the FCC requires - even if it ends up costing more than $1 billion in Phase One, which it very well might.

Meanwhile, since the spectrum isn’t actually generating any income yet, the net income being reported is coming exclusively from DISH TV - and since demand for TV is changing, not disappearing, DISH’s more rational, margin-positive Sling TV may be able to preserve at least some of those cash flows over the long-term.

I consider DISH a risky, but worthwhile bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.