GE: Culp Brings Simplification And Value Creation, Share Price Will See $20 Before $10

Investment Thesis

With debt issues largely resolved by the cash from the Biopharma sale to Danaher (DHR), GE (NYSE:GE) CEO Larry Culp is in a far better position to work in and on the business segments. Aviation and the remainder of Healthcare are performing well and can be expected to continue to perform well in the future. It is the Power segment, starting from a very low base, where Culp has the possibility of achieving very large increments in operating profits. It is my belief the markets for Power and Renewable Energy segments' profits have been severely affected by distortions related to the political approach to CO2 emissions. I can see some sanity returning to these markets as the politics are forced to change as reality sets in. I believe GE can have a major role in influencing these necessary changes and can benefit from the changes. Contingent on the politics of CO2 undergoing a change, I can see Power and Renewable Energy segments becoming increasingly profitable, hence my more optimistic outlook on the share price.

GE Healthcare Monetization: New Proposed BioPharma Sale To Danaher Versus Old Proposal

New Proposal - BioPharma Sale To Danaher

Per GE SEC filing February 25:

BOSTON - February 25, 2019 - GE (GE) announced a definitive agreement to sell its BioPharma business to Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) ("Danaher") for a total consideration of $21.4 billion, including $21 billion in cash as well as Danaher's assumption of certain pension liabilities. GE expects to use the proceeds from the transaction to reduce leverage and strengthen its balance sheet. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Old proposal - New Separate Capital Structure For Healthcare, ~20% Monetized, 80% Dividend To Shareholders

Per GE Investor Update June 26, 2018 (see here & here):

Healthcare to become standalone company; GE expects to monetize 20% and distribute remaining 80% of GE Healthcare to shareholders tax-free. We are beginning the process of separating Healthcare immediately and expect to complete it in the next 12 to 18 months. We plan to monetize approximately 20%. We expect it to have a capital structure and capital allocation aligned to its peers. As part of the transaction, we will transfer approximately $18 billion of debt and pension obligations to Healthcare.

The GE BioPharma sale to Danaher is so much simpler, and the $21 million cash received is likely similar in amount to what might have been received by GE for its monetization of 20% of the total of Healthcare. The old proposal did include $18 billion of GE debt in the disposal of the net assets of the Healthcare business segment. That will not happen now, and GE will have to continue to service that debt, at an estimated yearly interest cost of ~$0.6 billion. But under the new proposal, GE will continue to own and control around 85% of existing Healthcare segment revenues and operating profits. Based on Healthcare's 2018 operating profit of $3.9 billion, 85% amounts to ~$3.3 billion. That is enough to meet the interest cost of ~$0.6 billion as well as the yearly non-operating pension costs, and the required non-operating pension costs cash contributions, running at ~$2 billion.

GE's Culp Now Has Greater Freedom To Concentrate On Working On, And In, And Growing The Remaining Business Segments

The cash from the BioPharma sale to Danaher relieves GE of quite a deal of pressure related to its debt management. It also means there is far less pressure to monetize the Wabtec and BHGE shareholdings at an early date. This reduction in pressure means these assets can now be monetized at opportune times, as and when required. Separating out and floating the Healthcare business was always going to be an enormous distraction taking up a huge amount of time to obtain the best value. Considerable costs would have been incurred in underwriting and other fees. This is no longer an issue. But if absolutely needed, the remainder of Healthcare remains a valuable asset, able to be monetized to pay down debt.

GE - Working On, And In, And Growing The Remaining Business Segments

GE Power Provides The Greatest Opportunities For Profitable Growth -

TABLE 1 below shows GE FY 2018 Operating profit results, together with a projection for FY 2021.

TABLE 1

Power and Renewable Energy segments revenue and operating profits are coming off a very low base. TABLE 1 calculations show Power and Renewable Energy growing revenues at 10% per year, over the next 3 years, and achieving a modest operating profit margin of 4% in 2021. This is sufficient for Power and Renewable Energy projected incremental operating profit of $2.533 billion to match the projected combined Aviation and Healthcare incremental operating profit growth. This is despite a projected operating profit margin for Aviation and Healthcare of 20.4% being over 5 times the projected operating profit margin for Power and Renewables of 4.0%. In TABLE 2 below, I have included a Case B, and a Case C showing impact on projected operating profit growth for Power and Renewables at higher revenue and operating margin assumptions. I also include a comparison to 2014 and 2015 showing the far higher margins for Power segment in those years.

TABLE 2

The CO2 Emissions Reduction Imperative Will Drive Growth In GE's Power And Renewable Energy Segments

Figure 1 below illustrates how dominant fossil fuels remain in worldwide primary energy consumption.

Figure 1

Source: Energy Production & Changing Energy Sources

Despite high rates of growth in renewables, they remain a fairly insignificant proportion of global primary energy consumption. TABLE 3 below, based on data from Figure 1, compares the various components of global primary energy consumption for 2017 with 2008.

TABLE 3

Solar Generated Power Consumption Grows 3307% In 9 Years

The percentage growth in solar and wind power generated energy consumption over the 9 years, 2008 to 2017, is huge. Solar generated power consumption has grown by 3307% and wind power by 408%. But, excluding Hydro-electric, renewables power generation contribution to the total energy mix has increased by a mere 1 percentage point from 0.4% to 1.4%. Fossil fuels' share has not reduced at all. It has grown from 86.6% to 87.1%. Emissions-free Nuclear power share has declined from 2.0% to 1.7% but is still greater than total renewables of 1.4%.

Solar And Wind Are Limited By An Inability To Provide Adequate Baseload Power

Solar and wind are limited by an inability to provide adequate baseload power on the scale required to replace fossil fuel power generation. While storage options are emerging, many of these have their own issues and are not a complete solution. If storage is inadequate now, it will certainly not be able to cope with the massive increase in renewables required to replace fossil fuels.

The Politics Around CO2 Emissions Have To Change, And They Will Change

The Washington Post published an article dated June 6, 2016, about Hilary Clinton in her youth, "Politics should be making the impossible possible: Hear Hillary Clinton's 1969 commencement speech", that headline is quite misleading. Here is what Hilary Clinton actually said, excerpted from the body of the above article:

We've had lots of empathy; we've had lots of sympathy, but we feel that for too long our leaders have viewed politics as the art of the possible. And the challenge now is to practice politics as the art of making what appears to be impossible possible... The question about possible and impossible was one that we brought with us to Wellesley four years ago. We arrived not yet knowing what was not possible. Consequently, we expected a lot. Our attitudes are easily understood having grown up, having come to consciousness in the first five years of this decade - years dominated by men with dreams, men in the civil rights movement, the Peace Corps, the space program - so we arrived at Wellesley, and we found, as all of us have found, that there was a gap between expectation and realities. But it wasn't a discouraging gap, and it didn't turn us into cynical, bitter old women at the age of 18. It just inspired us to do something about that gap." Note: Bolding is by author.

To summarize what Hilary Clinton expressed in 1969 - do your best to make what appears impossible possible. But, recognize if there is a gap between expectations and reality and be inspired to do something about that gap.

Nearly 50 years later in December 2018, a CNN report informs us, a little Swedish girl, 15-year-old Greta Thunberg, told climate change negotiators at a United Nations climate summit in Poland:

You are not mature enough to tell it like is." "We have done this many times before and with so little results," she told CNN. "Something big needs to happen. People need to realize our political leaders have failed us. People need to realize our political leaders have failed us. And we need to take action into our own hands. "

An excerpt from the same CNN report:

That's a reference to the latest dire report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which says global climate targets could become impossible in just 12 years. The report says emissions need to be cut about in half by 2030, which would require a near-complete overhaul of the global energy system.

CO2 Emissions Reduction: The Gap Between Expectations And Reality

In Greta Thunberg's Swedish homeland, politicians decided against giving up nuclear power, recognizing to do so would cause significant additional CO2 emissions. On the other hand, Germany has shut down emissions-free nuclear plants, while continuing to use high emissions producing lignite (brown coal). From Wikipedia:

It is considered the lowest rank of coal due to its relatively low heat content. It has a carbon content around 60-70 percent.[1] It is mined all around the world, is used almost exclusively as a fuel for steam-electric power generation, and is the coal which is most harmful to health.[

This article from Windpowermonthly.com reports on German wind power:

Wind turbines produced 111.35TWh in 2018, 20.4% of total generation in the country in 2018, according to researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE). Lignite coal was the only energy source to produce more power than wind in 2018, the researchers noted, with 131.28TWh accounting for 24.1% of Germany's total.

The problem for Germany is it cannot benefit from installing more wind turbines and solar. The existing wind and solar capacity are sufficient to supply 100% of the country's needs - but only on some days. On those days, it is not possible to shut down much of the fossil fuel power generation and excess power is produced by continuing to burn fossil fuels, so emissions continue. What Germany really needs to do to reduce CO2 and other emissions is to replace its dirty lignite burning power plants with alternative low emissions base load power such as gas-fired turbines, and ultra-supercritical clean coal-fired power stations' newer technology also has fast start up and shut down capabilities not available with older technology, thus avoiding excess power generation, with associated emissions. Another option for base load power is emissions-free nuclear power plants. A means of storage would assist but suitable large scale technology is not currently available. If it appears, I am picking on Germany here, that is not the intention. What I am trying to show is the inability of a technically advanced country like Germany to eliminate CO2 emissions in the required timeframe being discussed. If Germany cannot achieve this, what hope does the rest of the world have? Even those smart people at Harvard, in their climate pledge, list some of the actions they are taking to reduce their CO2 emissions as - taking fewer airline flights, eliminating beef from their diet, buying renewable energy certificates from others to offset their fossil fuel use, and connecting into 100% renewable electricity grids (Massachusetts is working towards this end by running a transmission line to buy hydro-electric power from Canada).

Greta Thunberg laments the lack of progress in achieving emissions reductions goals and has told world leaders:

I don't want you to be hopeful, I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear I feel every day and then I want you to act."

The regular climate summits create this fear and panic by setting goals for CO2 reduction claimed to be necessary to save the planet, in an all or nothing approach to CO2 reduction. This Forbes article by Michael Marshall, "Why It's Misleading To Say We Only Have 12 Years To Avert Dangerous Climate Change", provides an excellent discussion on the counter-productive and misleading nature of these declarations, which give rise to concerns not only for the young but all members of our communities. I believe there is a significant gap between misleading expectations created for achieving a certain amount of CO2 reduction in a certain time frame and the ability of nations to achieve that level of CO2 reduction in that time frame. And that brings me back to Hilary Clinton's wise observation about finding a gap between expectations and reality and being inspired to do something about that gap.

Closing The Gap Between Target CO2 Emissions And Actual CO2 Emissions

I don't know of any existing technology, apart from nuclear energy, that could possibly achieve the CO2 emission reductions targeted at climate conferences and still meet anywhere near the power needs of the world's growing population. But that gap could be considerably narrowed by reducing emissions from existing fossil fuel-based power generation plants. Aging coal-fired power plants should be scheduled for early replacement with either ultra-supercritical coal-fired plants or natural gas-fired turbines. And new coal-fired power plants should meet the lowest possible emissions standards. Excerpted from GE's publication, "High-Efficiency, Low-Emissions Coal Plants: Come HELE or High Water":

The International Energy Agency predicts that coal will generate more electricity in 2040 than all new renewable technologies (excluding hydro) combined... Figures from the World Coal Association, a keen advocate of HELE, show that the average efficiency of coal-fired power plants around the world today is 33 percent. Modern state-of-the-art plants can achieve rates of 45 percent... Increasing the efficiency of coal-fired power plants by just 1 percent reduces CO2 emissions by between 2-3 percent... HELE plants are in a minority in the global coal fleet. Less than half of the new coal plants commissioned last year employed supercritical steam cycles... By reducing the volume of CO2 produced, HELE technologies are an important step on the road toward carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), which will be a key technology if global climate change objectives are to be achieved... Germany and Japan are driving development of the next generation of ultra-supercritical units, capable of potentially operating at up to 50 percent efficiency.

Upgrading the world's aging coal-fired power plants would likely do more to close the gap on CO2 emissions reduction versus targets, than all of the CO2 emissions reductions to date from solar and wind power installations.

The War On CO2 Needs To Be A War On CO2, Not A War On Fossil Fuels

Sadly, climate activists have focused on eliminating fossil fuel-based electricity generation rather than exploring every possible means available to actually reduce CO2 emissions. In addition, policies favoring renewable-based electricity over fossil fuel-based electricity, when there is excess supply, has adversely affected the economics of fossil fuel-based electricity, even though both forms of electricity production are essential in the overall mix. The vilification of fossil fuels has resulted in an unwillingness of financiers and operators to invest in new, improved, low emissions, fossil fuel-based power generation technology to replace aging high emissions plants. I believe this is the major cause of the reduction in markets for GE's Power segment products. I also believe we are reaching a tipping point in the politics surrounding CO2 emissions reduction. Referring back to my summation above of Hilary Clinton's sentiments - "do your best to make what appears impossible possible. But, recognize if there is a gap between expectations and reality, and be inspired to do something about that gap". When that principle is recognized at climate summits, hopefully in the near future, I believe there will be a resurgence in GE's Power segment. This will likely extend beyond coal-fired and gas-fired generation technology, to extension of lives of existing nuclear plants, and construction of new nuclear plants, as well as massive upgrades to electricity grids. And that will result in a reduction in the gap between actual CO2 emissions, and target CO2 emissions. I believe GE must also investigate building capabilities in the area of power storage, to assist to eliminate the unnecessary CO2 emissions from power wasted due to generation in excess of demand at points in time. Hydrogen appears to be a far cleaner technology than batteries.

GE's Future: Summary And Conclusions

Larry Culp almost certainly took on the task of Chairman and CEO of GE because he believed he could make a demonstrable difference. In the case of the already highly successful Aviation and Healthcare businesses, it would be difficult for a new CEO to demonstrate they were responsible for making a significant difference. If Culp is to achieve fame for his tenure at GE, it will come from a successful turnaround of the Power segment business. Culp has available to him an incredible pool of people and technology to achieve his aims with Power. The missing ingredient is the political attitudes of the people driving the debate on reducing CO2 emissions. I believe the time is ripe for those attitudes to shift towards embracing demonstrated practical means of reducing CO2. I believe Power can shine again for GE.

