C.H. Robinson Worldwide: E-Commerce And Logistics Platform - Key Drivers Of Outstanding Profitability

C. H. Robinson (CHRW) is a global logistics and transportation company that significantly benefited from the early rise of e-commerce. As the company has an abundant and growing customer base, it is now presented with an opportunity to reap the rewards of big data and artificial intelligence to further advance its sales and accelerate profitability growth.

Corporate profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide is a global provider of logistics and transportation services – ranging from truckload, ocean, air, intermodal and other logistics services. The company has offices all around the world, which presents a significant competitive advantage in the international logistics and transportation field, with each office responsible for its own growth and profitability. According to LinkedIn, the company currently employs over 22000 people. Last year, the company handled approximately 18 million shipments and worked with more than 124, 000 customers. Even though C.H. Robinson has also grown through selective acquisitions, most of the company’s growth has happened organically through addition of new customers and expansion of relationships with the existing ones. Despite global operations, most of the company’s revenues have come from the truckload segment (~56 percent last year) and have been generated in the United States (~86.5 percent).

The Navisphere platform – a competitive advantage

During the latest quarterly earnings call, Andrew Clarke, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, has placed a particular emphasis on investments into digitalization. To execute and connect with customers, the company is heavily utilizing its technology platform called Navisphere, which contains information of over 200,000 companies around the globe. The platform serves as a considerable competitive advantage and catalyst for the business as the usual order cycles have shown to be substantially shortened and air freight shipping costs reduced.

2019 Fortune world’s #2 most admired transportation and logistics company

This year, C.H. Robinson managed to rank second on Fortune’s list of the world’s most admired companies in trucking, transportation and logistics industry. Besides this award, the company has also been several times recognized as one of the top workplaces among large companies by the Star Tribune.

Outstanding profitability

Over the past five years, the company’s top line and bottom line growth has sensibly accelerated. Based on Reuters financial statistics, the company’s 5-year, 3-year and 1-year revenue and earnings per share growth total 5.4, 7.3, 11.8, and, 9.4, 5.7 and 18.9 percent respectively. As the company gathered a vast amount of valuable customer data through its Navisphere platform, it is very likely that it will now concentrate on extracting value from that data, which will help to sustain and advance its remarkable profitability.

Shareholder-friendly policy

C.H. Robinson is also one of the few companies with firm shareholder-friendly policy. The company’s number of shares outstanding has been gradually decreasing from the time of the last financial crisis in 2007-2009. This is a positive signal reflecting a commitment to the preservation of shareholder value and negative equity dilution. Lastly, in May 2018, the Board of Directors increased the number of shares authorized to be repurchased by 15 million, so the trend of declining number of shares outstanding can be expected to continue.

Valuation

Plugging in C.H. Robinson's financial statements' figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares seem to be fairly undervalued. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 6 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 5.5 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at 165.0 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at 98.4 USD if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

From a different perspective working with operating earnings multiples, C.H. Robinson's shares currently appear undervalued. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a 10 percent adjusted operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2024 are forecasted to reach up to US$163.4. This implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential of up to 12 percent.

Lastly, in the light of revenue variation of Peter Lynch's popular earnings line for the projection of probable per share values of the company, C.H. Robinson's shares long-run potential seems to be skewed to the positive territory. According to my model, assuming 6 percent annual revenue growth, zero percent annual equity dilution factor, a price-to-sales PS ratio of around 0.75x, the company's share price by the end of 2022 could hover above US$121. This scenario suggests an annualized rate of return potential of over 7 percent in the following years.

Key risks

A slowdown in the global shipping market may adversely impact the company’s financial condition.

If competition in the industry intensifies, the company’s profit margins may come under pressure.

If input costs (primarily fuel) substantially increase, the company’s operations and financial results could be negatively impacted.

If third parties fail to deliver their products and provide their services in a timely and desirable manner, the company’s operations may be negatively affected.

If any political and governmental changes occur, the company’s business operations and financial results may be negatively impacted.

Earthquakes, hurricanes, tornados or other natural catastrophes may negatively impact the company’s operations and financial results.

The company’s international operations expose the company to various local and foreign exchange risks.

If the company fails to hire, attract, train and retain qualified personnel, the company’s operations may suffer.

If the company’s technology or information systems are unauthorizedly accessed or breached, the company’s reputation and operations may be compromised.

Because the company’ is run on a decentralized basis, inconsistencies in operations may occur.

The company’s operations may be negatively impacted by seasonal influences and changes in the transportation industry.

The company derives a significant portion of its revenues from several top customers and a sudden loss of major customers could negatively impact the company’s operations and financial results (the company’s top 100 customers account for approximately 33 percent of the company’s consolidated revenue).

The company may experience difficulties with integrating acquired companies.

The bottom line

To sum up, C.H. Robinson seems to carry a lot of value going forward. Despite the risks, the company’s operations are robust and the company is leveraging technology to scale its efficiency. As stated in the latest company’s investor presentation, the management plans to target its focus on advancing market share, automation of core processes and improvements of operational leverage. Last but not least, the company appears to be making wise real estate investments as it recently opened a new flagship office in Chicago, a market that has been listed as the least risky in terms of bubble risk. Taking all the information into account, I believe that C.H. Robinson’s business is well positioned to overcome any near-term challenges and come out as a firm value compounder in long run.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

