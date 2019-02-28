Square: 3 Fears Not Worth Worrying About From Q4 Earnings

Square's (SQ) stock sold off 6% after the earnings release, missing analyst expectations of Q1 adjusted EPS guidance and issuing soft top-line growth guidance for the full-year 2019. With their lofty valuation – a real evergreen subject among hyper-growth companies – and volatile shares, investors could worry if slowing growth and lower profitability outlook could mean tough times ahead for Square. However, looking at the earnings numbers, there is nothing really to worry about. Square just reported a great quarter in Q4 2018. Investors can expect strong business and share price performance going forward.

The Stock: Up, And Down, And Up, And...?

Since Square (SQ) reported Q3 earnings in early November the stock has been on an up and down ride, falling from the low $80s to around $50 and up again to the mid $70s. All of that after reaching the $100 mark at the end of September.

What happened with Square's business during that time? Well, first of all, the stock was on a huge tear over the summer with lots of enthusiasm baked into the stock – probably too much. Then, the company announced that their well-liked CFO, Sarah Friar, would leave the company to become the CEO of a smaller private company called Nextdoor. It didn't make things better when Square's CEO, Jack Dorsey, decided to abandon his company for a meditation retreat in the South Pacific. It took Square until early January to announce their new CFO, Amrita Ahuja, former CFO at Blizzard Entertainment (ATVI). In the meantime, the overall market saw one of the biggest drops in recent memory, especially hurting the tech-sector. In Square's case, recession fears were perceived even more troubling since the company's small business customer base was believed to be more vulnerable during economic hardship, which would reflect back on Square.

What is so fascinating about Square's recent stock price volatility is how quick perception can change: In the summer of 2018, the market believed that Square, led by a visionary founder-CEO, would take over the world by disrupting banking from the bottom-up and was surely on its way to becoming an international juggernaut. Nothing could stop them. Fast forward a couple of months and the market looked at an eccentric and distracted CEO, who was losing grip on his management team and was looking at an economy that was surely headed towards a recession – an event that would severely hurt this bearly profitable company. All of a sudden Square's business looked fragile, the competitive landscape threatening, and their future prospects uncertain.

What is interesting, though, is that the company never really saw any changes in their actual business, other than continued progress in operational performance and the addition of new product features, like their free debit card for business or improvements to their payroll app.

Is it only a funny coincidence that the stock today is trading approximately around the level it was trading in mid-to-late August before their huge run-up, sharp downturn, and quick recovery? And where does that leave us looking forward? Will the stock continue to climb or could we see another decline?

Growth Continues To Impress Despite Slight Deceleration And Conservative Guidance

The company just issued a typical beat and raise quarter, clocking in 64% yoy-growth in adjusted revenue, 97.6% growth in adjusted EBITDA and 75% growth in adjusted EPS – all metrics handily beating prior guidance. Subscription and services-based revenue – their big growth motor – was $194 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 (up 144% yoy), and $592 million for the full year of 2018 (up 134% yoy). This recurring and high margin subscription and service revenue represented 37% of adjusted revenue in 2018, up from 25.6% in 2017, and 11.1% in 2016.

Now, if you were to find a hair or two in the soup of an amazing quarterly earnings report, it would have to be conservative guidance and a slight growth deceleration from the previous quarter. Actually, the company broke a trend that has been ongoing for quite some time: Since Q1 2017 the company has accelerated its quarterly adjusted revenue yoy-growth every time. From 39.7% in Q1 2017 to 40.4%, 44.4%, 47.4%, 50.5%, 60.4%, and 67.7% in Q3 2018. The 64% growth in Q4 2018 represents the first time in a long time that the company didn't accelerate growth. You can see this slight growth deceleration from Q3 2018 basically among all the key metrics. Should this broken trend worry investors? I think not. While I believe that much of their strong share price appreciation in the last two years was a result of rapidly accelerating growth rates, I don't think that the share price will reverse because of a coming deceleration in growth rates. This company is still growing at such high rates (north of 60%!) at such a big scale (they just passed $1.5 billion in TTM adjusted revenue) that you had to expect the growth acceleration at some point. That's what we are seeing now, nothing more.

But what about their guidance? As I wrote in a previous article about Twilio (TWLO), it's fashionable among growth companies today to give conservative guidance that can easily be crush later on, especially on the top-line. Square is one of the main disciples of this low-ball-estimation-school. Looking back a couple of quarters, the company guided 60.3% growth in adjusted revenue for Q3 2018 and came in at 67.7% (+7.4%). For Q4 2018 the company guided for 59.4% adjusted revenue growth and made 64% (+4.6%). For Q1 2019 Square is guiding $482 million adjusted revenue and 57% growth (using the top range of guidance) which should put the company above 60% growth again at the end of the day.

Conservatism in guidance is even more apparent when looking at full year guidance. The company sees adjusted revenue growth of "only" 41.8% in 2019, which would obviously be a great growth number in itself (management called it "remarkable given our scale", which it is), but for Square, it simply makes no sense. If the company grew 57% yoy in Q1 2019 their average growth rate in the remaining three quarters of 2019 would have to drop to around 38% to get the company to a full-year 2019 growth rate of 41.8%. It's hard to see that really happening. Let me also remind investors that in Q4 2017 the company actually guided for 35% yoy-growth in 2018 at the high end of the range. Twelve months later and we are looking at over 61% yoy-growth in 2018. Some companies simply like to raise their full-year guidance every quarter of the year. Understanding this fact, a more realistic growth rate for 2019 would probably be somewhere between 55% and 60%. If weak guidance makes you think about selling shares, you should really think again.

Margins Heading In The Right Direction

For the last two quarters, the strong interest of analysts in EBITDA margin expansion has been quite fascinating. In the Q3 earnings call, one analyst mentioned an "unwritten contract" between management and investors to deliver less EBITDA margin expansion when higher revenue growth is achieved and, conversely, more EBITDA margin expansion if the growth were to slow a bit. Since the company, already back then, guided for greater than 40% adjusted revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion similar to 2018, some analysts took that as a breach of that unwritten contract. However, as I just mentioned, you cannot look at 2019 guidance and think, "yes, that's reasonable", it simply isn't. In that vein, similar margin expansion to 2018 just means business as usual.

In yesterday's earnings call, EBITDA margin was again very popular, with three questions being raised about the subject. While the company explained that Q1 typically is seasonally slower quarter than Q4 and that the company usually invests more at the beginning of a new year, the key takeaway here is that management reiterated their long-term EBITDA margin goal of 35%-40% but still prioritizes top-line growth to deliver the maximum absolute dollar profits in the future. That sounds like a very sensible strategy. Square raised EBITDA margin from 8% in 2016 to 14% in 2017, 16.1% in 2018, and now expects 18.4% for 2019. EBITDA margin expansion might be too slow for some analyst's liking but it's still a visible trend. The company also reported 82% gross margin (on an adjusted revenue basis) for the fourth quarter and for the full-year 2018. Even though that's slightly down from 85% in 2017 and 84% in 2016, their long-term EBITDA margin goal seems very attainable.

Having said all that, it doesn't make a lot of sense to see shares trading down on the headline of missed Q1 adjusted EPS guidance estimates by 4-6 cents, especially, since the company beat full-year adjusted EPS guidance estimates by 4-8 cents. But it really doesn't matter. Square's management is building this company for the long-term. Who cares, if they miss on accounting profit estimates for a quarter?

Ecosystem Getting Stronger

Square's focus is to create great products and scale them to increase the value of their ecosystem, customers value, and, ultimately, shareholder value. CEO Jack Dorsey reminded investors again that their ecosystem is the core differentiator for Square in the market. For example, while they have seen some customers moving to larger competitors recently, lured in by aggressive pricing, they typically returned right back to Square after some months. The reasons for these quick comebacks are the quality of Square's software, its simplicity, their many product offerings and the seamless pairing with their hardware – in short: their ecosystem. Ecosystems are creating durable customer relationships and, therefore, are very sticky. To keep your ecosystem healthy and justify charging premium prices you have to invest in it. That's what Square is doing, and it's paying off.

Source: Q4 2018 Shareholder Letter, square.com/investors.

Here are some nuggets from the earnings report regarding products:

Products launched since 2014 now make up 51% of total adjusted revenue which shows management's ability to release and scale new products.

which shows management's ability to release and scale new products. They announced Square Card in the quarter, a free business debit card that enables sellers to spend their funds as soon as they make a sale. This is a complementary offering to the popular Instant Deposit and Cash Card, is further increasing seller choices, and strengthens the ecosystem.

in the quarter, a free business debit card that enables sellers to spend their funds as soon as they make a sale. This is a complementary offering to the popular Instant Deposit and Cash Card, is further increasing seller choices, and strengthens the ecosystem. They launched a mobile app for Square Payroll , enabling sellers to manage their business from anywhere. Square Payroll doesn't only make it easy for employers to handle payroll issues, it has also been a valuable acquisition channel : Approximately one-third of Square Payroll sellers that joined in 2018 were new to Square.

, enabling sellers to manage their business from anywhere. Square Payroll doesn't only make it easy for employers to handle payroll issues, it has also been a : Approximately one-third of Square Payroll sellers that joined in 2018 were new to Square. They saw continued success with omnichannel commerce, an important issue, especially for larger sellers. Three of their online payment products – Invoices, Virtual Terminal, and eCommerce API – contributed more than 10% of Square’s GPV in the fourth quarter.

an important issue, especially for larger sellers. Three of their online payment products – Invoices, Virtual Terminal, and eCommerce API – contributed more than 10% of Square’s GPV in the fourth quarter. Larger sellers (>$125k annualized GPV) now make up 51% of the GPV mix, up from 47% in 2017, and 43% in 2016. But that doesn't mean that Square is losing touch with their micro-selling community. According to management, 40% of Square's current larger sellers started as micro-sellers . Square is not forgetting micro-sellers, they are empowering them.

. Square is not forgetting micro-sellers, they are empowering them. Square Capital also showed some nice progress. They facilitated approximately 72,000 business loans totaling $472 million in Q4 (up 55% yoy); on a full-year basis, Square issued $1.6 billion worth of loans (up 36% yoy); and cumulatively they have now facilitated $4 billion in loans across 650,000 loans and 230,000 sellers. At the same time, transaction, loan, and advance losses continued to trend below the 0.1% historical average as a percentage of GPV and Square's core Capital flex loan product has seen consistent loan loss rates of less than 4% on average.

also showed some nice progress. They facilitated approximately 72,000 business loans totaling $472 million in Q4 (up 55% yoy); on a full-year basis, Square issued $1.6 billion worth of loans (up 36% yoy); and cumulatively they have now facilitated $4 billion in loans across 650,000 loans and 230,000 sellers. At the same time, transaction, loan, and advance losses continued to trend below the 0.1% historical average as a percentage of GPV and Square's core Capital flex loan product has seen consistent loan loss rates of less than 4% on average. Lastly, the company announced to have 15 million monthly Cash App users at the end of 2018, more than double from last year. That's still half of Venmo's (PYPL) user base but recent growth trends and them surpassing Venmo in App downloads suggest that they could quickly catch up to the current market leader.

Valuation And Closing Thoughts

As already mentioned, shares have been on a volatile ride in the recent past and are trading considerably below their all-time-high valuation levels. Still, historically shares are not cheap:

Now, this graph obviously uses total revenues for the EV/S calculation which in my opinion shouldn't be used for evaluating Square's shares. However, it is a helpful illustration and approximation of the development in valuation, so it's worth a look.

Square should really be valued based on adjusted revenues. As of this writing, at $74.46 in pre-market trading, with 488 million shares outstanding and a net cash position of roughly $260 million, the EV amounts to approximately $36 billion. Thus, at approximately $1.6 billion TTM adjusted revenue, the company is trading at a TTM EV/S ratio of 22.5. Without counting forward share dilution, which the company doesn't provide guidance for, and a calculated 2019 growth rate of 55% the forward EV/S ratio drops to 14.5.

This is not cheap but given the excellent business execution, long-term industry tailwinds (I didn't mention the phrase "war on cash" yet, did I?), enormous TAM, and future profitability outlook, I think the current after earnings share price drop – if it holds – is a good opportunity to add to or open a new position. Investors shouldn't worry over missed EPS guidance estimates, conservative top-line growth guidance, slight growth deceleration, or the current high valuation but rather focus on Square's strong long-term outlook. Square remains a buy in my opinion.

