Gear Energy Earnings: The High Costs To Replace The Reserves

The market values the company at a discount. But because of the uncertainties related to the costs to replace the reserves, I prefer to stay on the sidelines.

The uncertainties around the costs to replace the reserves are important. And due to low reserves, the company can't skip these costs in the short term.

With the recovery of oil prices, the company can operate again at a profit.

Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) released Q4 earnings and the 2018 reserves report. With a limited capex due to the depressed Canadian oil prices, the production and the funds flow decreased.

The company managed to keep the per-unit cash costs stable, though. And with the recovery of Canadian oil prices at the beginning of 2019, the cash flow will improve.

But the 2018 reserves report reveals high FD&A costs. And, as reserves stay low, the uncertainties around the costs to replace the reserves are important.

The stock price represents a discount to different valuation estimations. But because of these uncertainties, I prefer to stay on the sidelines.

Image source: skeeze via Pixabay

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

A difficult quarter, as expected

The Q4 production decreased by 3% year-over-year to reach 6,847 boe/d. As management announced before, the company limited the production and the capex due to the egress and pricing challenges.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

But with the recovery of oil prices, the company started re-activating shut-in wells at the beginning of 2019.

And, as expected, the company realized low heavy oil prices due to the depressed WCS prices during Q4. The Edmonton Par oil prices also impacted - to a lesser extent - the light and medium oil realized prices.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The graph below also illustrates the exceptional situation of the WCS prices during Q4.

Source: oilprice.com (prices in US$)

With a reduced production volume and with lower realized prices, revenue dropped by 42% year-over-year.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The total cash costs dropped. But the difference is due to the lower per-unit royalty costs linked with the lower realized prices. The other costs stayed stable.

Source: author, based on company reports

With total cash costs of C$23.25/boe and realized prices at C$26.74/boe, the funds flow were barely positive at C$2.09 million. And even with a limited capex of C$9.48 million, the net debt increased to C$91.91 million.

With such low funds flow, the net debt to annualized funds flow is obviously extremely high at 11.1. But the WCS pricing was exceptionally low during Q4.

If we consider the TTM funds flow, the net debt to TTM funds flow ratio increased to 2.6 from 1.0 the year before. The ratio is still high. But it must be considered in the context of the low funds flow during Q4 due to the WCS pricing situation.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

With current strip pricing, management anticipates an H1 annualized net debt to funds from operations ratio between 1.x and 1.5x.

The breakeven price

The total per-unit cash costs plus the per-unit replacement costs of the produced reserves represent the breakeven prices while keeping the production flat.

We have seen that total cash costs amounted to C$23.25/boe and they fluctuate by a small margin as the royalty costs are linked with the realized prices.

It's more challenging to assess the per-unit replacement costs as they vary a lot depending on how we calculate them.

For instance, we can use proved FD&A costs as a proxy for the replacement costs. Because of the Steppe acquisition, the proved FD&A costs amounted to a very high C$34.64/boe in 2018. And if we consider the three years average, Proved FD&A costs amount to C$22.63/boe.

As a contrast, the Q4 DD&A accounting costs, which are closer to historical costs, amounted to C$18.98/boe.

If we chose the three years average proved FD&A costs, the breakeven price amount to C$23.25/boe + C$22.63/boe = C$45.88/boe.

Considering the 2019 guidance, the table below lists the liquids and gas prices the company would need to realize to reach a total realize price above C$45/boe. The table also shows the company needs to realize WCS prices above C$45/boe and light/medium oil prices above C$60/boe to keep the production flat while generating a profit.

Source: author

And as the oil prices are currently above these breakeven prices, the company operate again at a profit. But we must keep in mind these breakeven prices depend on the assumptions we consider for the replacement costs.

The other reasons these costs FD&A costs are important is the company can't afford to skip these costs for many years. The reserves life index shows the company has less than 6 years of production of proved reserves.

Source: reserves report 2018

The market offers a discount, but...

Let's start the valuation with the update of the NAV per share the company released yesterday in the reserves report.

Source: reserves report 2018

The NAV per share stayed in the same range over the last three years. And the current stock price at C$0.64 offers a 62.8% discount to the NAV at C$1.72/share. But the NAV is not a perfect estimation of the value of the company. The NAV doesn't take the G&A costs into account. And it is calculated based on the Sproule oil and gas prices assumptions listed below.

Source: reserves report 2018

Let's not turn to the flowing barrel valuation.

I assume the 2019 production will amount to 7,400 boe/d, which corresponds to the mid-point of the production guidance for the first half 2019.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The market values the company at C$31,362/boe/d, which is cheaper than the flowing barrel valuation of C$36,907boe/d a few months ago.

Source: author

For my estimation of the intrinsic value, I also consider the first half 2019 production guidance. With the current oil and gas prices, Gear would realize an approximate price of C$54.25/boe.

Source: author

Assuming a breakeven price of C$45/boe, as detailed in the previous section, the company would realize a profit of about C$9/boe. But with these higher oil prices, royalty costs will increase. Thus, I consider a profit of about C$7/boe.

The table below summarizes my estimation of the intrinsic valuation, assuming a multiple of 12x the C$7/boe profits.

Source: author

The market offers a 38% discount to my estimation of fair value with the current oil and gas prices. But again, the valuation will vary by a wide margin, depending on the estimation of the replacement costs.

The discount to the stock price the market offers is interesting. But considering the uncertainties related to the costs to replace the production and with the low level of reserves, I prefer to stay on the sidelines.

Conclusion

With the depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4, Gear managed to generate positive cash flow. And with the recovery of oil prices above the breakeven prices, the company operates again at a profit.

But considering the low level of reserves, the company must find, develop, or acquire reserves in the short term. And the recent reserves report shows the company replaced its reserves at a high cost.

Thus, the discount of the stock price to the different valuations I have listed is interesting. But the uncertainties linked with the costs to replace the reserves is too important for me to be involved.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.