How Safe Is Clorox's Dividend?

In this article, we perform a deep dive into Clorox's dividend safety by looking at earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt (including an interest rate stress test).

With that said, investors cannot rely on the firm's high-level quantitative characteristics alone to assess its dividend safety.

With a dividend yield of 2.2%, a market capitalization of $20 billion, and 41 years of consecutive dividend increases, Clorox is a popular holding among the dividend growth investing community.

Clorox (CLX) has many of the characteristics we look for in high-quality businesses.

For starters, the company's flagship "Clorox" brand is one of the most recognizable in the household cleaning products space. The company also owns many other well-known products with leading market share, allowing the company to justify its $20 billion market capitalization.

Over the years, Clorox has done a nice job sharing its business success with its shareholders through dividend payments. Indeed, the company currently trades with a dividend yield of 2.5%, and it has increased its dividend each year for more than four decades.

Looking ahead, investors cannot rely on Clorox's dividend history alone to measure its dividend safety. In this article, we examine Clorox's dividend safety by looking at earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt (including an interest rate stress test). If you prefer learning through videos, you can watch a video analysis on the topic below:

Clorox's Business Model

To begin, let’s talk about Clorox’s business model. Clorox is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products, spanning a wide array of categories from charcoal to cleaning supplies to salad dressing. The company was founded in 1913 and trades with a market capitalization of $20 billion. More than 80% of its revenue comes from products that are #1 or #2 in their categories.

Clorox is a well-known dividend stock because of its compelling track record of dividend growth. With 41 years of consecutive dividend increases, Clorox is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats Index, a group of elite dividend stocks with more than 25 years of consecutive dividend increases.

Looking ahead, investors cannot rely on Clorox’s dividend history alone to measure its dividend safety. For the remainder of this article, we will discuss the company’s current dividend safety from four perspectives:

its dividend safety in the context of its current earnings its dividend safety in the context of its current free cash flow its dividend safety in the context of its recession performance its dividend safety in the context of its current debt load

Clorox’s Dividend Safety Relative to Earnings

First, let’s discuss Clorox’s dividend safety in the context of the company’s current earnings.

When Clorox reported its second quarter financial results on February 4, the company announced that it generated adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.40 in the three-month reporting period. For context, the company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.96, which implies a payout ratio of 69% in the most recent quarter.

Looking out over a longer time horizon, our conclusion is the same. Clorox generated adjusted earnings-per-share of $3.02 through the first six months of fiscal 2019 and distributed $1.92 of common share dividends during the same time period for a full-year payout ratio of 64%.

The forward-looking outlook is similarly strong. Clorox expects to generate earnings-per-share between $6.20 and $6.40 in fiscal 2019 and is on pace to pay $3.84 of common share dividend during the same time period for a full-year payout ratio of 61%.

Using earnings, Clorox’s dividend appears very safe for the foreseeable future.

Clorox’s Dividend Safety Relative to Free Cash Flow

Many analysts believe that comparing a company’s dividend payments to its free cash flow is a better method for assessing dividend safety. Accordingly, we will now compare Clorox’s current dividend payment to its free cash flow.

Through the first six months of fiscal 2019, Clorox generated $449 million of cash flow from operating activities and spent $86 million on capital expenditures for free cash flow of $363 million. The company distributed $245 million of cash dividends during the same time period for a free cash flow dividend payout ratio of 67%.

Using free cash flow, our conclusion is the same as when we used earnings to measure Clorox’s dividend safety. The company’s dividend appears safe for the foreseeable future.

Clorox’s Dividend Safety Relative to Recession Performance

Companies do not cut their dividends in the good times. Instead, dividends are reduced when companies experience financial difficulties. Accordingly, this section will analyze Clorox’s current dividend safety in the context of the company’s historical recession performance.

We believe that the best way to measure a company’s recession resiliency is by measuring its earnings-per-share performance during the financial crisis that occurred between 2007 and 2009. Clorox’s performance during this time period is shown here:

2007 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.23

2008 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.24

2009 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.81

2010 adjusted earnings-per-share: $4.24

Remarkably, Clorox was actually able to increase its earnings-per-share each year through the financial crisis of 2007-2009. With that in mind, we do not have any concerns about the company’s ability to continue paying its dividend during future economic downturns.

Clorox’s Dividend Safety Relative to Its Current Debt Load

The last angle that we will use to assess Clorox’s current dividend safety is by looking at the company’s current debt level. More specifically, we will see how much the company’s weighted average interest rate will need to increase before the company’s free cash flow will no longer cover its dividend payment.

At the end of the most recent reporting period, Clorox had $2.5 billion of total debt outstanding. The company generated $48 million of interest expense through the first six months of the fiscal year for a weighted average interest rate of 3.8%.

The following image shows how changes to Clorox’s weighted average interest rate would impact the company’s dividend safety as measured by free cash flow.

Source: Sure Dividend Calculations

As the image shows, Clorox’s weighted average interest rate would need to rise to above the 13% level before its dividend would no longer be covered by free cash flow. With that in mind, we believe that the company’s debt level is unlikely to impact the safety of its dividend moving forward.

Final Thoughts

Clorox's long history of steadily increasing dividends indicates that dividend growth is a priority for the company's management team and that investors should not worry about the safety of Clorox's dividend moving forward.

Further investigation corroborates this belief. After examining Clorox's earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt, we concluded that the company's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.