Range Resources: Takeaways From Fourth Quarter Results

On Monday, February 26, 2019, natural gas producer Range Resources (RRC) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be quite solid as the company beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top and bottom lines. The market appeared to agree as the stock price rose in the after-hours session that accompanied the earnings announcement. A closer look at the actual earnings report does indeed reveal that there was quite a bit to like here and overall investors should be fairly pleased with the company's performance in the quarter.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Range Resources' fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

Range Resources brought in total revenues of $1.072637 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 57.80% increase over the $679.032 million that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company took an enormous impairment charge of $1.641197 billion during the most recent quarter. This was a non-cash expense that was related to the 2016 merger with MRD.

Range Resources produced an average of 2,149 million cubic feet equivalents per day. The average realized price on this was $3.37 per thousand cubic feet equivalent after hedges.

The company sold a 1% overriding royalty in its Washington County, PA leases for $300 million during the quarter.

Range Resources reported a net loss of $1.764422 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares very unfavorably to the $221.185 million profit that it reported during the fourth quarter of 2017.

It seems likely that one of the first things that someone reviewing the highlights will notice is that Range Resources' revenues increased compared to the prior year quarter. As might be expected, a not insignificant portion of this increase came from an increase in natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil sales. During the most recent quarter, Range Resources had $756.627 million of such sales compared to $603.159 million in the same quarter of last year. One reason for this is that the prices of all of the commodities that sells were generally higher than in the year-ago quarter. Range Resources reports that

Natural gas prices went from $2.84 to $2.90 per thousand cubic feet,

NGLs went from $15.63 to $24.10 per barrel, and

crude oil went from $50.94 to $49.64 per barrel year over year.

This is summarized in this table:

Source: Range Resources

As we can clearly see, the prices of all of the commodities that the company produces, except for oil, were higher on an after-hedged basis year over year. However, Range Resources is primarily a natural gas producer and as such, oil only accounts for a relatively small percentage of the company's production so the after-hedged price decline here is not such a big deal. We can see that for the most part, the company received more money for the products that it sells than it did during the year-ago quarter so naturally this would have a positive impact on the firm's revenues.

Of course, the positive impact from the increase in prices may not actually boost the firm's total revenues if it cannot maintain its production. Fortunately though, that was not the case. As I have discussed in my previous articles on Range Resources, the company's primary production base is located in the Appalachian Mountains and covers the Marcellus and Utica shales, although the company also has operations in Louisiana. During the fourth quarter, Range Resources' Appalachian division produced approximately 1,893 MMcfe per day, which represents 88.09% of the company's total production during the period. This represents a 5% increase over that of the prior year quarter. Thus, Range Resources certainly does not appear to be suffering from declining production.

The company intends to continue to grow its production going forward. In its earnings press release, Range Resources stated that it expects to produce an average of 2,325 to 2,345 MMcfe per day in 2019. This would represent an increase of about 6% over 2018 levels, should the company manage to achieve it. It appears though that what the firm intends to do is grow its production over the year as it only expects first quarter 2019 production to average 2,225 MMcfe per day, which is below the full year guidance. This figure would still be 3.54% over the fourth quarter 2018 levels though so it does appear that it is going to keep growing production straight through the winter, which is nice to see.

As my regular readers likely know, I like to take a look at an energy company's reserve development when analyzing its fourth quarter results. This is because the energy industry is, by its very nature, an extractive one. The companies in the industry quite literally obtain the products that they sell by pulling them out of finite reservoirs in the ground. For this reason, it is critical for an energy company to discover or otherwise obtain new sources of resources to replace those that it pulls out of the ground.

A company that fails to achieve this will eventually run out of oil and gas to sell. Fortunately, this is an area in which Range Resources has historically excelled. As we can see here, the company has grown its proved reserves at a 21% compound annual growth rate over the past ten years, with an 18% increase coming in 2018 alone:

Source: Range Resources

This growth in the company's reserves tells us that not only has the firm managed to consistently replace all of the resources that it has pulled out of the ground and sold but it has actually managed to perform better than this and actually increase the quantity of resources that it has available to it over time. This is quite good for the long-term survivability of the firm.

One aspect of its business that Range Resources has been focused on improving is its cost structure. The company's intent here is to reduce its costs while growing its revenue in order to improve free cash flow. As we can see here, Range Resources expects to reduce its production costs by 7% by the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to today's levels and then continue improving them as time goes on:

Source: Range Resources

These cost reductions are expected to come from a build-out of midstream gathering networks in the Appalachian region, the expiration and renegotiation of existing supply contracts, and a reduction in interest expenses. This reduction in interest expenses should come from Range Resources using its growing free cash flow to pay off debt, reducing the $3.8 billion of net debt that currently sits on its balance sheet (a sizable amount, given its current $2.59 billion market cap). The reduction of this debt should also have the effect of improving the company's margin of safety.

Without a doubt, the worst thing about this earnings report was the $1.76 billion net loss that the company reported, which was far worse than the $221 million profit that it had in the year-ago quarter. However, it is important to keep in mind that this was primarily due to a $1.64 billion impairment to goodwill that the company acquired from its 2016 acquisition of Memorial Resource Development Corp.

In short, what happened here is that Range Resources determined that the North Louisiana assets that it acquired in the deal are worth less than the value that they are listed at on the company's balance sheet so it reduced its goodwill to properly reflect the value of the company's assets.

GAAP accounting rules require that the company take a corresponding charge against its net income to compensate for this, which is the aforementioned impairment charge. It is critical to note however that this is a non-cash charge and Range Resources did not actually see $1.6 billion leave its bank account during the quarter. As such, this is not really something that is worth worrying about. In addition to this $1.6 billion write-down, Range Resources had to take another $515 million impairment charge related to those properties, which is also a non-cash charge. If these two items are excluded, Range Resources would have posted a profit in the quarter.

In conclusion, Range Resources performed very well during the quarter, barring a few one-time non-cash charges that we can safely ignore. The company continues to execute on its growth ambitions by boosting its production and working to reduce its operating expenses. It also enjoyed strong reserve development, which is always quite nice to see. Overall, these results should prove reasonably pleasing to investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.