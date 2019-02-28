Cardinal Health: Elevated Volume From Pharmacy Customers In Q2

We wrote about Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) before the firm announced its second quarter earnings and stated that the company would need at least $1.10 in earnings to keep the momentum going. Well, the firm actually reported an emphatic $1.29 beat which rallied the share price by a high-single digit percentage on the 7th of this month.

We are long both Cardinal and McKesson (MCK) in the drug distribution sector, although we have a higher weighting in Cardinal Health. Cardinal pays a much higher dividend, although McKesson continues to look slightly more undervalued at this juncture. We may re-balance the weightings between these two positions here depending on how these two stocks move over the near term.

For now though, Cardinal at just over $53 a share looks attractive especially after the increase in guidance we saw after the announcement of the second quarter results. Earnings expectations for both 2019 and 2020 are up about $0.08 per share and top-line sales this year should now come in over $145 billion which would be a 6% increase over 2018. Although margins have been under pressure in this industry for a while now, we consistently look to the firm's top-line growth percentage to gauge where we feel the share price is headed over the long term. Elevated costs and the poor returns from the generics side of the business has suppressed margins significantly. However, if Cardinal can keep on growing its top-line significantly, we feel the firm's profit margins will eventually rise at least back to their mean levels.

Cardinal at present pays out a dividend yield of about 3.55% when calculated off forward numbers. Now with second quarter numbers having been announced, let's research the stability of the dividend and how its key metrics have been trading.

Cardinal Health generated $313 million in free cash flow in Q2. The firm paid out $143 million in dividends which gives us a payout ratio of 45% which is attractive and right in the sweet spot for what we look for. Furthermore, Cardinal continues to bring down its float although it made no purchases in Q2. Over the past four quarters though, Cardinal bought back around $1 billion of its own shares which have decreased the float to now well under 300 million shares.

These buybacks are another way shareholders get paid (indirectly) as they naturally increase earnings per share due to the sustained lower share count number. This is what shareholders (who may feel that dividend growth is not acceptable at present) need to take into account with Cardinal Health. One would be wise not to just focus on the direct (dividend checks) side of the investment. The indirect side (such as buybacks which results in one's share becoming much more valuable over time) also puts money into the shareholder's pocket.

Although the debt to equity ratio dropped to 1.26 in Q2, this number is only calculated off interest-bearing debt and not the company's entire set of liabilities. Cardinal's liabilities of $34+ billion (when compared to shareholder equity) would most likely dissuade value investors from investing in this stock. However, we must remember that all three pharmaceutical distributors have pretty leveraged balance sheets but combined, Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), probably control about 90% of the market.

Therefore (due to how these companies basically control a monopoly in this sector), their assets are vital to keep operations moving along. It would be more of a liquidity crisis which would derail operations here and not lack of earnings. In fact, projected future earnings of around 6% on average per year would drive operating cash flows which, in turn, should easily fuel dividend growth and share buybacks. The current ratio at present is around 1.05. We want to stay above 1 here to ensure the firm keeps plenty of working capital on hand in case an unexpected event were to arise.

To sum up, Cardinal Health's revenue growth in Q2 was probably the firm's most impressive metric. As long as sales keep humming along nicely, we feel the rest of the firm's headwinds will fall into place over time. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.