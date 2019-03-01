U.S. Steel - Is Now The Time To Buy?

Each time I sit down to write a piece on U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) or the steel market, I think about my favorite movie, "The Godfather." While the original film was a classic, "The Godfather Part Two" was an even better film. There is a scene in the movie where Hyman Roth tells Michael Corleone that their casino venture in Cuba will make their business "bigger than U.S. Steel."

The comment did not come out of the minds of the screenwriters who brilliantly wrote one of the best scripts of all-time. Meyer Lansky, the financial brains behind the mob's foray into casino gambling was the inspiration for the character Hyman Roth. There is a story that he was watching TV with his wife in Florida when a news report about the mob said that organized crime was bigger than U.S. Steel. Therefore, the scene in "Godfather Part Two" was nonfiction.

Today, U.S. Steel is a shell of its former self. With only $4.15 billion in market capitalization, the company that is the brand name for U.S. steel production has survived through decades of fierce competition from abroad. On the campaign trail, President Trump pledged to return the glory days to the U.S. steel industry. As the US and China make progress on a new and improved framework for trade between the two countries, U.S. Steel could be a significant beneficiary of the outcome. After the disappointment over the latest summit between President Trump and the leader of North Korea, the market is wondering if a similar fate awaits trade talks with China. U.S. Steel shares declined on Thursday, February 28 which could present a buying opportunity.

A trade agreement will ignite the global economy

The latest news from the trade negotiations between the US and China on Monday, February 25 was that President Trump delayed an escalation of tariffs scheduled for March 1. It appears that the talks are progressing in a positive direction and it is likely that Presidents Trump and Xi will meet at the end of March to sign an agreement that will level the playing field when it comes to trade between the two nations.

One of the commodities in the crosshairs of the trade dispute between the US and China as well as with other nations around the globe has been steel. After reaching a high at $51.92 per share in mid-May 2018, the VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX) fell to a low at $33.66 in late December, a decline of over 35%.

The latest progress in trade talks lifted the price of SLX to $41.15 per share on February 25, an increase of 22% from the late December low. The latest top holdings of SLX include:

SLX holds a diverse basket of companies involved in various aspects of the steel industry from iron ore producers to steel manufacturers. The ETF holds 4.84% of its assets in U.S. Steel.

U.S. Steel suffered under the weight of tariffs and retaliation

The SLX ETF fell under the pressure of the trade dispute and selling in the stock market reaching a low in late 2018. The price performance in U.S. Steel was worse than SLX last year.

As the chart shows, shares in X dropped from $47.64 in February 2018 to a low at $17.09 in late December, a decline of over 64%. At $22.82 on February 28, the stock has recovered by over 33% from the December bottom.

X was at double the current price one year ago

This week is the first anniversary of the high in X shares at $47.64 which is around double the price of the stock on February 25. U.S. Steel is now at a level where the market cap is at around $3.953 billion with a price to earnings multiple at under four times earnings. The company pays a small dividend of 0.84% at its current share price. X is a highly liquid stock with an average of 9.48 million shares changing hands each day. The SLX ETF has net assets of $65.45 million and only trades 22,493 shares on average in each trading session.

Steel is a commodity that is highly sensitive to economic growth around the world. Since China is the most populous nation with a growth rate of 6.6% in 2018, an economic boom in the Asian country ignited by a trade deal is likely to increase the demand for most commodities and steel could be on the front lines as it is an essential building block for infrastructure. Since President Trump's goal is to support US businesses via a new framework for trade, it is possible that a deal could benefit U.S. Steel which is the brand name for steel in the US. As he heads towards the 2020 election, the US leader will look to boost the business of U.S. Steel manufacturers which could launch the price of X shares in the aftermath of a deal with the Chinese.

SLX may be safer, but X could offer more dramatic returns

While SLX is a diversified ETF product that holds many of the world's leading steel and steel-related companies, U.S. Steel is an all-American company that stands to benefit the most from a new framework for trade with China and other countries around the world. Based on the percentage gains and losses since 2018, X is a leveraged play when it comes to the steel market. On the way down, X shares fell by almost twice the percentage loss in the SLX ETF. On the way up, X shares moved over 44% higher at its most recent peak while SLX experienced a 22.3% gain.

If the performance trend continues and the stars line up for steel over the coming weeks and months, U.S. Steel could offer investors and traders significant rewards.

A stop and profit target on the U.S. steelmaker

When it comes to risk versus reward in U.S. Steel shares, the long side of the market looks attractive at under the $23 per share level.

U.S. Steel shares remain in a downtrend that began last February. While the shares traded to a low at $17.09 in January, X dropped to $19.95 in late January which was a higher low. I would place a stop just below the end of January low as it could lead to a retest of the December bottom. On the upside, at around $23 per share, the first level of technical resistance is likely to be at the November 2018 peak at $29.84 level which makes the risk-reward for the shares balanced at its current level. If X stock moves to the November high, I suggest a trailing stop, increasing the level of downside protection to above the purchase price.

I like the prospects for steel if the current trade negotiations lead to a deal. However, once an agreement becomes a given, it may be too late to buy X stock as it could be off to the races on the upside. At under $23 per share on February 25, X has the potential to continue to provide leveraged performance compared to the rest of the steel industry around the globe.

