The Gasoline Market As The Driving Season Approaches

The offseason for gasoline demand in 2018 and early 2019 was ugly. The price of the fuel dropped from $2.15 per gallon wholesale at the beginning of October to a low at $1.2450 in late December, a decline of over 42%. Gasoline demand tends to peak in the spring and summer and drop in the fall and winter months as drivers put less mileage on their cars because of the weather conditions. However, the decline in price was particularly severe starting in October as the price of crude oil on the continuous NYMEX futures contract dropped from $76.90 to $42.36 per barrel or 44.9%. Considering the move in the crude oil market, the price action in gasoline was tame as the price decline was less than in the oil market over the same period.

As we head into the spring season, the price of gasoline is doing a lot better. On Monday, February 25 the price of nearby April gasoline futures was trading at $1.7088 per gallon. The most direct route for a position in the gasoline market is via the NYMEX futures and futures options. However, the United States Gasoline ETF product (UGA) provides an alternative for those market participants who do not venture into the highly-leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena.

An ugly move in the gasoline crack spread

The gasoline crack spread is a real-time indicator of demand for the oil product. Gasoline demand tends to reach its nadir during the winter months and its high as the driving season which is the time of the year for peak demand gets underway in the late spring and summer.

At the end of January, the gasoline crack spread fell to a bottom and its seasonal low.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the gasoline processing spread at $3.64 per barrel at the end of January was the lowest level for the refining spread since November 2009. The almost decade low turned out to be unsustainable, and the crack spread turned higher.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the margin for refining crude oil into gasoline moved from the January 31 bottom at $3.64 per barrel to a high at $17.44 last week and was trading at just over the $16.50 level on Thursday, February 28. While the move was impressive, it was virtually impossible to catch the move as the March contract rolled to April as the new active month.

What a difference a month makes through the March-April roll

While the March gasoline crack spread fell to just $3.64 per barrel, the low in the April refining spread was at $12.10 per barrel.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the April gasoline crack shows, the move from $12.10 to $17.44 from January 31 to February 21 was impressive and a function of the seasonality of gasoline demand. The over 44% gain comes as the winter is now fading in the rearview mirror of the crude oil and oil product futures markets. The March-April roll period reflects the time of the year when refineries are busy at work making plans for the coming months.

Refineries switching as the peak season is coming

The peak of the driving season in the United States each year runs from the Memorial Day weekend at the end of May through the Labor Day weekend in early September. During that period, school and work vacations lead drivers to hit the roads and put lots more mileage on their cars. The spike in gasoline demand during this period caused refineries to begin to work overtime in March as they increase their production of gasoline at the expense of heating oil.

Heating oil is a distillate product which has far less seasonality than gasoline because it serves as a proxy for other distillates like diesel and jet fuels which have year-round demand. As March arrives this week, the refineries are retooling and conducting the maintenance necessary to increase their gasoline output to meet the growing demand over the coming weeks and months. As the snows of winter melt across the US, drivers will be increasing the time spent in their automobiles over the coming weeks and months.

VLO has had quite a ride

The price action in the shares of Valero Energy Corporation has been a wild ride since it hit a peak in June 2018 at $126.98. Valero is a refiner that concentrates on gasoline production in the US.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, VLO stock was still above the $120 per share level in September, but the significant correction in the price of crude oil, oil products, and all energy-related shares took the stock to a low at $68.81 in late December, a decline of over 45% from the 2018 peak price for the stock. Since then, VLO has recovered and was trading at $82.06 per share on Thursday, February 28. Seasonality in gasoline demand should continue to support VLO shares. The next level to watch on the upside is the 50% retracement level of the move from the 2018 highs to the low which stands at $97.90 per share.

UGA for a direct position in gasoline without going to the futures

VLO's earnings are a function of the gasoline crack spread as the company buys crude oil and sells gasoline and oil products at market prices. The refining margin is the real-time indicator of the profitability of the company as its earnings depend on the width of the spread. The higher the crack spread, the more profits for Valero and other refiners.

The gasoline crack spread typically trends higher as the peak season approaches each year, and the price action from the end of January is a dramatic representation of the trajectory of the processing margin. The price of gasoline also tends to move higher as the driving season nears.

The most direct route for a long position in gasoline is via the futures offered by the NYMEX division of the CME. The United States Gasoline ETF product provides an alternative for those market participants who do not venture into the volatile world of the futures arena.

The fund summary for UGA states:

The investment seeks the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, for delivery to the New York harbor, as measured by the daily changes in the price of a specified short-term futures contract on gasoline called the 'Benchmark Futures Contract,' less UGA's expenses. The fund invests in futures contracts for gasoline, other types of gasoline, crude oil, diesel-heating oil, natural gas and other petroleum-based fuels. The Benchmark Futures Contract is the futures contract on gasoline as traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration.

UGA holds nearby contracts in gasoline futures that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME, so it does an excellent job reflecting the price action of the oil product. The price of the continuous gasoline future contract moved from $1.2450 in late 2018 to its most recent high at $1.6263 per gallon, a rise of 30.6%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UGA moved from $22.05 to $27.57 or 25% higher. The slight underperformance in the ETF product is the result of futures contracts rolling from the active to the next active month.

The price trend in the gasoline market is higher as the 2019 driving season is on the horizon. Gasoline prices could continue to rally which would likely continue to take the prices of both VLO and UGA higher over the coming weeks and months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.