Merck KGaA Crashes Into The Versum-Entegris Tie-Up

It remains to be seen if Entegris will try to engineer a more attractive offer; Entegris likely can't win a bidding war if Merck is committed.

Versium would bring invaluable product/market breadth and depth to Merck's semiconductor materials business; so much so that there might be some (manageable) regulatory concerns.

I liked both Versium (VSM) and Entegris (ENTG) in the fall of 2018, Entegris a little moreso, on the idea that the market was overreacting to the correction cycle in semiconductors and semiconductor equipment and that underlying chip production (a key driver for Versium) was unlikely to be impacted as much as seemed to be reflected in the prices. When Versium and Entegris announced their intent to merge in late January, I thought it made a lot of sense and would create a stronger new company, led by management team (Entegris) with a lot of experience in M&A integration.

Now Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKKGY) has pushed itself into the conversation, making an unsolicited all-cash offer that is well above the upfront value offered by the Entegris deal. Although I can see why some shareholders may prefer a stock-for-stock bid and I believe there are some regulatory risks to the Merck offer, it’s hard to argue with an all-cash offer that is well above what Versium shareholders were otherwise expecting.

Merck’s Play

Merck isn’t a particularly well-known company to many American investors, and it’s a more classic conglomerate with operations across pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, and life science equipment and materials. What matters for the purposes of this article is that Merck has a relatively sizable presence in semiconductor chemicals and materials, with involvement in patterning, lithography, cleaning, wet etch, layering, and planarization.

Merck has decided to offer $48 a share in cash for Versium, an almost 14% premium to the imputed value of the Versium-Entegris deal (wherein Versium shareholders would get 1.12 shares of ENTG), and a 52% premium to the pre-Entegris deal price.

Merck’s strongest play to Versium shareholders at this point is just the premium they’re offering. Whether or not management’s claim to nearly $70 million in annual cost synergies in year three is accurate is of little-to-no concern to Versium shareholders, as Merck isn’t offering stock. The biggest negative, apart from Merck needing to convince Versium and its shareholders to abandon the Entegris deal, is the prospect of regulatory issues impacting the close, something I’ll address in a moment.

Merck’s Logic

I can understand why Merck would be interested in Versium. Management has said they want to build up the Performance Materials business through M&A, and the semiconductor materials segment in particular. This is an attractive market with mid-to-high single-digit growth potential, driven by ever-higher input demands as chip manufacturers turn to increasingly complex designs. More chip layers require more deposition and planarization products, more production steps require more gas flushes, and so on and so forth.

More specific to Versium, there would be some attractive synergies and overlaps that would help improve Merck’s position in the market. Versium would add products in dry etch and dopants that Merck currently lacks, while boosting the combined company’s status in cleaning/wet etch (where Versium was already #3 in some markets), planarization (Versium is a top-2/3 player in CMP slurries), and deposition (where Versium is a leader).

Those overlaps could also be potentially problematic, and regulators may take a closer look at the market position of the combined company in CMP slurry and deposition. I don’t think these concerns would necessarily kill a deal, as I think Merck could find willing buyers for some product line divestitures if need be.

Insofar as Merck shareholders may be concerned, I believe hitting just those expense synergy targets would justify a price in the low-to-mid $40’s. Add in some top-line synergy/cross-selling opportunities (adding Versium customers that aren’t currently Merck customers and vice versa) and I don’t think a high $40’s price is irresponsible for Merck. The biggest downside risk, apart from regulatory interference and botching the integration, would be a more fundamental change in the market that sees the trend in increasing materials consumption stall or decline.

Entergris’s Options

The original Versium-Entegris deal offered a different set of synergies and opportunities. Entegris isn’t as leveraged to semiconductor materials as Versium (or Merck), and instead has a more diverse mix of specialty hardware including filtration and material handling products for the semiconductor and related end-markets. There is/was also much less potential overlap in the two companies’ products, with the Versium transaction being more additive/diversifying than simply share-enhancing.

The Versium deal was a worthwhile transaction, and still is. I’m sure Entegris will put out a press release talking up the positives of its offer (and may have done so by the time you read this), and for some investors the idea of holding equity in the surviving entity may be a meaningful positive – unfortunately, that’s much less likely to be true for the institutional investors who will ultimately decide what happens. I believe Entegris can up its offer, but I’m not sure it can match Merck dollar-for-dollar and still get good long-term value out of the transaction, as there won’t be the same synergy opportunities as with Merck. By the same token, a cash sweetener could be an option as Entegris has a relatively clean balance sheet and the combined companies could support additional debt.

The Bottom Line

If you’re a Versium shareholder, I’d sit tight. I think $48 may well be the new bar for a deal, whoever ends up winning the asset. It’s good to be desirable and owning the shares of a company that is the target of a bidding war is a fun place to be. For Entegris shareholders, I’d be a little cautious. The shares have done well since my last write-up, but there are other potential M&A targets out there and while Versium would be a very good deal on the right terms, buying the right asset at the wrong price can destroy a lot of value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.