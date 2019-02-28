Piper Jaffray To Acquire Weeden & Co. For ECM Trading Tech

With the deal, PJC adds various capabilities to its trading system and secures additional cross-selling and cost synergies.

Piper Jaffray has agreed to acquire Weeden & Co. for up to $73.5 million in cash and stock consideration.

Quick Take

Piper Jaffray (PJC) has announced a deal to acquire 100% of Weeden & Co.

Weeden has developed equity portfolio trading technologies for institutional clients.

PJC seeks to bolster its equity capital markets capabilities with Weeden’s team and technology. The deal looks reasonably priced and positions PJC to grow its ECM business through revenue and cost synergies.

Target Company

Greenwich, Connecticut-based Weeden & Co. LP was founded in 1922 to provide institutional firms with trade execution capabilities.

Management is headed by CEO Lance Lonergan, who has been with the firm since 2007 and was previously Managing Director, Head of Cash Equities at Citigroup (C).

Weeden’s primary offerings include:

Global Cash Trading

Algorithmic Trading

Commission Management

Program Trading

Equity Derivatives

International Trading

Weeden counts more than 1,500 institutional clients across North America.

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 BCG report on how value is transitioning within the capital markets ecosystem, investment banks have been the subject of greater competition for revenues within the financial services value chain.

The graphic below shows the various constituent parts of the capital markets ecosystem, as of 2015:

The report highlighted the rise in the need to ‘mutualize costs,’ the increased demand for services from the buy side, and the increasing importance of data in the decision making and execution process.

BCG sees a robust M&A environment as the industry converges to create new value chains in light of these changing dynamics.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

PCJ disclosed the acquisition price as total consideration of up to $73.5 million in cash and stock with terms as follows:

The total upfront consideration is $42 million, consisting of $24.5 million in cash and $17.5 million in restricted cash and retention stock. There is an earn-out opportunity of up to $31.5 million based on combined non-deal equity sales and trading revenue.

In its investor presentation, management said Weeden had net revenues of $75 million in FYE 2018, so the deal was priced at a Price/Sales multiple of about 1x.

PJC also said the deal is ‘expected to neutral to non-GAAP EPS in 2019’, so that likely means negative to EPS on GAAP basis.

For 2020, it expects the deal to be accretive to ‘adjusted’ EPS on a non-GAAP basis by between’ $0.20 to $0.30.’

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, it had $50.4 million in cash and equivalents and $614.9 million in total liabilities, of which accrued compensation accounted for $333.5 million.

The firm’s 2018 net revenue dropped by 15% from that of 2017.

PJC is acquiring Weeden to bolster its capital markets equity platform and increase margins.

As Piper Jaffray stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition will significantly strengthen Piper Jaffray’s position as a top institutional equities trading platform, diversifying and expanding its client base while adding best in class execution capabilities and proprietary technology. The transaction will complement Weeden & Co.’s existing business, through Piper Jaffray’s added research and equity capital markets capabilities. Together, both firms will be more competitively positioned to add long-term value for clients.

In the past 12 months, PJC’s stock price has dropped (19.6%) vs. the S&P 500 Index’ rise of 2.4%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

PJC has a highly variable history of earnings surprises, with two negative surprises occurring in 2018, likely contributing to the stock’s poor performance over the past 12-month period,

Source: Seeking Alpha

The firm only has one analyst covering the stock, currently with a ‘Hold’ rating. However, the price target of $81.00 implies a potential upside of approximately 17.4% from its current price of $69.01 at press time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been uneven but generally trending upward, as the linguistic analysis shows below,

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

PJC is coming off a disappointing 2018, with revenues down from 2017 due to fewer large M&A deals and ‘challenging municipal markets’ weighing on topline results.

Management has chosen to acquire Weeden to further build out its ECM (Equity Capital Markets) offerings and increase its ‘share of wallet’ from institutional clients.

The addition of Weeden now provides PJC with algorithmic trading, program trading, commission management, international trading, and derivatives trading capabilities. The technology will also enhance PJC’s bookrunning platform.

Also, PJC will be able to cross-sell to Weeden’s client base its cash trading, research, investment banking, and asset management offerings. It provides for approximately 350 new client opportunities.

The deal appears to be reasonably priced and management says it expects to achieve $8.5 million in cost synergies by the second year after acquisition close.

Hopefully, with the infusion of Weeden’s technology and talent, PJC will be able to reignite revenue growth through the opportunities this deal provides.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.