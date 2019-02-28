Sarepta Therapeutics: Myonexus Is A Tremendous Win

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) continues to impress on the acquisition front as its most recent full acquisition of Myonexus is a huge win for the company after the latest data drop of its MYO-101 program continues to show fabulous results at low doses with phenomenal potential for other gene therapy candidates. With a shorter to market timeline than traditional drugs due to new FDA regulations, Sarepta is already putting the infrastructure in place to get its newest drugs into the hands of needy patients as soon as possible.

Less than a year ago, Sarepta teamed up with privately held Myonexus Therapeutics for several programs for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) gene therapies, including its lead candidate MYO-101. Sarepta paid Myonexus $60 million upfront along with an agreement for up to $45 million in additional milestone payments over a two-year evaluation period. February 27th's data reveal for MYO-101 was more than enough proof of concept for Sarepta to go ahead and exercise its purchase option to fully acquire Myonexus for an additional $165 million before even the first year of evaluation had concluded. This acquisition gives Sarepta full rights to its 5 LGMD gene therapy candidates which are projected to serve 80-90% of the LGMD population estimated at ~ 200-300k people.

This acquisition helps solidify Sarepta as a leader in gene therapy where other companies are struggling. Consider that the market now values Sarepta's market cap at over $10B after the latest data release even though it only has one commercial product now available in Exondys 51 (eteplirsen). Sarepta has done a great job commercializing Exondys 51 so far with a little over $300 million in sales in 2018 with over $400 million in sales expected in 2019 with follow on DMD candidates golodirsen and casimersen set for potential approval in 2019 and 2020 for additional sections of the population.

Compare Sarepta's purchase price for the incredible MYO-101 data and leadership position it has acquired in gene therapy compared to what Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY) just recently agreed to pay for its Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) acquisition. Spark's hemophilia gene therapies might mesh nicely with Roche's hemophilia A treatment Hemlibra. Even though Spark had under $65 million in 2018 revenues with a market cap of just under $2 billion before the announcement, Roche had to pay through the nose for access to the gene therapies with a bid of ~$4.8 billion to get the deal done.

Sarepta's MYO-101 data continued to impress with its 3 subjects showing 42-63% of beta-sarcoglycan (SGCB)-positive fibers after muscle biopsies when the goal of the study was only looking for above 20%. What is truly amazing is that these results were found at a low dose of 5x10^13 vg/kg AAVrh74.MHCK7.SGCB, which is about a quarter of what they conceivably might be able to dose at if they needed to. Safety came out sparkling with one of the subjects needing additional steroids after, which was not unexpected. Going forward, subjects will receive additional steroids after treatment which should fix any future issues with elevated liver enzymes from dosing. Subjects also experienced ~90% reduction in Creatine Kinase along with no observed reductions in platelet counts, which has been an issue with other gene therapies.

The FDA also just recently finished finalizing its guidance for priority review and accelerated approval of gene therapies for developers. These new guidelines mean that Sarepta and other gene therapy leaders have the chance to get their candidates to market for commercialization far sooner than traditional drugs. Sarepta can also run an additional cohort to test dosing for enhanced expression without impacting timelines for getting MYO-101 to market. Sarepta plans to meet with the FDA as soon as possible after its latest data release to finalize plans to move forward with the goal of possible commercialization in the next couple of years. Good data results should also help facilitate Sarepta moving from 25 genetic programs to 40 programs as quickly as possible as it seizes upon its leadership position in the space.

One final concern for Sarepta is its cash position, especially after its latest $165 million purchase of Myonexus. With under $1 billion in cash liquidity after its latest purchase, I would not be surprised to see another $500 million (or even $1 billion) equity raise upcoming to support the buildout of its pipeline of candidates along with rapid buildout of commercialization abilities, including securing plasmid DNA sources to support its gene therapy programs. I would not expect Sarepta to have any trouble raising funds after its latest data release, so it is mostly a matter of timing for the company on when it will decide to prop up its cash position to over $1 billion dollars again.

Sarepta's full acquisition of Myonexus is a huge win for the company as the latest gene therapy data release continues to fortify Sarepta's leadership position in the space. Sarepta already has commercial success under its belt with the FDA revising its guidelines to rapidly speed up approvals for gene therapies. Sarepta continues to exceed expectations and continues to be one of the biggest positions in my portfolio. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.