Tesla: SEC Latest Action Unfounded, Short Squeeze Possible

A short squeeze may manifest tomorrow and Monday as the stock finally rises to the $400 level if a factory for the standard range $35,000 Model 3 is revealed tonight.

Musk has stated in the earnings call and in the tweet that 500,000 Model 3 cars could potentially be built in 2019. I reveal one way this could be true.

In this article, I will lay out a number of facts that other reporters and, apparently, also the SEC are failing to consider. It's always possible to frame any set of events into a positive or negative light if one chooses. The SEC has framed a recent Elon Musk (Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO) tweet as being contemptuous. In this article, I will consider that possibility and also the opposite opinion that Musk did nothing improper.

The reader can, with all facts known, come to his or her own decision as to whether this latest issue should or should not be pursued by the SEC.

SEC Action Accusing Musk of Contempt

Last summer, Musk tweeted his expectation that Tesla could be taken public and that he was exploring that option. He stated in a tweet that he had "funding secured." One could debate how those words should have been interpreted until the cows come home, but the gist is that Musk and Tesla settled with the SEC and agreed that any potentially market-moving tweets would in the future be reviewed prior to Musk posting them. Musk has been only posting non-market-moving tweet, by his appraisal, and considers his posts freedom of speech.

Therefore, if Musk posted a tweet that included market-moving news and Musk did not have that tweet reviewed prior to posting it, then he would be guilty of violating the settlement agreement.

That said, Musk is free to post any tweet he chooses that's NOT news. So anything that's already in the public domain is reasonably fair game for Musk to post.

On Feb. 19, Musk tweeted:

The SEC's Case

Because the tweets came after-hours, the market did not move. But that doesn't matter. What matters (according to the SEC) is whether Musk had pre approval to make a market moving tweet. According to the SEC action, he did not have pre-approval, as was evidenced by a response from Tesla to the SEC concerning this detail.

According to the SEC, the initial tweet was inaccurate and also potentially market moving. As such it would fall under the terms of the settlement agreement and should have been vetted and approved prior to being posted. That the tweet was inaccurate, according to the SEC, is evidenced by the second tweet. The SEC states in the complaint:

Musk's 7:15 tweet for the first time after Musk had published it, Tesla's "Designated Securities Counsel" 1 arranged to meet with Musk, and they drafted Musk's corrective11:41 tweet together. Id. The first sentence of the 11:41 tweet acknowledged that Musk's 7:15 tweet was not accurate: "Meant to say annualized production rate at end of2019 probably around 500k, i.e. 10k cars/week" (emphasis added).

The above claims that the first sentence of the second tweet "acknowledged" that the earlier tweet was not accurate. This is one way to interpret the words.

The other way is to take the words at face value. He had meant to state that the annualized production rate at the end of 2019 would probably be around 500k. He did not mean to state that there would be 500k Model 3 cars built in 2019. However, the second tweet does not state that his original tweet was considered by Musk to be inaccurate, as is claimed by the SEC.

In fact, if we bother to review Tesla guidance, it was accurate. Musk was apparently just clarifying what he had intended to state and was not correcting a mistake as the SEC claims. In other words, Musk intended to say something different, but what he did say also is true.

Musk points this out in a later tweet that quotes Colin Rusch where Ahuja and Musk directed Rusch that the figures were disclosed in the Q4 guidance letter:

The earnings letter states:

OUTLOOK Model 3 production volumes in Fremont should gradually continue to grow throughout 2019 and reach a sustained rate of 7,000 units per week by the end of the year. We are planning to continue to produce Model 3 vehicles at maximum production rates throughout 2019. Inclusive of Gigafactory Shanghai, where we are initially aiming for 3,000 Model 3 vehicles per week, our goal is to be able to produce 10,000 vehicles per week on a sustained basis. Barring unexpected challenges with Gigafactory Shanghai, we are targeting annualized Model 3 output in excess of 500,000 units sometime between Q4 of 2019 and Q2 of 2020.

(Source: Tesla Q4 Earnings Letter bold emphasis mine)

On the earnings call, Colin Rusch of Oppenheimer asked about the Model 3 production for 2019. Musk's tweet above states the 350k to 500k figures were in the earnings call transcript. Here's the actual quote of Musk's comments from the call (my transcription of the verbal call):

Yeah, Maybe on the order of 350k to 500k Model 3's, something like that, this year."

(Source: Tesla Q4 2018 Earnings Call at time stamp 26:50)

Therefore, Musk's first tweet was merely restating a fact that had been disclosed during the earnings call. The company might reach 500k Model 3 cars total in 2019. The second tweet was putting forward a conservative figure of 400k units for the year (which is also within the range given on the Earnings call) as well as the goal to reach 500k units per year rate by the end of the year (again, also in official information release so again nothing new).

There is, therefore, nothing in either tweet that is news and, therefore, the entire SEC argument is by my non-legal appraisal, unfounded. The same goes for all of the news reports that purport that Musk did anything wrong, siding with the SEC and ignorant of the facts that the information in both tweets was factual and publicly disclosed prior to the tweets.

But this doesn't mean there isn't something hidden behind the statements and the numbers disclosed as I'll explore next.

Musk Possibly 500k Model 3 Cars in 2019

Tesla is now building approximately 6,000 Model 3 cars per week production rate. The stated goal for Fremont is to reach 7,000 cars per week by the end of the year 2019 (see the Outlook above).

If I estimate Tesla will average 7,000 cars per week from Fremont for the entire year 2019 (probably an overestimate) then production this year would be around 364k cars. And if Shanghai ramps to ~3k cars per week by the end of Q3 (likely another overestimate) then it would mean Tesla could generate perhaps another ~12 weeks * 3k cars per week = 36,000 cars.

If both of these aggressive goals were met (unlikely) then Tesla would build a total of around 364k + 36k = ~400k Model 3 cars in 2019. The total Model 3 production from publicly known factories should, therefore, be less than 400k units during 2019. It would seem there is no known way Tesla could build 500k cars in 2019, based on publicly known information.

This does not mean that Tesla won't build that many cars. It simply means that if Tesla is going to build 500,000 cars in 2019 then it's necessary that Tesla has something up its sleeve that it hasn't yet shared publicly.

(Source: Google Maps and Authors labels. This map shows the large industrial area in Lathrop, CA, where Tesla owns or is leasing a number of properties. To find this you can use Google Maps and enter "Tesla, Lathrop, CA." That will show structures A and B with labels, and the rest of the properties you need to view the various videos and get familiar with the properties using troopr1023 videos I link to in the discussion below).

A and B are Tesla buildings with machine shops, etc., that make parts for Fremont. C is the location where Tesla fixed cars last summer (cars were seen driving into and out of the building as well as being loaded onto car carriers and then driving onto I-5 South toward Los Angeles). D is the empty lot in the map above, where construction began 6 months ago, the building in the image below is located. F is another property Tesla probably is still leasing, where thousands of Model 3 cars were parked last summer and where there remain a large number of car carriers parked as well as striped and numbered car spaces on the parking lots (see image below).

(Source: troopr1023)

The lots labeled E are adjacent properties that Tesla might be able to acquire that are large enough to build a car test track similar to what is at the Fremont factory. These lots also could be used to park large numbers of cars in addition to the adjacent properties already under Tesla control.

However, if you watch the videos there's sufficient room around the perimeter of this property to install a vehicle test track and sufficient room to park cars on adjacent properties so that for this to become a car factory does not require acquisition of any of the lots E in the map. To do so would probably require the track and driveway to have an overpass so that they can cross but that would be a simple addition that is not yet being built as a test track would give away what this facility is going to become.

(Source: troopr1023 New Tesla "Distribution Center" in Lathrop)

As frequent readers may know, I suspect Tesla is building the Lathrop structure to house a vehicle assembly factory and thought Model Y would be built there. Comments during the last earnings call indicated this idea is incorrect. But that means the factory could be to build the standard range $35,000 version of the Model 3.

If so, this factory could solve the riddle as to why Musk has mentioned the 500k figure for 2019 Model 3 production. If Tesla could ramp this facility up toward 5k Standard Range Model 3 cars in 2019 prior to repeating this feat in Shanghai, then Tesla could potentially build 4,000 cars per week average for 2019 over a six-month period. This would yield approximately 100k cars and solve the riddle of why Musk has mentioned 500k cars for 2019.

Tesla will make an important announcement

Musk tweeted (Feb. 27) that Tesla will announce some news following the close of trading today, Thursday, Feb. 28. If the announcement is a disclosure of this building as being the US location for the standard range Model 3, then the share price will likely rise in after-hours trading and on Friday.

It makes sense that Tesla would build a new production line for Model 3 within the US prior to replicating that feat in Shanghai at Gigafactory 3. Tesla can work out the bugs here close to home and then repeat the production line installation process in China.

This, finally, would explain why Musk has commented that the Model 3 standard range will begin shipping in the middle of 2019, i.e., within a few months and prior to production beginning in China. This would explain how Tesla might build 500,000 Model 3 cars in 2019. And this would catch bears off guard with the news release coming with just one day of trading before the weekend where everyone will fully analyze the information released for two days before a potentially record trading day on Monday, March 4.

If the above scenario is correct, then a call for any date after March 8 ought to return a nice profit and the news and timing of the news could trigger a short squeeze.

If Tesla announces, Thursday after trading, that the above facility is going to be the US location of the Standard Range Model 3 production then I expect the share price will jump upward in after-hours trading tonight as well as on Friday as a result of the disclosure of additional production capacity coming on line in a couple months. This trading frenzy could continue Monday if a short squeeze is triggered.

Announcement that the Standard Range Model 3 can be built profitably will kill the final theses of 25 million shorted shares according to the latest release, with average trading of around 6 million shares. This means that trading on Friday and Monday will be insufficient for bears to exit their positions in view of the new information and the stock price could jump upward, finally, passing the $400 per share level.

I've expected this to happen on several past events and been wrong every time so far. I may be wrong here and the news may be something else including something as mundane as that Tesla has paid the $900 million debt. But this latest set up is the best ever if Lathrop will house production of the standard range Model 3.

Musk had publicly disclosed that the Model 3 production in 2019 could be as high as 500,000 cars in the earnings call. Nothing in either tweet was news or market moving as evidenced by the fact that the market did not move until the SEC filed its action (which did move the market).

Therefore, the tweets the SEC used to construct a "contempt" action against Musk and Tesla are, from my non-legal perspective, bogus. And worse, the SEC's actions are moving the market in ways shorts want the market to move. This makes the SEC appear to be an arm of the short interest bears.

Who scrutinizes the SEC when the SEC is the one taking the bad, market moving actions?

Based on what is known publicly about Model 3 production from Fremont and also from Shanghai, it seems very unlikely that Tesla could produce as many as 500,000 Model 3 cars in 2019. The only logical way to accomplish that feat would be if the Lathrop facility (or Gigafactory 1) is going to be a factory to build the Standard Range, $35k variant of the Model 3. If so, then this would become another manufacturing location that is not yet being factored into Tesla production capacity going forward.

Given the recent SEC action, it would make sense that Tesla would reveal this production facility now to render the SEC action moot. Doing so would explain how Tesla could reasonably reach 500,000 Model 3 cars this year, as well as how and where Tesla plans to build the low cost standard range Model 3. Where the standard range version would be built has been a mystery and no one has asked on the conference calls, likely assuming Fremont.

Releasing this information on a Thursday after trading hours is the perfect timing to attempt to trigger a short squeeze. And it's clear that Musk would like to scrape those shorts off his stock like removing barnacles from a ship.

However, until revealed this is speculation based on circumstantial evidence I've assembled. This is not trading advice and I'm not a trading advisor.

