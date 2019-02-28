Will Improving Economic Data Induce More Rate Hikes From The Fed?

Treasury yields have mostly been moving sideways since the start of this year, as the market has already adjusted for a dovish Fed. Though improving economic conditions lately could potentially encourage the Fed to start considering rate hikes again this year. If the Fed turns less dovish going forward, then it could push short-term yields higher and, consequently, bring the inversely correlated bond prices lower. This article assesses the recent developments and the outlook for Treasuries going forward.

Improving economic data

Economic data for the last few months of 2018 has been notably dismal, from the horrendous retail sales number to soft housing data. However, 2019 is reflecting some improvement in economic conditions. Firstly, mortgage rates have come lower lately to an average of 4.65%, which has helped improve housing market conditions. While January's existing homes sales still reflected weakness, the pending home sales data, which is used as a leading indicator for future existing home sales data, blew past consensus estimates, reflecting a growth of 4.6% versus the 1% estimate. Weakness in the housing market had been one of the main victims of rising interest rates throughout last year. The fact that this sector of the economy is showing improvement is a positive for central bankers.

Furthermore, consumer confidence has also been bouncing back lately, with February's reading coming in at 131.4, marking a significant improvement from the prior reading of 120.2. Diminishing consumer confidence had been one of the Fed's main concerns regarding domestic matters; hence a sustained improvement could potentially encourage the Fed to turn less dovish going forward. If the Fed does indeed try to signal one or more rate hikes for the second half of this year, then it could trigger short-term yields to move higher, whereas long-term yields could move in either direction (or even stay flat) based on whether market participants believe the economy can handle higher interest rates and how such rate hikes impact the longer-term economic outlook.

Though it is worth noting that economic data has been mixed, and certain weak spots, such as deteriorating business sentiment, could discourage the Fed from turning hawkish again. Weakening global economic conditions have also been a persistent concern for central bankers. Nevertheless, treasury investors should beware of future positive economic data releases impacting treasury prices and should pay close attention to how it influences Fed's communication to the markets.

Powell concerned by market volatility

In a recent article of mine, I addressed how the Fed is becoming increasingly concerned by market volatility, as they mentioned it nine times in their latest FOMC meeting minutes. Powell confirmed this concern recently, as he acknowledged that rising market volatility impacts the broader economy and, consequently, inhibits the Fed from achieving its dual mandate of maximum employment and stable prices.

Therefore, if volatility creeps back into financial markets, such as a sustained increase in the VIX (which the Fed mentioned twice in latest meeting minutes), then central bankers could be discouraged from turning too hawkish. Hence, I believe that even if Fed members believe the economy can withstand one more rate hike due to improving economic data releases, they will ensure to incorporate dovish language into their communication, in order to balance out the hawkishness with appropriate dovishness and, thereby, avoid increased market volatility.

Powell has certainly learned from his mistakes made in 2018, where hawkish statements had induced spikes in volatility, as it raised concerns that the Fed may be hiking too far to the extent that they hurt economic conditions (and potentially even induce a recession). Therefore, if the Fed does indeed decide to hike further this year, market observers should expect dovish hikes from the central bank that aim to subdue market volatility. This dovishness could incorporate language such as the fact that they are closely monitoring economic conditions and market developments and are willing to adjust monetary policy if required. Hence, while short-term treasury yields could rise in reaction to the possibility of more rates hikes in the near term, long-term yields could potentially remain relatively flat based on how successfully the Fed is able to balance out hawkishness with dovishness, and how aligned market's view and the Fed's view are regarding the economic outlook.

Bottom Line

Improving economic data could encourage the Fed to turn less dovish going forward and, potentially, even start signalling more rate hikes ahead. Nevertheless, given the Fed's concern surrounding elevated financial market volatility, any potential hawkishness is likely to be balanced out with dovishness to avoid increased market volatility again. Treasury investors should remain cautious of any further rate hikes pushing short-term yields higher. Simultaneously, they should pay close attention to the Fed's communication style and language, to determine the impact on the economic outlook and, consequently, long-term treasury yields. Generally, the Fed is approaching the end of its rate hiking cycle, hence gaining exposure to Treasuries is becoming more favorable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.