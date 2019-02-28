Caesars: Icahn Moves Toward Checkmate After Meeting With Management

Our industry-centric panel sees best chance to unlock value is selected sale of properties and reallocating of assets for better returns.

Its only a matter of time before Icahn's final hand plays out on CZR. Is it an in and out quick play.? Or is he in it to control?

“You learn in this business, if you want a friend, get a dog…” Carl Icahn

The ongoing chess game we’ve alluded to in our recent posts on the Icahn/Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR) moves is nearing its final stages. Checkmate, for the peripatetic 83 year old billionaire activist investor, is in sight. Last week, Icahn met with the CZR board urging the company to sell itself, and advancing a candidate for its new CEO. He also achieved agreement to place several of his yet to be named, nominees to the board. The company thus far not appeared to stiffen its resistance to listen, or summarily dismiss Icahn as mischief maker in for a quick in and out killing on CZR stock. They’ve gone on record, as expected, saying that the Icahn target price, undervalues the company. A quick in an out move may well be Icahn’s game at the moment. It can get choppy if CZR begins to resist.

We may yet see a proxy fight but thus far its all make nice.

Conversely, Icahn’s moves could also be the opening gambit in what could end in his assuming outright control of CZR. He’s done it before with Tropicana Vegas locals casinos. To maintain our ongoing monitoring of where we see this chessboard drama playing out, we once more called upon industry colleagues in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, the Midwest and South. This time around we also added two individuals active in the global industry for an outlook on CZR’s positioning outside of the US.

As in previous posts, we have honored the requests of our responders for discretion and off the record quotes due to their current professional status.

Our central objective was to value the company and Icahn scenarios going forward in terms of upside potential to the current trading range of CZR.

I put three new key issues before our responders:

One. Choice and timing of new CEO and presumably in the wake of that, new arrivals in the c-suite. Who in the view of our industry professionals was the best Icahn choice?

Two: What’s the logical strategic blueprint that makes most sense for CZR holders and Icahn ‘s grand plan?

Three: Assuming one way or another, that Icahn either pushes a new buyer into the mix, or takes r control himself, what is a price range for the shares that realistically takes the game and gladdens the hearts of shareholders?

Board nominees: We are days away from CZR’S March 1st deadline regarding board composition. There are 12 seats. Our responders believe Icahn will push for two to three.

Question:

Will Icahn push for total control, or be content to move the stock sufficiently north for him to take at least a $1bn profit out of the deal short term and wave bye bye?

Question:

What is the most likely blueprint Icahn can lay down should he decide to build on alliances with key major holders, take over the company and then sell it reincarnated and revalued, to new third party owner(s).

New CEO and board nominees:

The company, in response to Icahn’s requests, has said it is deep into the process of a formal executive search to tease out candidates and eventually, propose one to replace current CEO, Mark Frissora. Icahn has suggested Anthony Rodio, 60, since last October named CEO of Affinity Gaming, a holding of Z Capital, a private equity company.

Affinity operates 11 locals casinos in Las Vegas. Prior to that association, Rodio was CEO of Tropicana Entertainment from 2011 to the Icahn sale of that company to El Dorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ER) in April of last year for $1.85bn. Rodio produced a good track record in a shrinking Atlantic City market bolstered by a $200m property upgrade financed under Icahn’s ownership. He is a gaming person, having had a long career with Harrah’s and Hollywood casinos. All this is to the good, is the consensus view of our panel.”This is a plus. Rodio is a gaming guy. Frissora brought Caesars through its bankruptcy okay and was part of the decision to sell off properties to the VICI REIT—that was an Apollo deal. “But Frissora wasn’t a gaming person. He came from Hertz. His deal was that he was a sometimes controversial, but successful cost cutter. That might have been a good fit in 2015 after Caesars tanked. But now facing a future with big time debt, a strategic or marketing background in gaming person would make more sense,” said one responder, a CZR alumni from the late 1990’s early 2000s.”

Another responder, coming at the question from 28 years in the US regional gaming space added this: “Rodio did a nice job for the Trop, but he was basically also a numbers person as is Frissora. Icahn probably felt comfortable with an finance and admin type safeguarding the bank account while the business was rebuilt. He has a good background in regional casinos. He is a financial guy who developed into general management. Not a bad choice”.

“The question is that CZR is a very big canvas that needs someone with a larger than life vision beyond cost cutting. These types are few and far between in our business these days when algorithms and databases make all the decisions boards are comfortable with. Caesars needs kind of a Steve Wynn without the baggage.”

CZR management said they would consider Rodio in the mix as the recruiting process went forward. And if not, be happy to have him in some advisory capacity. Our responders consensus: If Icahn gains effective control with allies from the institutional sector it is believed he already has, Rodio will be given the reins of a new Caesars. One of our interviewees noted,

“The thing is not to repeat the same mistakes of reaching beyond the business for a leader. They did that when they chose Loveman back in 1998. He was a Harvard professor also was a numbers guy from the Boston Fed. He was fine for drilling down data for customer rewards programs, but had no solution when the business tanked with the economy after 2006. After 12 years, they tanked. So at the very least, Rodio is a gaming person. That is a much bigger plus than it appears,” said a responder who has run casino properties in Las Vegas and the Midwest.

The board

The board: CZRs top five hedge fund holders, Canyon Capital Advisors, Apollo Global(The private equity people who did the disastrous CZR deal in 2006), Vanguard Group, Allanz and Soros Fund jointly own about 250m of CZR’s 655M share outstanding. (SOURCE: NASDAQ) Our responders believe that the hedgiesl would welcome the chance to cash out at a reasonable profit as the prospects going forward for CZR are somewhat muddied

.(Below: Canyon Capital Advisors now sits as CZR’s biggest hedge fund holder, friendly to Icahn).

Las Vegas is steady as she goes, but its days of exponential growth are long behind it. The US regional space is rapidly consolidating as leaders like ERI, Penn National and Boyd Gaming and MGM expand their footprints. Because gaming is a business that can only go where state legislators legalize it, that means that all regional operators are clustered in the same handful of states like Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Colorado, etc. That makes for fierce competition and a rationale for the business to consolidate in fewer and fewer hands. So CZR needs to either be a buyer or seller of properties as one of the key avenues open to it to reduce its massive LTD standing at $9.1bn as of the end of 2018.

Another pregnant opportunity to deleverage is to sell off CZR’s 100 acre land parcel in and around the Strip. “The town’s room and convention supply and demand balance is fine. There are new new convention space projects from Wynn and LVS,” said, one Vegas financial executive in our group. “The Caesars land will start gaining in value downstream, maybe in 5 years or more. It’s a perfect fit for a realty investor with time to wait for the market to catch up with new supply.”

Our consensus panel believes a board with Icahn nominees will press for a portfolio trim down as one way to deleverage the debt and improve shareholder value.

Icahn: Total control or In and out?

Our panel leans toward a scenario where Icahn has a clear notion of a range where he thinks the stock makes sense for him to unload. That range lies,according to our responders, somewhere between $14.25 and $15.75 a share against the current trade of $8.67 at writing. “That’s not an unrealistic short term reach if there is a new management in place and a clear vision going forward,” said a responder from Macau, who is a former c-suite executive from Las Vegas.

We polled our group of 14 individuals. Nine of the fourteen believe Icahn will be a short term player, eventually selling his stake at a nifty profit to a third party corporate buyer. They believe it would mostly likely be an Asian gaming giant hot for a ready made Vegas footprint. Our other five responders believe Icahn has a much bigger prize in mind and will stay in place longer to build even more value. CZR still has around $850m planned for capex renovations to go that includes straight developments. “He may shelve some, go ahead with others, but he won’t shrink from capex”, said a responder from Atlantic City, a competitor of Triopicana.

Most recently the company announced it would become the flag operator of a Caesars non-casino hotel in Scottsdale Arizona. It also has just concluded a deal with DraftKings to jointly market that company’s sports betting footprint through all CZR properties in exchange for an equity piece of DK, presumably as soon as it goes public. Its too early for that deal to reflect in any valuations.

The blueprint going forward in an Icahn controlled CZR

We stipulate here that what follows represents the opinions of gaming professionals and are not to be construed to place an investment banker’s valuation on CZR properties. The object is to evaluate the continuing strategic value in either holding on to, selling, or spinning off pieces of the total CZR portfolio in their relation to the markets in which they now operate. The proceeds of sales or spin offs to be used to significantly deleverage as well as redirect investment into areas like Asia which hold far greater asset allocation rewards above the Las Vegas strip or US regional properties.(The glittering prize: Caesars Palace).

Right now, CZR’s market cap is about $6 billion with another $9.1bn in LTD. The company reported $8.419bn in 2018 revenue with an EBITDAR of $2.325b up 4.1% y/y. Its Las Vegas margin was highest at 36.2$, followed by its US regional operating margins at 25.1%. It’s “other” units, mostly outside the US showed an ---11.5% operating loss.

The central question facing Icahn—if indeed he decides to hang around—is what is the right size and market footprint for CZR’s future?? Where does it fit? According to statistics from UNLV gaming research, in 2018, commercial casinos in 20 states won $42.7bn up 3% y/y and tribal properties took in another $30bn. In 2017, the industry grew 2%.

There are 1,000 total casinos in the country, in 40 states, making it about a $70bn industry. This is a mature business. Its crosshairs are currently focused hard on recently legalized sports betting, the potential of which will have to only be measured when the critical mass of states is reached. It is now seen as a viable generator of foot traffic during major sports events to casinos. It is currently legal in 7 states.

Our responders looked at the CZR portfolio as operators not bankers. Here is their general thinking: The properties noted below meet professional criteria as being viable for sale or spin off not, repeat not, fire sale or bargain giveaways just to raise cash. Caesars 55 million database of rewards customers can be split up by a formula that assigns customer data by property of original signup linked to dominant annual play.

In the general view of our responders, a new Caesars is far more valuable for its being smaller, generating superior earnings per share and therefore commanding a much higher multiple from the market. Our panel believes this is close to what Icahn perceives to be a roadmap to a CZR that can reward shareholders far more richly than it can now. It still saddled with heavy LTD and far too many properties in too many jurisdictions.(Below: CZR’s Horseshoe Baltimore getting hurt by MGM’ National Harbor blockbuster).

Our responders industry-centric portfolio assuming the company is sold to either an Icahn group or a third party.

Las Vegas: CZR should hold Caesars Palace, The Flamingo, and Harrah’s. They should consider selling/ or spinning off: Paris, The LinQ, Planet Hollywood, Rio, The Cromwell.

Nevada: Keep Harrah’s Reno, and Lake Tahoe, sell off Harrah’s Laughlin and Harvey’s Lake Tahoe.

New Jersey: Keep Harrah’s Marina and Caesars, sell off Ballys/Wild West.( Ballys AC: A bland property in a market shrunken in half by time and border competition).

Indiana: Spin off all four properties including recently acquired Centaur.

Iowa: Sell both properties in Council Bluffs.

Louisiana: Sell all three properties.

Maryland: Sell Horseshoe Baltimore.

Mississippi: Sell three Harrah’s properties.

Missouri: Keep Harrah’s Kansas City North.

North Carolina & Arizona: End tribal management deals.

Canada: Keep Caesars Windsor

Egypt: Unload both casino deals.

South Africa: Exit.

UK: Sell entire portfolio of 8 propertie s to one of the big sports betting giants.

Pennsylvania: Keep Harrah’s Philadelphia

Reallocate: Current $775m investment in joint venture integrated resort in Incheon South Korea due to open 2021 a good start. Hold and explore further expansion in Asia partially using proceeds of sales of US regional properties noted above. Our two global responders agreed that CZR is best positioned post a portfolio trim, to move a project in Vietnam. That nation is currently testing an island project that would permit locals to gamble. Secondly, our Asian participant said that CZR could become a player in the fast growing Philippines market if officials can sway President Duterte to change his mind at approve casino development on Boracay Island.

Conclusion: Our responders live inside the casino industry daily. They understand the dynamics of the business from that perspective. They believe that CZR is clearly worth far more than its current trade at under $9 a share and that its potential would be considerable for a much higher valuation under new ownership if it be Icahn or anyone else.

Therefore they think its current trade at around $9 is a good entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.