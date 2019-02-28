The Mismatch At Matrix Service

A key to Matrix' upcoming performance is improved gross margins. This will dramatically change the trajectory of its earnings in the second half of fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020.

When Matrix Service reported fiscal 2019 second quarter results on February 6th, it also updated full-year projections. These projections are oozing confidence.

If it's possible for a company to do so, Matrix Service Company (MTRX) is oozing confidence.

Matrix was one of the many victims of the fall in crude oil prices in 2014. By 2016, the impact became evident as the number of projects slowed and the margins on projects were squeezed. But, Matrix persevered and continued to build its brand and reputation.

Matrix Service Company is an engineering, fabrication, construction and repair & maintenance services provider. It operates in four segments, Electrical, Industrial, Storage Solutions and Oil, Gas & Chemical.

The company's longer-term growth objective was to generate $2 billion in revenue by 2022. Yet, in its fiscal 2019 second quarter earnings call on February 7th, Matrix was already pushing past that mark.

“The strength in our end markets and our strategic plan, which we affirmed with our board of directors just this week, also gives us confidence in our future and our ability to reach more than $2 billion in revenue by the end of fiscal 2022.” (emphasis added)

To put this in perspective, Matrix full-year revenue in fiscal 2018 was only $1.09 billion and this marked its lowest revenue generation since 2013. In September, 2018, the original revenue projection for fiscal 2019 was a range of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Therefore, to reach $2 billion revenue by 2022, the compound annual growth rate would have to be 15.44%.

Now, less than six months later, Matrix is moving the lines. Revenue for the first six months of fiscal 2019 totals $659 million. Fiscal 2019 revenue guidance is revised to a range of $1.35 billion to $1.425 billion. This means year-over-year growth of 23.85% to 30.7%. If the 15.44% CAGR is maintained after fiscal 2019, Matrix easily bypasses the $2 billion mark in fiscal 2022.

Source: Author-created

How Matrix' Revenue Will Grow

During the downturn, businesses in the industries served by Matrix tended to delay maintenance and repair activities. Matrix had to accept low-margin, short-term projects, basically, to “stay in the game”. It determined repeat customers accounted for over 75% of the company's projects. The intent was to establish itself or maintain its reputation as a go-to partner.

“The projects we focus on at Matrix are critical, fundamental to our customers’ long-term business plans, ongoing operational integrity and North America’s infrastructure investment needs. Many of these projects are not speculative. They are fundamental with only project timing in question.”

The company realized industrial contractors would be the last to recover. Thus, Matrix would not be one to sound an all-clear frivolously and it did not do so until 2018.

“In calendar 2017, our customers finally began to experience real recovery as a result of continued improvement in commodity pricing, the fastest growth in global GDP in six years and a more business-friendly regulatory and legislative environment.”

In 2018, capital for expansion projects started emerging. Matrix began booking multi-year projects again. Its pipeline and backlog started to enlarge.

The company had found a fiscal year's revenue can be estimated based on both its backlog and pipeline.

“We traditionally start the year with between 50% to 60% of upcoming annual revenue included in backlog.”

As fiscal 2018 closed, Matrix expected continued strength in the project awards coming in fiscal 2019. Yet, there was just a 2.5% to 10.7% gap between the fiscal 2018 year-end backlog at $1.22 billion and the original fiscal 2019 revenue projection in a range of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Even with the updates, the gap between current backlog at $1.05 billion and the updated revenue projection of $1.35 billion to $1.425 billion is only 28.6% to 35.7%.

In other words, backlog is building at a faster pace. Matrix validated the trend when referencing its book-to-bill ratio. The book-to-bill ratio compares the projects awarded in a period to the revenue generated. Therefore, a ratio at 1 or above means the contractor is maintaining or growing its backlog and future revenue at a faster pace than it can generate revenue.

“Over the last 12 months, we have had over $1.5 billion of awards, representing our book-to-bill of 1.3, which is indicative of the strength of our markets.”

More importantly, the trend isn't expected to shift even though revenue is expected to increase at least 24%.

“Against this backdrop and based on our view on the timing of awards and revenue burn, we’re confident in our ability to finish this fiscal year with a book-to-bill of 1.0 or better.”

To recap, revenue is projected to reach $1.35 billion at a minimum which means backlog heading into fiscal 2020 will also be at least $1.35 billion. Then, considering backlog represents the majority but not the whole of the revenue for the upcoming year, revenue in fiscal 2020 could be estimated around $1.5 billion minimally.

Still, Matrix has to generate another $500 million-plus to break the $2 billion mark. Acquisitions are expected to contribute the difference.

“Because of our confidence in where our markets are today and how we see the rest of the year performing and moving into 2020, we’ll be actively moving into the acquisition front in the later part of this calendar year. And we have our focus areas where we want to go, where we think some of the biggest growth opportunities for us, and so I would expect for us to be seen as being much more active on that front here later in this calendar year.”

To help fund an acquisition, Matrix has $71.5 million in cash and equivalents on its books. It has no debt. Its liquidity based on cash and its credit facility is $137 million.

Trickling Through To the Bottom Line

A revenue build is exciting, but even more so if the bottom line expands proportionately.

For fiscal 2019, Matrix remains conservative about the bottom line. Though it updated its full-year revenue projection, it maintained its earnings guidance at $0.85 to $1.15 per share. In a nutshell, margins are the culprit.

Matrix expects to close out lower-margin work in the first half of fiscal 2019 and commence higher-margin projects in the second half. But, Matrix does not yet expect enough of an impact to change the bottom line. In the first half of fiscal 2019, Matrix' gross margin was just 7.77%. Earnings in the first half of fiscal 2019 are $0.23 per share. To reach the low end of the earnings guidance, margins will have to improve as earnings will have to nearly triple.

Segment Fiscal 2019 YTD Gross Margin Target Gross Margin Anticipation For Second Half Fiscal 2019 Electrical Infrastructure 6.80% 9%-12% Achieve lower end of range Oil, Gas & Chemical 9.19% 10%-12% Achieve target range Storage Solutions 8.62% 11%-13% Achieve target range Industrial 5.67% 7%-10% Achieve target range

Applying the gross margin target ranges on first half revenue, gross profit would have been $64.3 million as compared to the $51.3 million achieved. Assuming expenses would have remained stable, net income would have improved to $19.2 million as compared to $6.24 million. On 27.6 million outstanding shares, earnings would have equated to $0.69 per share rather than $0.23.

Using a similar model, revenue in the second half of fiscal 2019 should total at least $690 million. Gross profit should top $67 million. The outstanding share count could grow to 28 million. If expenses remain comparable to the first half, earnings should near $0.80 per share. With such a performance, earnings for the full year at $1.03 per share would fall within Matrix' guidance.

But, it also becomes very clear what hitting the gross margin target ranges for a full year will do for earnings. In fiscal 2019, at $1.35 billion, the low end of the revenue projection, if the gross margins were to meet the target ranges for the full year, earnings should have neared $1.50 per share. If fiscal 2020 revenue tops $1.5 billion, meeting gross margin target ranges should equate to earnings closer to $1.95 per share.

Valuation

Matrix Service has been trading in the $20 range the past few weeks. At $1.00 in EPS for fiscal 2019, the current market multiple hovers at 20. However, since Matrix is now halfway through its fiscal 2019, it is not unreasonable to value the company based on the upcoming fiscal year. If fiscal 2020 EPS nears $2.00, the forward multiple drops to 10. Such a multiple makes Matrix appear woefully undervalued, especially considering its double-digit growth projections through 2022.

Based on a price-to-sales valuation, it also appears Matrix is a bargain. At a sales projection of $1.35 billion for fiscal 2019, the P/S ratio would be 0.41. At a sales projection of $1.5 billion for fiscal 2020, the ratio drops to 0.37.

Summary

Matrix Service's share price is imparting hesitation. But, its updated projections are oozing confidence.

Source

When such a mismatch exists, alert investors are the ones with an opportunity to win.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.