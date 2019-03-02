Heat Up Your Income With This 11%-Yielder From Alliance Resource

Co-produced with Treading Softly and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities.

Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) is a pure play coal stock that offers a covered and growing yield - perfect for income-minded investors. They are showing strong financial performance and are rewarding investors with distribution increases and stock buybacks.

Company Overview

ARLP operates coal mines spread across multiple states as well as one terminal for loading coal barges.

Source: ARLP Presentation

These various coal mines provide the backbone for ARLP's financial strength. This past quarter ARLP saw a year-over-year increase of 11.5% in their total revenues.

ARLP is forecasting strong coal demand for the coming years from overseas. This expectation was repeated by CONSOL Coal Resources' (CCR) management. ARLP's international coal sales attributed 27.8% of their total coal sales. What does this mean? ARLP is still primarily selling to US-based customers. However, ARLP is seeing a growing trend of their total coal sales headed overseas.

Source: ARLP Presentation

This demand will continue to provide strength for ARLP as it is dependent on the commodity prices. However growing international demand has caused global coal prices to rise - which in turn will give ARLP strong financial performance.

Demand for coal has risen globally, the Asia Pacific region has steadily seen a growing demand for coal. This is partially offset by Europe and North America's focus on switching away from coal for power. Ironically, ARLP's management isn't overly concerned with Europe's spoken focus away from coal. Management specifically pointed out Germany's plans to be coal-power free by 2038. Simply put, in managements mind and based on their sales - these countries are making goals with long timeframes and little incentive to move quickly towards them. ARLP expects to still see strong coal sales in Europe through 2040.

Source: BP

In 2017, India's demand for coal increased by 4.8% and China's increased by 0.5%. ARLP is ready to mine and ship to match demand. ARLP already has strong sales in India - one of its largest international sales regions. Coal is a fantastic way to maintain peaker power generation - when demand is high and renewable sources can't simply be switched one. Plus coal power plants are low cost to develop and maintain compared to other types of power.

The closures of coal mines in Europe will create more export opportunities for companies like ARLP. In fact Germany, which closed its last coal mine in December of 2018, still heavily consumes coal and will need to import its energy needs.

Germany Closes Its Last Coal Mine

Alignment of Management with Shareholders

ARLP also accomplished their process of internalizing their general partner this past year. This process was started back in 2017 and greatly simplifies its corporate structure.

Source: ARLP Presentation

Now investors in ARLP hold equal standing with management, furthermore, it has successfully removed IDRs from calculating ARLP's distribution coverage. This removes the issues that many investors - especially lately have seen with MLPs - where the general partner abuses retail investors. ARLP's management is aligned fully with investors to see shareholders rewarded as the company grows. We view as this being a great plus and makes the case for ARLP much more appealing.

Superior Management and Low Leverage

ARLP has a superior management team, probably one of the best in the energy space. This company has been using its excess cash wisely. ARLP is investing its cash into debt reduction, distribution increases, and share buybacks.

Source: ARLP Presentation

ARLP has been actively reducing its debt to provide financial liquidity - which is extremely important for commodity-dependent companies. This focus reduces interest payments which in turn allow them to reduce debt further or use for other means. Moving forward, ARLP plans to maintain its debt/EBITDA ratio within the 1 times range. Currently, ARLP finished their year with a 1.1x trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA, which is among the lowest in the MLP space. This low level of liquidity offers ARLP the ability to leverage up when needed to complete acquisitions, meanwhile keeping it safe from fluctuations in interest rates and commodity prices.

On the distribution front, ARLP currently yields 11% and has been actively increasing its payout. Management grew the distribution by 1% per quarter in 2018. This payout is strongly covered in their earnings per unit.

Furthermore, ARLP repurchased 3% of their total outstanding shares in 2018.

Their total number of shares saw a massive jump - due to their simplification process - but ARLP is focused on trimming the total number back down steadily.

Very Attractive Valuation

ARLP trades at very attractive valuations. The stock carries a forward P/E ratio of 6.5 times and an EV/EBITDA ratio of just 4.6 times. These valuations are one of the cheapest in the MLP energy space and offer investors upside potential in addition to the highly generous yield. One of the most attractive features of investing in stocks trading at low valuations is not only the upside potential, but also a good protection against downside risks in case of any bad news.

Solid and Growing Distribution

The distribution coverage of ARLP was at 150% based on distributable cash flows for the year ended 2018. This coverage is expected to rise again in 2019 to 160%. This 11% yield is rock solid, and this is what matters the most for income investors. Importantly, the distribution has been growing over the past two years as we can note from the table below:

Source: Nasdaq

Management was able to increase distribution from $0.4375 per quarter to $0.53 per quarter in the past 2 years, or an increase of 21.1%. This is impressive. Given that this dividend has a high coverage ratio, we are likely to see further hikes over the next quarters.

The Future

Coal as a commodity is not disappearing anytime soon, but it is also losing its popularity within the United States. ARLP, however, isn't sitting on its laurels. What has ARLP been doing to secure its future? ARLP has actively been investing in oil and gas royalty acreage. Currently, ARLP forecasts this additional focus to contribute 5-6% of their total EBITDA for 2019.

This additional revenue stream will be reported separately from their coal sales starting in 2019 fiscal year - allowing investors an easy path to track their progress and the return on ARLP's investment.

On the coal side of things, ARLP is investing just under $100 million next year in expanding two of their mines. This expansion will increase production to keep up with the growing demand they are experiencing for their coal. Unlike other types of MLPs, ARLP's contracts are typically 1-3 years long in nature - allowing customers to readily adjust them for changing coal prices. ARLP will see many of their contracts enter the second year phase - increasing their margin of return on their per ton prices but also requiring their continued diligence to contract out their production.

The unusually cold weather within the United States has provided additional revenue for ARLP as power and heating customers were required to burn additional coal - forcing them to replenish their stores earlier than expected on the spot market.

Investor Takeaway

ARLP is a pure coal play that has extremely strong fundamentals. This is one of the best-run companies in the energy space. It is seeing record sales on its coal due to growing international demand. Meanwhile, management is prudently paying off outstanding debt and repurchasing shares to lower their overall count. ARLP's offers income investors a well-covered and growing 11% yield.

Don't wait for Christmas to get coal - buy ARLP and start benefiting from coal now.

