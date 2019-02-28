Avenue Therapeutics Offers 72% Annual IRR - Plus 2 Other M&A Plays To Consider

Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)/InvaGen All Cash Merger

Spread: 144% + CVR (72% annual IRR). Closing: H1 2021

Avenue Pharmaceutics has received a two-step takeover offer from InvaGen, a subsidiary of Indian pharmaceutical company Cipla (market cap of $6bn). The first step, in which InvaGen has acquired 33.3% stake at $6/share has recently been completed, whereas the second stage oversees that the buyer will purchase the remaining stock of Avenue for up to $13.92/share. Given that Cipla currently controls 60% of Avenue and strong shareholder support for the first stage, shareholder vote is not going to be a problem. However, the second stage is also conditioned on the approvals from FDA and FTC, on which you can never be sure about (especially when the approval is expected only in about two years from now), so it explains the size of the current upside. There is also a CVR option, which is conditioned on the commercial success of the drug that is developed by Avenue.

Avenue is a company dedicated to the development of a (IV) Tramadol drug, which is supposed to deal with postoperative pain. It is an opioid that compared to its competitors is more gentle and less addictive and offers better scheduling, so if approved by the regulators, it might turn into a great business opportunity. So far, the studies on it have been positive and the company intends to submit it to NDA by the end of 2019. FDA approval might take up to a year, but if everything goes well, second stage is expected to be completed by April of 2021. I expect that after the FDA approval, ATXI share price should jump somewhere very close to the offer price, so it kind of shortens the waiting time of the trade.

Overall, the deal looks interesting, but there is a lot of uncertainty about the regulatory approvals.

Delmar Bancorp (OTCQX:DBCP)/Virginia Partners Bank (OTCQX:PTRS) All Stock Deal

Spread: 5% (low liquidity and no borrow). Closing: Q2 2019

This is a consolidation of two micro-cap regional banks. Delmar Bancorp is acquiring Virginia Partners for 1.7179 DBCP/PTRS share. The boards of both companies have unanimously approved the deal and since the regulatory consent should not be an issue for this $50m transaction, the important thing left is shareholder approval of Virginia Partners (I estimate that the meeting is going to take place in April). The transaction will combine 3 branches of Partners and 14 branches of Delmar, which are all complimentary located in neighboring states of Virginia, Maryland, and Philadelphia. The buying price is pretty much the same in terms of trading price to book value (1.26x for Delmar and 1.29 for PTRS) and although Partners is a much smaller bank, the expected cost savings are quite high - 21%, with 25% of them to be realized in 2019 and 100% in 2020. The thing here is that the liquidity is very low and borrow doesn't exist, so I don't really know how this trade should be executed.

API (API.AX)/Sigma Healthcare (OTCPK:SHTPY) Cash & Stock Merger

Spread: 5%+

This is a potential situation in Australian pharmacy industry that so far is based on the non-binding proposal made by API with a consideration of 0.31 API shares + A$0.23 for each SIG share. Since Sigma's relationship with their biggest customer (42% of revenues) turned bad in mid-2017 (and will finally cease to exist mid-2019), its share price has been in a not very favorable situation and so far has declined by 70%. API saw the opportunity and came up with the offer to which Sigma has responded quite positively and said that it wants to continue the talks, however, it will give an answer only after finishing its business review. The review has been finished just recently and showed positive results (identified A$100m cost savings, confirmed EBITDA and EBIT guidance etc.), so now it looks like that Sigma might possibly be in a position to argue for better terms. Currently, the due diligence is going on and more news is expected on the 21st of March 2019. Downside is quite limited, however, the main concern here is the regulatory approvals as both companies are in top 2 and 3 in their industry and a similar deal has already been rejected by the government once (17 years ago when Sigma tried to acquire API). Despite that, I believe now we have a different situation, as Sigma is significantly weakened by the loss of the client.

It seems that the spread has recently shrunk from 13% to 5%, although no announcements were made.

