Amazon Vs. Microsoft: Which Is Faster?

And in the context of analysts' estimates this undervaluation is even more clear.

At that in the context of established dependencies Amazon, in contrast to Microsoft, is clearly undervalued.

In the long term, Amazon’s and Microsoft’s financial performances are quite similarly reflected in their capitalizations.

Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) are very similar. Of course, not in terms of their businesses but in how, in the long term, investors tend to react to their financial results. And this similarity makes it possible to determine which company is likely to show a large price return in the offing, say, in the next four quarters.

Over the last ten years, both Amazon and Microsoft have demonstrated a qualitative and stable direct relationship between capitalization and revenue TTM. Based on these relationships and on the analysts’ average expectations regarding the revenues of both companies for the next four quarters, it is possible to determine the most probable average level of capitalization of these companies at the end of the forecast period.

In the case of Amazon, the Q4 projected revenue means a balanced capitalization at a level close to $1,050 billion. On condition that during this period the outstanding shares do not change considerably, it means the share price at a level of $2,150, offering 25% upside:

A similar calculation for Microsoft assumes that in four quarters its balanced capitalization will be at a level of ~$900 billion and the share price at a level of $115, which is very close to the current price:

Further, both companies have considerably increased their EBITDA over the last five years. And here stable relationships with capitalization have also emerged. The only difference is that in the case of Microsoft, this relationship characterizes the company’s current capitalization as balanced:

And in the case of Amazon, as considerably undervalued:

Also, it is worth noting that Amazon’s EBITDA growth rate is steadily faster than Microsoft’s:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

And judging by the earnings forecasts for the next fiscal year, the situation will not change:

Let's dig deeper.

In the case of both companies, there is also a relationship between Operating Free Cash Flow TTM and capitalization. The quality of these relationships is not inferior to the previous two, and therefore they can also characterize the fundamental state of the companies’ capitalization.

And in this case, again, Microsoft’s capitalization is characterized as overvalued:

While Amazon’s capitalization ‒ as undervalued:

Amazon and Microsoft are both fundamentally strong companies, and there is no doubt in the future increase in their capitalization. But if you need to choose, Amazon still has the greatest growth potential within the current year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.