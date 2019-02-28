Natural Gas Weekly: Total Demand To Peak On March 7

Total demand should reach a near-term peak on March 7, but is still projected to grow (in annual terms) for another five weeks.

This report covers the week ending March 1, 2019. Daily data for February 23 to February 28 is estimated. Daily data for March 1 is forecast.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) will total around 829 bcf for the week ending March 1 (down 4.0% w-o-w, but up 23.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm should remain positive but decline from +27% to +20% (see the chart below).

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up across the country - but particularly in the Southeast and Western parts of the U.S. We estimate that the number of nation-wide heating degree-days (HDDs) will drop by 9.0% w-o-w in the week ending March 1. At the same time, non-degree-day factors are spurring some extra consumption - particularly in the Electric Power sector. The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: the spread between natural gas and coal, wind speeds, hydro inflows, and nuclear outages. Specifically, lower ng/coal spreads are adding as much as 1.0 bcf/d of potential coal-to-gas-switching (compared to February 2018), while the level of hydro inflows is some 500 MMcf/d weaker compared to previous year. According to U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, nuclear outages averaged 9,900 MW this week, 5% above the historical average. Overall, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days) should be above last year's level by as much as 39%.

Total exports increased by 3.0% w-o-w - primarily, due to stronger LNG sales. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, and Corpus Christi) served nine LNG vessels with total natural gas capacity of 31 bcf, which is a new all-time high. Total flows to liquefaction averaged 5.3 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports were up by 28.0% y-o-y.

Total Natural Gas Demand

*norm defined as simple average over the last five years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 91 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 87.7 bcf/d in February, 89.3 bcf/d in March, and 89.5 bcf/d in April. The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) should average around 96.2 bcf per day for the week ending March 1 (down 0.6% w-o-w but up 9.1% y-o-y). Overall, total unadjusted supply/demand balance should be negative at around -22.2 bcf/d.

Total Natural Gas Supply-Demand Balance

Note, that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

In the simplest of terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume statistics is bullish for natural gas prices, since it is below last year's level and below the historical norm (see the chart above). However, the market is forward-looking, and this week's data is, to some extent, irrelevant for traders. The price is often a function of a 2-week weather forecast and end-of-season storage expectations + short-term changes in non-degree day factors, such as nuclear outages, wind speeds and hydro inflows. In the week ending March 8, we expect natural gas balance to be tighter (relative to 2018) by around 20.0 bcf/d. Indeed, we estimate that total demand will continue to grow in annual terms for another five weeks.

As you can see from the chart below, total demand curve and total supply curve are both expected to remain above the norm, while total demand is also expected to remain mostly above total supply for most of March. At the same time, total demand is expected to peak on March 7 and then trend down.

Source: Bluegold Research

Storage

Today, the EIA reported a draw of 166 bcf. Total storage now stands at 1,539 bcf, which is 424 bcf (or 21.60%) below 5-year average for this time of the year. Currently, we expect EIA to report a draw of 137 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -152 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories' deviation from 5-year average is currently projected to expand from -424 bcf (or -21.60%) today to -617 bcf (or -36.32%) for the week ending March 15.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.