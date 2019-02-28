Hawaiian Holdings: Best Near-Term Wealth-Building Stock Now

What every wealth-building investor needs

Most of the points of attraction are in the bullet points above, and will be re-presented below in the Block Trader Forecast report for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA), a format familiar to our regular readers. If you are not yet one of them, this is a great place to start.

Here is how HA compares to its industry competitor stocks on a Risk~Reward basis:

Figure 1

(note: all materials from blockdesk.com have been approved for use and appearance in this article)

Stock symbols in the blue field at right have their numeric tags in the map at left at the intersection of their red vertical-scale of actual price drawdown experiences following current green horizontal-scale upside-price change forecast prospects. Both scales are of percentage price change from zero to 25. Good is down and to the right; any issues above the dotted diagonal present more risk than reward.

Hawaiian Air (HA) is at location [2].

Figure 2 pictures the trend of price range forecasts made by Market-Making [MM] professional investment organizations, updated daily over the past 6 months. Their price change expectations are implied by the hedging transactions they choose to protect firm capital required to be put at risk temporarily while helping institutional clients adjust holdings in billion-dollar portfolios.

Figure 2

The vertical lines here are NOT PAST ACTUAL PRICES but are expectation ranges of COMING PRICES likely over the next few months. The heavy dot in each range is the closing market quote on the date each forecast was made. It divides the range into upside and downside prospects.

The row of data between the two blue pictures gives price forecast extreme specifics. The Sell Target is the top of the price range forecast. Drawdown experience is an average of WORST CASE experiences at any point of up to 3 months holding periods following the date of prior forecasts like today’s.

Those prior forecasts had proportions like today’s, where the downside proportion to the low forecast extreme was 24% of the WHOLE forecast range. Hence the Range Index [RI] of 24. For HA there has been 122 such forecasts in the last 1261 market days of the last 5 years. The distribution of those RIs is shown in the lower “thumbnail” picture of Figure 2. Its current level, towards the less downside risk exposure side of the distribution is desirable.

The rest of the data in the row above comes from applying the portfolio management discipline TERMD to today’s RI sample of prior experiences. TERMD is described here. Of the 122 priors, 84% were closed out at a profit. Net of losses the closeouts earned a +10.8% price change return in an average of 36 market-day holding periods, or a CAGR of +107%. That +10.8% is a satisfying 0.8 proportion of the forecast’s +14.3% upside.

Similar data for the industry-alternative stocks competing for the portfolio investment possible to HA is reflected in Figure 3. It compares the profitability (Win Odds) of the more competitive alternatives with their likely net payoff potentials, derived in the manner demonstrated for HA.

Figure 3

In addition to the other industry alternatives, the SPDR S&P500 index ETF (SPY) is shown at location [4] as a “market” comparison. Just as in Figure 1, down and to the right is the desirable location directionality for this comparison map.

Conclusion

Hawaiian Holdings (HA) is a standout investment competitor for near-term wealth-building investment.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. First months of 2019 to date have produced over 800 hundred profitable position closeouts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.