Market Volatility Bulletin: GDP Growth Comes In At High End Of Expectations

Spot-M1 contango is very much in a neutral region relative to the last five years.

96% of stocks are trading above their 50-day moving averages. last time we saw this was during the blow-off top of Jan '18.

Market Intro

CNBC: 1:45PM EST

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) have see-sawed in a fairly narrow range over the course of the last forty-eight hours or so: S&P futures currently record a one-day band of 2781 through 2796. Spot VIX remains parked near the 15-handle, with a bit of a downward bias.

Econoday

The Q4 2018 economic data was finally released after a delay caused by the government shutdown. The print came in near the top end of estimates, which was reasonably wide.

Thoughts on Volatility

Stocks have enjoyed quite the ongoing celebration of recovery. Recall that the period November '17 through January '18 amounted to something quite close to a classic blow-off top for stocks. So the fact that a similarly high proportion of stocks trading above their 50-day MA may signal reversal.

Of course, this time really is different. In the last instance, US stocks were already trading essentially at all-time highs, and then they pushed into overdrive for a couple months. In contrast, we are now reclaiming lost territory.

Volatility came like a bat out of hell starting in early February of last year, and so market participants should be on notice that 'anything goes'. But for the time being, the environment appears primed for little pops in the vol space that quickly get sold.

Whatever you want to say about efforts regarding experimental monetary policy such as QE, one thing that is difficult to argue is that the immediate result is high inflationary expectations. Policymakers seem to want to return to this well quite often over the last decade or so, but one has to wonder if this is the result they are looking for.

What is very difficult for me to imagine is how any of these central banks intend to wind down their balance sheets. It makes it all the more likely that they will find themselves stranded in the event of another crisis, as monetary bases are already bloated. I don't think these magicians get to pull the same rabbit out of the hat unless the initial conditions on their monetary bases relative to GDP are roughly similar.

No matter how much or little you have, it's always good to be thankful and to maintain perspective. Most Americans would not consider themselves to be "the 1%", but most of us who are fortunate to call the States our home live in a time of abundance and opportunity.

Term Structure

HV10 has plumbed down to a sub-seven level, creating a backdrop (rather than some kind of imperative) for declining implied vol levels.

Remember, that when it comes to volatility, past can be prologue, but there is no slavish adherence. We can speak of "environments", and reference action that occurred in similar environments. But investors and traders can quickly find themselves offsides when they think in terms of what markets "have" to do.

That said, the backdrop increasingly supports vol shorts (SVXY, ZIV). Recall that during other low-vol scenarios (summer 2018 for instance) there absolutely was scope for punctuated sell-offs in stocks that usually corresponded to vol spikes that were attendantly sold in short order as investors took the opportunity to buy the dip.

Long-vol position takers (VXXB, UVXY) need to be aware that roll yield is currently not in their favor.

The five-year look back on this series demonstrates that the roll decay is fairly modest. It's a headwind to longs, but by no means an insurmountable obstacle. Similarly, this factor made up an outsized portion of gains for vol shorts during the golden era from early 2016 through early 2018 before the Feb 5 '18 blow up. While presently acting as a boom to shorts, this is really just a modest tailwind.

As a quick reference for US investors, developed market equity vol (as measured by the VIX of EFA) is also down substantially over the last couple months. Due to its wide variety of geographical representation (South Korea, Canada, UK, Continental Europe, etc.), this vol indicator often prints below the more familiar S&P VIX.

We see that the rise and subsequent fall of VIX over the last ninety days or so is more rule than exception. Vol measures of all forms (including even the VIX of VIX) have gone comatose of late.

Wrap Up

That really is one of the core ongoing discussions, isn't it tonyk? If central banks get involved any -and every- time financial markets get jittery, then we're never really able to test the collective mettle of investors as independent entities. That is not too say that there should never be any scope for monetary involvement, but it is just difficult to know how much volatility investors are truly willing to stomach if they do not expect this or that monetary body to come to the rescue.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.