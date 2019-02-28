Rig Managed By Seadrill Sets New Post-Crisis High For Harsh-Environment Semi-Subs

I look at the fundamentals of this segment as well as Seadrill's chances to have a bigger participation in the upside trend.

Northern Drilling, whose rigs are managed by Seadrill (SDRL), has just announced that its harsh-environment semi-sub West Bollsta has secured a 10-well contract with Lundin in the Norwegian North Sea. The job is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020. The firm backlog is approximately $200 million, and Bassoe Offshore calculates the dayrate at $330,000, a new high for the harsh-environment floater segment during this market downturn. The contract with Lundin has four one-well options. In case all options are exercised, the rig will be busy until the third quarter of 2020.

Following this announcement, both Northern Drilling rigs, which are managed by Seadrill, have solid contracts. The other rig, West Mira, is on contract with Wintershall from October 2019 to February 2021, but its actual work schedule may get significantly bigger if all options are exercised:

Source: Seadrill fleet status report

While the dayrate on West Mira is undisclosed, Bassoe estimated it at $290,000.

It's not surprising that the dayrates continue rising for the top rigs in the harsh-environment floater segment. West Bollsta is a winterized harsh-environment ultra-deepwater semi-sub. Currently, there are just 13 such rigs in existence according to Bassoe database: 7 are drilling, 5 are warm stacked, 1 is cold stacked, and there are not such rigs under construction.

The warm-stacked rigs include Bollsta and Mira, which are now both under contract, as well as Transocean (RIG) Norge, which is set to work for Equinor (EQNR) from July 2019 to May 2020. The remaining two rigs are Odfjell's (OTC:ODJAF) Deepsea Stavanger (under contract until early 2020) and Deepsea Nordkapp (has a 2+2 year contract with Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) starting in Q2 2019). Put simply, there are no more rigs of this profile available right now. The cold-stacked rig in this group, West Eminence, belongs to Seadrill. As per Seadrill's comments during the recent earnings call, it is in no rush to unstack any rigs.

So, what does this mean for Seadrill and for the industry in general? Seadrill will get management fees from Northern Drilling - of course, it would have been better if these rigs were actually Seadrill's rather than Northern Drilling's, but that's the consequence of various maneuvers made during the company's restructuring period (which also includes actions made before the company actually filed for Chapter 11 protection). West Eminence is highly valued by Bassoe (current valuation estimate is $261-288 million), but it remains to be seen whether the company will indeed try to reactivate the rig rather than waiting for the next decade to see even higher dayrates, as seems to be the strategy judging by the comments made during the earnings call.

Meanwhile, Transocean, a major player in the harsh-environment field, may soon enjoy dayrate upside as semi-sub Transocean Barents' contract with Suncor (SU) ends in July 2019.

All in all, the news is good for the offshore drilling industry. They are especially welcome at a time when offshore drilling stocks are under pressure following earnings reports. However, we should keep in mind that the harsh-environment floater segment is a niche part of the market so dayrate upside there does not change the big picture for the industry which needs broad upside across various market segments.

As for Seadrill shares, I believe that have found support around the $8.00 level, and only a major downside across the whole segment may push them below this mark in the near term.

