Are Recession Fears Easing?

One of the main reasons we witnessed a slump in US equity prices in Q4 2018 was due to heightened fears of a recession on the horizon. Both domestic and global economic conditions are notably slowing down, which induced many to believe that the economy will not be able to handle further interest rate hikes. Since then, the Fed has turned increasingly dovish and put further rate increases on hold, after having raised rates four times in 2018. Nevertheless, the yield curve remains very flat (with the front end inverted), reflecting weaker economic conditions ahead. Several experts are claiming that the US will not be entering a recession any time soon, which could be proved right. Though market participants should not downplay the likelihood of economic conditions worsening from here, which could indeed impact stock prices.

The US economy grew by 2.9% in 2018, which is a relatively strong growth rate, and better than 2017’s GDP growth rate of 2.3%. Given the strong annual GDP growth rate, the bulls do make a compelling case that the chances of falling into a recession are slim. Though on the downside, when we look at GDP growth on a quarterly basis, we are witnessing a deceleration. The US economy grew at 4.2% in Q2 2018, at 3.4% in Q3, and at 2.6% in Q4. Hence this slowdown can certainly not be ignored, as a persistent deceleration would translate into diminishing corporate earnings, which would undermine stock market performance.

Ray Dalio sees lower odds of a recession

Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, claims that the odds of a recession before the 2020 US elections have fallen to 35% (down from 50% earlier). The main catalyst for his improved outlook is the fact that the Fed has turned a lot more dovish in reaction to slowing economic conditions and financial market stress. He also states that the Fed is in a much better position to deal with an economic downturn given that they are able to lower interest rates by 250bps and restart QE if needed. The fact that the Fed is now willing to engage in easing if needed has played a role in lowering recession fears for Dalio.

However, he also acknowledged that other major global economies are also weakening, and given that our economies are interconnected, the US is vulnerable to deteriorating global economic conditions. Furthermore, other central banks do not have the same capacity as the Fed to ease monetary policy conditions, as several of them are still employing negative/zero interest rates for example. As a result, foreign central banks’ ability to deal with economic downturns is much weaker, which could aggravate their plights.

US economy more vulnerable to global slowdown

Recent research from Goldman Sachs found that the US economy is a lot more sensitive to global economic slowdowns compared to historical levels. More specifically, they claim that an additional 1% slowdown in global economic growth would raise the chances of a US recession to 20%. Furthermore, an additional 3% slowdown would raise the recession odds to 46%. Given the persistent weakening in major global economies such as Europe and Japan, and the diminished ability of respective central banks to respond to worsening economic conditions, investors should certainly not ignore the risk of the US economy being dragged down by sustained global economic weakness, and the likelihood of corporate earnings suffering due to diminishing global economic conditions.

Bottom Line

Recession fears have been easing lately, primarily due to a dovish Fed. Some claim that this has improved the economic outlook, and hence has allowed equity prices to rally strongly. However, investors should keep in mind that the global economy continues to slow, and foreign central banks do not have the same capacity as the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy conditions in reaction to economic downturns. The US economy has also become a lot more vulnerable to global economic slowdowns. Hence market participants should not ignore the risks of corporate earnings suffering going forward due to persistent global economic weakness.

