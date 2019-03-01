Cinemark: Favorable Competitive Factors, Strong Margins And FCFF And Enviable International Growth Driving Value

Cinemark (CNK) is the third largest theater chain in the US and Canada and the third largest worldwide (or fourth largest, the Chinese market is tough to estimate). It is also the most efficiently managed, the most profitable, leads in innovation and has real organic growth in its international segment compared to all other large theater chains. Despite what Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) says, the Theatrical Exhibition business is strong and isn't going anywhere.

Favorable Domestic Competitive Factors

Cinemark has very favorable domestic competitive factors that set it apart from the competition. Consider the following five interesting facts:

Cinemark has the largest share of luxury recliners among competitors. It has the lowest domestic average ticket price among the large chains (2018: $7.89 v. $9.11). CNK consistently out-indexes its competitors in attendance. It has very strong concession growth where margins approach 85%. The company has the best margins (net income, EBITDA, and EBIT), strongest FCFF yield among all large competitors, and a growing dividend.

Recliners: The main innovation in the industry for the better part of a decade has been the introduction of luxury recliners. This almost $2 billion capital investment across the entire domestic industry is an attempt to counter two major industry shortcomings: an oversupply of seats from years of frantic expansion, and even more important, a response to the threat of at-home entertainment.

These luxury recliners are roomy, usually leather and heated, and almost fully recline with footrests. Installing these wider seats (fewer seats in a row) and accommodating for the recline (fewer rows) results in a loss of theater capacity by 50% to 60%. To help preserve the distinct experience of theatrical exhibition, theater owners have invested in larger screens, brighter and better quality projectors, state-of-the-art sound systems, and now luxury seating - all to further enhance the first-run theatrical experience from the ubiquitous anywhere/anytime streaming of content.

Cinemark has converted >55% of its domestic circuit to recliners, by far the highest percentage of the four large theater chains in the US and Canada. AMC (AMC) has about 45% of its domestic circuit reclined (30% of its total circuit). Cineworld/Regal (OTC:CNWGY) (CINE.L) is estimated to have about 40% of its domestic circuit reclined. The Canadian chain Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) [CGX] has a much lower 10% of its circuit reclined.

While Cinemark's 55% may not sound high, full adoption was never the goal. Cinemark continually states that only theaters where supply, demographic, income and competitive factors will result in projects earning >20% ROI are considered for re-seating with recliners. These can be difficult decisions as re-seating a theater significantly reduces the number of existing seats. Obviously, such a large reduction in supply has to be managed well. (See "Recliner Conversion Projects are Risky" below)

Most of Cinemark's favorable locations have now been converted. The furious pace of the past three years will slow as the company approaches planned saturation levels as additional positive NPV projects become increasingly scarce. In fact, for 2019, the number of planned recliner conversions will be 60% less than in 2018, ending the year with ~60% of the domestic circuit reclined.

I estimate a reduction in Capex of $30m in 2019 for cash-flow-generating projects, and a further reduction of $35m in 2020. Even with marginal increases in core maintenance, this reduction will throw off significant additional FCFF.

Pricing & Market Share: It is paradoxical that low average ticket price would be considered a positive factor, but Cinemark has always prioritized maximizing attendance over maximizing ticket prices. It recognizes that every empty seat is a wasted marginal profit opportunity. The company's focus on competitive pricing and discounts succeeds, as data shows it consistently beat competitors, taking a higher share of attendance (in 35 of the last 40 quarters) relative to their size. Management also targets second-tier suburban markets that don't always support higher ticket prices, and it has fewer locations in the highest priced markets (LA, NY, New England) where Regal and AMC are dominant.

Also increasing customer engagement is the phenomenal success of Cinemark's discount ticket subscription plan Movie Club. This plan was launched as a sustainable alternative to the colossal failure of MoviePass. As of mid-February, 2019, Cinemark's Movie Club had 560,000 members or 1,600 subscribers per theater location, exceeding management's first year estimates by +2.5x. Just over a year old, the program was responsible for 10% of US tickets in Q4.

Concessions: With cheaper ticket prices and a greater share in attendance, Cinemark customers are spending more on high-margin concessions. The company has stellar 7.1% four-year CAGR concessions per capita. This growth is being fueled by new and expanded food and beverage options (Pizza Hut pizza, frozen yogurt, specialty coffee) at 70% of its domestic locations, as well as alcohol sales in about 40% of its domestic locations. Movie Club members are also generating good concession sales even with the 20% discount they enjoy from their membership. The company reported essentially similar basket sizes with non-members; members are effectively spending their discount.

Interestingly, also increasing concession engagement is reserved-seat ticketing. When a theater is re-seated with recliners, it also implements reserved-seat ticketing. With a significant number of seats removed in the conversion, the possibility for sold-out weekend shows is now a much greater concern. Reserved seating frees customers from the anxiety of missing out on getting good seats. The added benefit is that those customers are taking time to make more high-margin concession purchases.

Margins: Cinemark's focus on growing attendance through competitive pricing, its new concession options and increased engagement from reserved-seat ticketing, the success of Movie Club and its leading share of luxury recliners attest to the company's effective management and efficiency. The result: only the best net income, EBIT and EBITDA margins in the industry.

Cinemark also supports a strong and growing dividend. The stock yields an exceptional 3.6% after a just announced 6% increase to $1.36/share. Over the past five years, it has increased the dividend 36%. While both AMC and Cineplex both offer a higher yields, these are illusory. Their out-sized yields are not due to strong growth in margins or free cash flow or dividend payouts, but a -55% and -50% drop in their stock prices over the past two years, respectively. There are reasons for their seemingly attractive yields and it's not strength, it's fear.

Recent Earnings: Fourth quarter and FY2018 results show strong 7.7% growth in total revenue to $3.2bn, on the back of a record-setting US box office total of $11.85bn. The company grew US admissions 7.7% and continued its consistent pattern of out-indexing US competitors in admissions revenue by 80 basis points (following beats of 90, 100, and 200 basis points in the prior three years). Concessions revenue growth also continued its torrid pace by increasing 6.7%.

Total revenue for the international segment declined by 11.3% on an accounting basis, primarily due to FX weakness. But on a constant-currency basis, Total revenue increased 1.7%. Exchange rates continue to firm, but comparisons will continue to be tough through Q2. The fourth quarter also saw a couple large non-cash charges: an asset impairment charge of $27mm and an $17mm discrete charge due to a change in the treatment of foreign tax credits.

Overall, the results were consistent with forecast growth in the company. They show expected revenue growth from admissions and concessions, confirm expected reductions in capex and the dividend increase. The continued strong concessions growth shows that management's focus on filling seats through moderate pricing and Movie Club's success, and continues to drive customer engagement. Price increases in the US rose only 1.4%, but some of this weakness was due to the phenomenal popularity of "Incredibles 2" (kids discounted tickets) and significantly fewer 3D movies. Price increases will grow this year as the company begins to leverage its large scale of recliners (more below). The growth story is supported not only with its latest results looking back, but also with positive expectations looking forward for a strong 2019 from a very strong slate of movies, especially for its international segment.

Pricing Leverage & International Growth

Pricing Leverage: Cinemark's large installed base of luxury recliners acts as a form of pricing leverage. Theater operators usually hold off for 6-12 months after a theater is converted to raise ticket prices, allowing customers to experience the new amenity. Cinemark can continue rolling out higher prices for its converted theaters across a significant portion of its domestic circuit. And given its lower average base ticket price and a public already being acclimated to higher prices by competitors, these increases will be much easier to pass on to the public. These modest price increases, given the already efficient operations, will be highly accretive to both net income and FCFF.

Latin America: Even with its very favorable domestic competitive factors, Cinemark's most attractive long-term factor is its International segment. Making up 22% of total revenue, its Latin American segment is its enviable source of organic growth and the key to its real long-term value.

Cinemark's 1,462 international screens are located in South and Central America; Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia and Chile being its largest markets (it has no presence in Venezuela). The company has 25 years' experience in the region and is large enough to self-fund its operations and capex in local currencies, thus, the FX risk is primarily translation based (not transaction based).

Image from 2018 Q4 Investor presentation

To be sure, Brazil and Argentina have been difficult markets with significant political instability and currency weakness. The region looks to be recovering. Brazilian equity and currency markets have rebounded well in reaction to the recent election of Jair Bolsonaro. Political stability should return after years of deep turmoil from the corruption indictments of former Brazilian presidents Michel Temer, Dilma Rousseff, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The situation in Argentina is also difficult, but again, there is evidence of recovery. New Central Bank Governor Guido Sandleris has arrested the recent 55% fall in the Argentine dollar. Along with policy changes (the country's interest rate is 60%) and an IMF $50bn emergency loan, the central bank is slowly bringing monetary stability to the country.

Despite these significant problems, Cinemark continues to see the region as an important strategic focus, growing the screen count by 55-70, or about 5% per year. The company estimates that the region is significantly underserved. These countries have between 2x and 3.5x the population per screen compared to the Mexican market, which it estimates as fully supplied. And despite a bumpy road, living standards are clearly rising all across the region with an expanding middle class.

Image from recent 2018 Q4 investor presentation

Even with this turmoil, Cinemark's organic growth stands in stark contrast to AMC and Cineworld/Regal which have sizable international footprints, but in European markets where organic growth has been nonexistent, it is its Latin American investment that distinguishes Cinemark among competitors and will continue to drive its future growth.

LA Box Office Expectations: For this growing market, 2019 appears to be the year when Latin America will experience a stellar year at the box office. Predicting the Latin American box office can be difficult because these countries' tastes don't mirror those of the US. What movies do well in Latin America? Animated/family, Superhero and Horror movies do particularly well in the region; Sci-fi does not.

This is good news because 2019's slate of movies looks to be the most favorable for Latin American audiences in years. It is like a perfect storm of films that happen to fall into the three categories of strong Latin American appeal. And since many of these films are sequels, the predicted strength of these films for the Latin American market is easier to gauge.

Valuation & Forecast

Multiple expansion should come from the catalysts noted above: latent and potent pricing leverage for the domestic circuit from its large installed base of recliners, continued concession growth, strong growth in FCFF, and improving Latin American economic conditions: political stability, organic screen growth and a favorable film mix for 2019.

I estimate fair value Cinemark at $48, 28% above its closing price on February 27. Fair value is based on 9.3x consensus 2019 EV/EBITDA and justified by my DCF using a 8.01% WACC and a 1.8% perpetual growth rate (or 8.3x EV/EBITDA exit multiple). The company currently trades at 7.7x 2019 consensus EV/EBITDA and a 16.4x forward P/E. I forecast Cinemark's 2019 GAAP EPS of $2.52.

The company is clearly undervalued by the DCF valuation, trading at a 22% discount to fair value. The discount to fair value is surprising given Cinemark's solid balance sheet (interest coverage is 4.3x, debt-to-equity is a reasonable 1.4x), enviable dividend growth, strong growth in FCFF, and leading margins among peers.

Risks

Movie theaters all have two great perennial (existential) risks: a failure of movie studios to produce compelling content that resonates with audiences; and second, a significant erosion in the exclusivity window studios agree to for first-run theatrical films - currently around 88 days. Additional risks to the valuation are a failure to pass along ticket price increases, unplanned additional film or labor costs, significant currency devaluations in Latin America, and the risks from streaming providers (see below).

A significant bear-case scenario and its associated assumptions are below. The assumptions underlying this scenario are: a reduction in Average Ticket Price growth (US: 1.25% less, LA 2.5% less); a reduction of Concessions growth (US: 1.5% less, LA 2.5% less); a 3.0% reduction in LA attendance; and an additional 0.15% in Labor expense. These poor changes to the model result in a fair value estimate of $36.38, a price just below the current stock price.

Conversely, it also important to recognize that the movie theater business is relatively recession-proof given its low-cost relative to other forms of discretionary entertainment (theme parks, sporting events, and concerts).

Recliner Conversion Projects are Risky

With much of the industry pursuing recliner conversions, making disciplined decisions about which projects to approve is important. After years of over-expansion, theater companies are trying to remedy the industry of its supply and demand mismatch by investing in value-added quality improvements and amenities and by reducing supply (introducing Scarcity). The introduction of recliners is the main way this is being addressed.

In theory, this is pretty basic - successfully executing this is not; any company can throw money at capital improvement projects. Having those projects actually generate ROI in excess of the Cost of Capital + Project Risk is difficult. And even then, what is the hurdle rate by which to judge whether the project's risk exceeds reward? Cinemark's threshold is >20%.

Another factor to consider is just how much excess supply there is in many markets. So much so that a recliner conversion reducing 50-60% and common prices increases between $1.25 and $2.50 are usually accretive to the bottom line (nowhere near the more than doubling in ticket price that would be required if supply and demand were in equilibrium).

Finding suitable projects where the competitive factors are favorable is critical. Capital improvement projects that raise the fixed cost structure are a form of leverage; mistakes can be costly.

The theater business is distinctly local in nature, customers generally choose a theater based on geography (closeness) and convenience (movie times, amenities). Thus the supply and demand factors are generally very localized. Thus, determining whether or not each individual local market can support a meaningful reduction in seats can be difficult and often enigmatic.

Factors to consider for each possible recliner renovation:

Demographic/Income factors: Can the market's population support modest price increases for the new amenity? Supply estimate: Is there enough excess in supply to warrant a substantial reduction in supply? Can the market support other competitors also reducing supply with conversions? Current pricing: Has the market found a stasis in pricing or is there quality/value differentiation present? Is there evidence that demand is inelastic of price? Competitors' financial health: Do you enjoy an advantage in cost of capital vs. competitors? Timing: Are you the first-mover in this particular market?

The issue of timing is critical because competitive and demographic market factors are tough to estimate, much less predict, with accuracy. They are even harder when the market is disrupted by a competitor introducing a significant upgrade to quality/service or a value-added amenity.

By being a first-mover though, the margin for error is greater and thus more forgiving. Accurately estimating the effect of significant supply reduction is difficult. Being the second or third to act in that same market compounds the difficulty: each subsequent supply reduction leaving less margin for error.

Finally, the decision to commit to a value-added upgrade is easier when the company is already competitive from a lower-than-average price point. For an identical increase in price, the company with the lower baseline price will see greater accretion on the bottom line.

All of these factors are in Cinemark's favor in many of its markets. Its leading share of recliners shows that the company is the first mover. It also is the most efficient of the large chains with leading margins. The stellar EBITDA margins (24.3%) and FCFF yield (7.1%) affirm management's discipline in deciding and effectiveness in executing these capital investments.

What is the Market Missing?

All large theaters chains are not the same, as the analysis above has shown. Cinemark is neither burdened with excessive leverage nor saddled with a no-growth international segment. And its lower average ticket price is a result of its less expensive demographic focus and management's success in boosting marginal attendance versus it competitors.

It also appears that many have overestimated the risk that streaming providers like Netflix, Amazon Prime (AMZN) and Hulu have on the movie theater industry. Industry pundits have been predicting the collapse of movie theaters for decades. Every new technology (cable TV, VHS, DVD and Blu-ray, P2P sharing and now online streaming) was seen as the death knell for the theater business. All these technologies have been convenient and relatively low cost, but all have failed to destroy the movie theater business.

In fact, a recent study from Ernst & Young's Quantitative Economics and Statistics group (executive summary and full report) found that streaming services and movie theaters, often perceived as bitter rivals, are actually symbiotic. The study revealed that subjects who are above-average movie goers are also those likely to consume lots of streaming content.

Variety recently summarized the study:

If the study's findings are accurate, it would appear that the two forms of entertainment consumption are more complementary than cannibalistic. ... "The message here is that there's not a war between streaming and theatrical," said Phil Contrino, director of media and research at NATO [National Association of Theater Owners]. "People who love content are watching it across platforms and all platforms have place in consumers' minds."

Still, many pundits and analysts fail to recognize that the two products and markets are very different. Theatrical movies are, and always have been, social experiences and targeted to appeal to broadly to the public. Streaming content is almost the direct opposite; its appeal is narrowly targeted and appeals to viewing alone/binging. Any risk from streaming is almost certainly already priced in.

Conclusion

Cinemark is clearly the best-run large theater chain. It enjoys favorable domestic competitive factors, leads competitors in share of recliners (customers' most sought-after amenity), is efficiently managed with leading margins and growing free cash flow to the firm, and has strong and consistent organic growth from its Latin American international sector. And while its competitors are struggling with excessive leverage from over-expansion and enormous Capex spending, Cinemark is growing its dividend and leveraging its leading position to grow even more. All theater chains are not the same; Cinemark is a clear standout.

