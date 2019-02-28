OIL Weekly: Global Crude Demand Slowdown Reveals Oil Price Crunch?

American oil stocks advance for the fifth consecutive week, propelling US crude markets to new oversupply highs.

Introduction

In this brief report, I wish to present my view on fundamental developments of crude markets, which will enable me to gauge the impact on iPath S&P Oil Total Return Index Exchange-Traded Notes (OIL). To do so, I look at a series of market indicators, such as crude inventories and net spec positioning, which allows me to assess oil market dynamics.

Crude and petroleum stocks

Latest EIA report shows that US oil inventories posted a fifth consecutive build, up 0.81% (w/w) to 454.5m barrels on the February 8-15 period, concomitantly with Cushing stocks, surging 8.2% (w/w) to 45.02m barrels. With this robust stockpile build, crude seasonality continues to be sustained, reaching an excess of 8.1% or 34,033k barrels compared to last year's stocks and a marginal 0.8% or 2,909k barrels surplus against the five-year average. Given that, US crude inventories still provide headwinds on crude futures and OIL shares and should continue to do so in the near to medium term.

Source: Historic Stocks of Crude Oil Report - EIA

Concomitantly, the five-year crude stock spread indicator accelerates 23.91% (w/w) to 16,920k net long contracts and is close to beating its latest high registered in the end November 2018, right before the yearly low reached last December.

Source: Weekly Stocks of Crude Oil Report - EIA

Meanwhile, refined petroleum stocks dipped on the February 8-15 period, amid steadying refining utilization rates which established for the second consecutive week at 85.9%. While gasoline inventories declined slower, down 0.56% (w/w) to 454.5m barrels, distillates pull reached 1.08% (w/w) to 138.7m barrels, demand for refined oil product seems unchanged, bringing headwinds on crude futures and OIL shares.

Source: Weekly U.S Refining Utilization Rate

That being said, American oil balance is on the brink of becoming a net oil exporter. During the week, EIA reported a significant oil export boost, up 52.58% (w/w) to 3.61m barrels, which was slightly offset by increasing imports, up 1.79% (w/w) to 3.92m barrels. This important milestone will likely further pressure crude futures and OIL shares.

Source: Weekly Imports & Exports Report - EIA

US oil production continues to break record output levels. Indeed, during the week, EIA reported another output rampup of 0.84% (w/w) to 12m barrels, thanks to the two additional oil rigs brought online during the period. However, the latest Baker Hughes oil rig count indicates four platform withdrawals which will likely steady this ramp up.

Source: Baker Hughes Rig Count Report

In the meantime, OIL advanced marginally, up 0.39% to $6.39 per share, amid a series of positive developments.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders Report, released by the CFTC, net speculative positioning on NYMEX crude oil futures dipped 5.66% (w/w) to 321,609 contracts on the January 29 - February 5 period. This moderate decline has been due robust short accumulations, up 7.5% (w/w) to 170,261 contracts and long liquidations, down 1.49% (w/w) to 491,870 contracts.

Source: CFTC

Yet, newer data published by the CME group on the February 15-26 period displays a second consecutive weekly open interest decline on crude oil futures of 0.41% to 2,037,696 contracts, which is negative for crude futures and OIL shares.

Since the beginning of the year, net speculative positioning advanced 16.02% to 321,609 contracts, whereas OIL's YTD performance reaches 22.34% to $5.86 per share.

Weakening global economic demand weighs on crude prices

Since my last article, OIL posted a marginal gain, up 0.39% to $6.39 per share, despite growing US crude and refining stocks and record-high American crude production. On the other side, OPEC+ production cuts continue to sustain crude markets which have stabilized since the beginning of the year. Despite that, latest factory activity in Asia indicates that global crude oil demand weakness persists. Indeed, the world's biggest oil importers, namely China and Japan, reported shrinking factory activity for the third consecutive month, indicating that oil demand slowdown at home and abroad is not still dodgy.

Most recently, cumulative weekly decomposition released by the New York Fed showed a crude slight demand uptick. Despite that, oil demand is still way below aggregate supply, and given rising recent US production ramp up, American crude markets should continue to remain oversupplied in the near to medium term, which is bearish for OIL shares.

Meanwhile, the dollar index (DXY) which gauges the value of the greenback against a panel of major currencies, pulled back slightly, amid the announcement of Fed Chairman of an upward interest rate slowdown. This supports the American crude benchmark, given that it makes it cheaper for international purchasing.

Source: Tradingview

Furthermore, crude oil futures slightly changed over the week, indicating that market participants are still worried about a crude overstock in the near term, although this sentiment is weakening on distant maturities.

That being said, the developments of crude fundamentals are turning bearish, and I expect a pullback on OIL shares in the short term.

I look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.