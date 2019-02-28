Can Xerox Be Hot Again?

Aggressive new product programs outside the core market have the prospect of major gains in 2021 and beyond.

Xerox stock went from $19 per share in December 2018 to $31 share on February 22, 2019. This is a gain of 65 %.

As a legacy of its last two incompetent CEO’s, Xerox (XRX) has a unique combination of a low Price Earnings ratio and exciting growth prospects. Its P/E is 12 times projected 2019 GAAP net income and it has an aggressive product development in adjacent high growth markets. The stock jumped 65% on improved cash flow due to cost reductions, which will also drive 2019 performance improvement. Revenue will continue to decline 5% in a shrinking market with a continued introduction of lower priced products. It is a high beta stock. These red flags scare off investors, but the fundamentals make it a strong buy.

Xerox Stock Price

Core Markets

Xerox is a tale of two markets. The present one is shrinking. The second market is a series of high growth sectors. This creates an exceptional investment.

In the copier market, Xerox is No. 1 in the A3 (8.5by 11 inches) and No. 1 in the high volume black and white market. The A3 market is shrinking by 6% per year and the high end B&W is shrinking by 12%. It is No. 1 in high volume color and managed services but this is not enough to stop the 5% a year slide. Xerox has a plan to promote the A4 market, but these markets are growing at 2% a year. Flat revenue requires market share gains, which are difficult to get in a shrinking market.

The following table illustrates these trends.

While the A3 market is shrinking by 6%, the profits in the market are razor thin if any. The product is needed for distributors in key markets. One reason Xerox profitability has held up so well, despite shrinking volume, is that most of the decline is in the marginal profit A3 market. The high volume black and white market is very profitable but small. The high volume color market is six times larger.

With the market shrinking at 8% per year, a 5% revenue decline means Xerox is gaining share. It plans to use its success in managed services and software, which provides document security to further improve share. It also plans to expand its A4 product lines and expand distribution into the small and medium sized businesses. There is nothing new to this approach. It will be difficult to get flat revenue by 2021, but it is achievable. Moody’s downgraded Xerox debt because of the continual decline in sales.

New Products

Xerox targets plans for the adjacent new markets are challenging. None of these products will be in the market until 2020. The following table illustrates the value of the adjacent markets it is targeting.

Digital Packaging is the printing directly on the package itself rather than sticking a label on it. For example, printing on a milk bottle without a label. To do this the inks must be a lower cost than what is used today so the challenge is material development.

Artificial Intelligence would be a custom interface on an existing AI system. The prototype application would involve analyzing RFPs (Requests for Proposal) to determine what is needed for a response.

Xerox already makes nozzles for 3D printers. However, this concept calls for much lower costs so that it can be used for volume manufacturing.

Sensors involve printing electronic circuits used by the internet of things.

These developments involve work done in PARC, which developed the graphical interfaces used by Apple’s Macs and Windows, and the Wilson center, which developed the ink jet. These groups are a shadow of what they once were, but they still have strong capabilities in uncrowded niches.

Xerox will not succeed in all activities. In some, a partial success is all that may be achieved. Still one hit could transform the business. Success will be difficult to determine in 2020 but it has a strong potential.

Profitability

Xerox has the infrastructure of the much larger company it once was. The company is undertaking a radical reduction in the business. For example, information technology is projected to go from 4% of revenue to 1%. Processes will be simplified and levels of management reduced. In 2019, savings of $640 million are projected on a gross full year basis. This is a smaller version of Proctor and Gamble’s $10 billion cost reduction that cut employment by 30,000. For this to be achievable, previous CEOs would have to be weak. They were. They drastically cut manufacturing but kept internal practices that were unsuitable for the present smaller business.

With a partial year of savings, the quality of earnings is strong. In 2018, adjusted net income was $893 million. However, the reported income was a half billion less. The 2019 guidance increases adjusted net income by 1% but reported net income is up 76%. The cost of the failed Fuji deal, IT contract termination, Fuji restructuring and higher estimated taxes totaled $300 million in 2018, but zero in 2019.

Thus the reported 2018 earnings per share of $1.38 yield a P/E of 22. The 2019 guidance of $2.60 cents yields a P/E of 12.

Conclusions

Xerox is struggling with a declining market, so it projects a 5% decline in revenue for 2019. However, an extensive restructuring is expected to yield gross annual savings of $640 million in 2019. Reported Net Earnings are expected to be up 76%. Despite the decline, Xerox projects flat revenue in 2021. They have aggressive new product programs in adjacent markets. Xerox is a strong buy.

