Amazon: Digital Ads Won't Drive Stock

It is no surprise to anyone following the digital ad space or Amazon (AMZN) that the company is making a lot of progress growing revenues and market share. The leading online retailer continues shifting their focus to new retail ventures.

Image Source: Amazon website

Digital Ad Space

The digital ad space is ~60% controlled by the duopoly of Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (FB). The remaining market is fragmented with Amazon claiming roughly 6.8% of the market in 2018.

For all of these players, the good news is that the digital ad space is forecast by eMarketer to surge another 19% to $129.34 billion in 2019. Amazon is projected as the biggest market share gainer growing by 200 basis points to 8.8% of the large market.

Such market share would lead to Amazon generating digital ad revenues of $11.4 billion and only a small fraction of their total business. The whole problem with the digital ad space is that Amazon is a small player in a sector where the leaders are far smaller than Amazon. Both Alphabet and Facebook only generate a total of $191 billion in revenue compared to Amazon already up at $233 billion from their vast online retail and cloud computing businesses.

Data by YCharts

Success in the digital ad space should attract more competition from other retailers that are quickly building up strong online presences due in part to the ability to ship to the store or deliver from the store. Years of intense competition with Amazon have left the surviving retailers in desperation mode to defeat the online retail giant. The competitors are finally utilizing the advantage they always had all along of having the brick and mortar local stores.

Trouble At Home

The positive holiday earnings from Best Buy (BBY) are very negative for Amazon. The electronics retailer was long seen as the first major target of the online retailing giant, but Amazon has failed miserably in reducing the competitive threat by shifting their focus to food and drug delivery amongst other aspirations like cloud computing.

The end result is a stronger Best Buy that now generates 22% of domestic sales from online and provides a strong game plan for other retailers with in store consultants and home tech support. A prime example of the competitive push being Walmart (WMT) that has spent the last few years since CEO Doug McMillon took the helm to beat Amazon at their own game via store pickup and delivery.

Note that these retailers amongst others have substantially higher revenue streams that Amazon failed to fully attack before moving on to other industries.

Data by YCharts

These examples don't even factor in other strong retailers like Target (TGT) or Walgreens Boots Aliance (WBA) that are aggressively moving towards stronger online experiences while utilizing brick and mortar store locations for quicker delivery and pickup options.

So while Amazon has made a big push into digital ads, the company has left a bigger player in Walmart in a strong position to challenge the online retailing giant in that space. Considering Amazon only got $207 billion in revenues from the retail sector due to AWS revenues of over $25 billion, Walmart actually has a far larger retail business to attract advertisers, especially ones looking for cross promotions between online and the physical stores.

Increasing Profits Not Enough

The one area where digital ads could drive the stock higher without being a big revenue contributor is in boosting operating income. The online retail giant saw a substantial boost in operating income from the retail operations in 2018.

Source: Amazon Q4'18 earnings release

AWS generated $7.3 billion in operating income for the year, topping the combined retail operations at only $5.1 billion. The point being that any profit contribution is small whether digital ads is contributing to the growth or not.

The stock already trades at 41x '20 EPS estimates so Amazon is already an expensive stock that should trade more and more based on their limited profit stream growth. The underwhelming Q1 guidance, especially with weak operating income guidance below consensus, is a further indication that any gains in digital ads will be offset by pressure on the margins of the retail operations trying to compete against stronger and stronger competitors.

Last Q1, Amazon generated $500 million in operating income from the retail operations. The forecast for this Q1 reaching $2.3 to $3.3 billion in operating income, up from $1.9 billion last year, could leave the retail operations relatively flat as the large growth from AWS should account for the majority of the operating income growth.

The biggest issue with Amazon all along is that the company has already reached scale without creating a highly profitable business. Strong competitive threats will stagnate profit growth.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Amazon only faces more intense competition in the retail space going forward having failed to eliminate major threats by being distracted with far flung aspirations. The entry of Walmart and likely other retailers into the digital ad space could dilute some of the growth prospects for the online retail giant. The days of easily grabbing market share are long over.

While the digital ad space is a no brainer addition for the retail business, Amazon has plenty of other mounting problems long ignored due to a focus on pure revenue growth prospects. As the company focuses on entry into other retail spaces, Amazon is increasingly going to struggle by losing focus on their original target markets. The stock isn't attractive up at $1,600.

