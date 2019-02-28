U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue To Keep U.S. Agriculture Commodities Limited, While Weather Outlook Favors The Upcoming Season

KCBT-CBOT wheat spread continues to be bearish with adequate soil moisture and no signs of drought across the major hard red winter wheat production centers.

Despite the delay of U.S. tariffs on China, little detail involving the trade deal limits corn, soybean, and wheat prices to rally.

Investment Thesis

Uncertainty in the U.S.-China trade deal will keep corn, soybeans, and wheat prices lower in the short term. Favorable soil moisture levels and weather this upcoming Spring season will favor winter wheat supply and corn/soybean planting season. Market participants and farmers alike need to keep a close watch on the developing news between the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

U.S. grains limited due to continued China trade talks and global supply/demand

The Teucrium Wheat (WEAT), Corn (CORN), and Soybean (SOYB) Funds provide investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat, corn, and soybean, respectively without the need for a futures account. These ETFs reflect the price action of their respective futures markets that trade on the CBOT.

Unlike corn and soybean which are the country's top crop producers and exporters, wheat is grown all over the world making the U.S. just one of many countries that grow it. Figure 1 is a chart of the top wheat producing countries in the world with the United States coming in at 5th place.

Figure 1: Top Wheat Producing Countries.

Source: Statista

Figure 2 is a chart of the top wheat exporting and importing countries with the United States coming in at 4th place.

Figure 2: Top Wheat Exporting and Importing Countries.

Source: WorldAtlas.com

The Kansas City Board of Trade hard red winter wheat futures contract (KCBT) reflects the price of U.S. consumers while the Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract (CBOT) reflects the price of the world wheat.

The KCBT-CBOT spread is a great way to gain insight into consumer behavior and market sentiment. The KCBT wheat typically outperforms the CBOT wheat when the price of wheat is moving higher, while the CBOT wheat outperforms the KCBT wheat when the price of wheat is in decline or steady. When the wheat commodity is in decline or steady, it suggests that consumers are willing to purchase supplies on an at-needed basis (a bearish sentiment in the market). A drought or another severe weather event that can have an impact on the commodities' supply will send prices higher, and that's the time consumers will frantically buy and place price hedges (a bullish sentiment in the market). Currently, the CBOT wheat is at a 23-cent premium compared to the KCBT wheat (470 vs. 447). This bearish spread indicates that U.S. wheat supplies are not at risk and that consumers are OK with purchasing the commodity on an at-needed basis.

Weather and global supply/demand are typically the primary drivers in agriculture commodities, but the U.S.-China deal has added an interesting twist to the markets and can't be ignored.

For the year thus far, with the exception of wheat, U.S. grains have been positive. However, they have largely underperformed to their potential with tepid daily moves. For the year, futures for soybeans are up about 2.5%, corn up under 1%, and wheat down 7%. For the year, the Teucrium Wheat Fund is down 8.4% from $5.95 to $5.45. Meanwhile, the Teucrium Soybean Fund is up 1.3% from $16.15 to 16.36, and the Teucrium Corn Fund is up about 0.9% from $16.04 to $16.20.

Figure 3 below is a chart comparing the market trend of The Teucrium Wheat Fund to the Teucrium Corn and the Teucrium Soybean Fund.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Teucrium Wheat Fund is down 8.4% and the wheat May future contract is down 7%, largely due to reports on a great harvest (bumper harvest) or strong yields of the grain from Europe and Australia, and better than expected yields elsewhere overseas.

Currently, corn, soybean, and wheat front-month May 2019 contracts are all up pre-market. May corn is up 0.63% to $3.7738 per bushel. May soybean is up slightly .1% to $9.1688 per bushel. May wheat is up about 1% to $4.7162 per bushel.

Figure 4 is the price trend of the Wheat front-month May 2019 futures contract over the past couple of days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 5 is the price trend of the Soybeans front-month May 2019 futures contract over the past couple of days.

Source: Investing.com

Now that I've covered the U.S.-China trade talks and grain prices, it's now time to cover the weather.

Weather (past and future) and soil moisture levels support the upcoming planting season

Over the past few weeks, much of the U.S. has been under a very active (stormy) weather pattern. Storm system after storm system has slammed the U.S. West Coast and has paraded cross-country bringing high winds, heavy snow, and rains to the West U.S., significant snow to the north, heavy rain and severe weather including tornadoes to the south, and a cocktail of precipitation across the Midwest. These powerful, late-winter storms of recent have created and expanded lowland flooding over several river basins across the Lower Ohio Valley, extending southward into the Mississippi Delta.

Needless to say, soil moisture levels are in good shape across the major agriculture production centers of hard red winter wheat, corn, and soybean. In fact, looking back from September of last year, precipitation and soil moisture levels have done very well across the central and eastern U.S. This decreases the pressure or demand for precipitation as we move into the Spring and Summer seasons.

Figure 6 is a Palmer Drought Severity Index (PDSI) Map from September 2018 to January 2019 that depicts the supply and demand of soil moisture. The PDSI is a measurement of dryness. Areas in blue indicate that the soil and river basin reservoir levels are at a surplus (less susceptible to a drought) while areas in orange and red indicate soil and river basin reservoir levels are at a deficit and is more susceptible to a drought.

Figure 6: Palmer Drought Severity Index (PDSI) Map from September 2018 to January 2019.

Source: NOAA

The weather pattern is still expected to remain active across much of the country over the next two weeks but with more of a wintry theme with more snow and ice as winter tries to hold on through early March. Rain looks to be limited to mainly the southern belt. This is due to the fact that colder than averaged temperatures will encompass much of the country early March (March 3-8 timeframe) bringing the jet stream further south. Figure 7 below is a depiction from the 06z GEFS of U.S. precipitation anomalies over the next 7 days or from Feb. 27-Mar. 6. Areas in green indicate wetter than normal conditions while areas in yellow represent drier than normal conditions.

Figure 7: U.S. Precipitation Anomalies over the next 7 days from the 06z GEFS model.

Source: TropicalTidbits

Figure 8 below is a depiction from the 06z GEFS of U.S. precipitation anomalies in the 10-16 day timeframe or from March 8-15 timeframe. Areas in green indicate wetter than normal conditions while areas in yellow represent drier than normal conditions.

Figure 8: U.S. Precipitation Anomalies in the 10-16 day timeframe or from March 8-15 from the 06z GEFS model.

Source: TropicalTidbits

My Spring 2019 March through May outlook calls for warmer than normal conditions across the western and eastern U.S., with equal chances across the central U.S. Precipitation-wise, my outlook calls for wetter than normal conditions to persist across the southern U.S. with equal chances elsewhere.

Figure 9 below is my temperature outlook for the Spring 2019 season.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 10 below is my precipitation outlook for the Spring 2019 season.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

My forecast for this Spring is based on several forecast indicators that include but are not limited to the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO), Ocean Heat Content (OHC), and analog years with similar atmospheric, oceanic, and soil distribution conditions.

Overall, the weather is going to play an even more important role in the days and weeks ahead as we move into the prime planting season for corn and soybeans and heading season for winter wheat. Outside of areas hit hard by heavy rains and flooding recently, soil moisture looks good right now and provides support to the upcoming growing season. Winter is trying to hang on through early March with cold, wintry weather, but forecast models do show temperatures moderating as we approach the middle parts of March.

