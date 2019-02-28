Spirit Airlines: Recent Earnings Volatility, But Renewed Growth Expected For 2019

Spirit Airlines is currently cheap, but its stock price has become volatile in recent years.

The company’s earnings have generally increased but in recent years have become volatile.

Introduction

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is a low cost airline with flights to the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

Since its IPO Spirit Airlines has shown a strong history of revenue growth. Its earnings have generally increased over the years but recently they have become volatile. Its current earnings are below its 2014 earnings. Analysts have forecast Spirit Airlines earnings growth to resume in 2019 and continue into 2020.

Spirit Airlines’ stock price has been volatile in recent years, however the stock is currently trading below what it’s worth with a forward PE multiple of 8.6x.

In my opinion the stock is a higher risk investment as its future valuation is tied to its future earnings growth. If the future growth disappoints then I would expect its recent stock price volatility to continue.

Should Spirit Airlines forecast earnings growth materialize then the undervalued stock would have the potential for significant capital gains.

Financials

Spirit Airlines has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alphaand Yahoo).

The company’s reported forth quarter revenue was up 29 percent and reported diluted earnings per share down 63 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017. The drop in earnings was largely due to its abnormally high earnings in Q4 2017 due to a tax credit in that quarter. On an EBIT basis earnings were up 48 percent over Q4 2017.

On an annual basis, revenue for 2018 was up 25 percent and diluted earnings per share down 61 percent from the 2017 fiscal year. Again there was the Q4 2017 tax credit, however even on an EBIT basis earnings were still down 30 percent over the 2017 fiscal year.

Over the last five years Spirit Airlines’ revenue grew 14 percent per year and its earnings have declined since 2014. Even its EBIT were lower than they were in 2014. However, Spirit Airlines gross profit was higher in 2018 than it was in 2014.

Spirit Airlines’ return on equity is currently at 9 percent. Over the last five years its return on equity has mostly been around 20 percent. The profit margin (profit to revenue ratio) is fair at 5 percent. The profit margin has been over 10 percent in recent years.

Spirit Airlines’ current ratio is 1.6 meaning that its current assets exceed its current liabilities. The current ratio has been closer to 2.0 over in recent years.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 64 percent which means that Spirit Airlines’ total debt is 64 percent of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Over the last five years the asset ratio has worked its way higher from around 40 percent.

The company’s book value is currently $28.25 and with a stock price of $61 Spirit Airlines is trading at 2.2x book value.

The analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to increase by 18 percent in 2019 and increase 14 percent in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase by 190 percent in 2019 and increase by 7.4 percent in 2020. The 2020 PE ratio is 8.6x.

Revenue and Earnings

As an investor I personally like to examine the company’s revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient I like to visually present the data on a chart.

Spirit Airlines data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows Spirit Airlines’ revenue and earnings historical trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart shows that Spirit Airlines’ revenue has increased with a fairly smooth trend since 2011. Year after year the increases have been consistent.

The earnings do show a general upwards trend, but have shown some volatility in recent years. Spirit Airlines’ current 2018 earnings have fallen below its 2014 level.

The big fall in 2018 over its 2017 earnings becomes apparent when looking at the chart. The 2017 earnings were above trend and its 2018 earnings were below trend. This exaggerates the fall in the 2018 full year reported earnings.

The analysts are expecting Spirit Airlines’ earnings slump to turn around in the 2019 fiscal year with a 190 percent increase in earnings forecast. This increase brings its earnings growth back on track with its revenue growth. The earnings forecast is a consensus average of 17 analysts (data from Yahoo).

To fulfill the forecast earnings growth for 2019, essentially Spirit Airlines would need to improve their margins.

Management does have plans to introduce new fees such as bringing Wi-Fi service to most of its planes in 2019. This would be a cost effective method of generating more revenue without significant running costs. Spirit Airlines expects to receive around $6.50 per fight (prices would vary depending on speed and data usage). I think this is a smart move as the majority of Spirit Airlines passengers are leisure oriented and as such would want to use their phones while in flight.

While the Wi-Fi fee is a good idea and would contribute to improving its margins, I still think that Spirit Airlines earnings would likely remain volatile.

After the company’s IPO, for the first couple of years it was only taken a small market share with its low cost fares. The big airline companies like American Airlines didn’t see Spirit Airlines as a threat – rather they saw a start up that would likely fail in the near future. But Spirit Airlines grew and by 2015 the big airlines began matching Spirit Airlines cheap fares and this is where its earnings volatility started.

However the analysts are still expecting strong earnings growth for 2019 and for this renewed growth to continue into 2020. Goldman Sachs’ analyst has given 5 reasons why they are bullish.

Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) rose 11.4 percent. Multiple drivers of revenue strength including new international capacity. Full-year capacity growth guidance was lifted from around 14 percent to around 15 percent. This year's cost per available seat meal (excluding fuel) guidance was revised from a range of flat-to-1-percent to a 1-2-percent increase. The company continues to explore its fleet opportunities beyond the current order book, including looking outside of the Airbus A320 line.

To a certain extent Goldman Sachs is bullish because Spirit Airlines has lifted their guidance. What Goldman Sachs has stated will probably improve revenue, but it may not improve its profit margin – which is what is needed to improve earnings.

I think that Spirit Airlines is a higher risk stock. Due to its volatile earnings in recent years there’s the real risk that Spirit Airlines will not meet its 2019 earnings forecasts.

Stock Valuation

Spirit Airlines has a solid history of revenue growth and its earnings are generally trending upwards. An appropriate method for valuing Spirit Airlines stocks is the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate).

Referring back to the earnings chart, an appropriate growth period is from 2014 until 2020. This growth period factors in its historical performance along with its forecasts and this period also follows its upwards trend. This gives an earnings growth rate of 15 percent per year.

With a 15 percent growth rate Spirit Airlines’ forward PEG is 0.6 with a 2020 PE multiple of 8.6x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Spirit Airlines is undervalued with a stock price of $61. Its fair value would be around $105.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Spirit Airlines chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that Spirit Airlines’ stock price increased strongly to peak in 2014 and then sold down to bottom at $34 in 2015. The stock since then has broadly traded sideways in a trading range bounded by the $34 lows and the $60 high set in late 2016 and 2017. The stock has recently traded around the $60 level and is currently trading above the upper boundary. The volatility seen in Spirit Airlines’ stock price is probably related to its earnings volatility as its 2016 and 2018 full year earnings reported significant declines.

Should the stock keep rallying, in the short term it could trade back up to its 2014 high. The depth of the trading range is $26 and if this is added to the $60 upper boundary would give a target of $86. Such a rally could take a year and it would require the stock market to continue with its rally.

Over the longer term the stock has the potential to continue higher and will probably do so as long as its forecast earnings are met. If future earnings continue to show poor growth then I would expect its stock price to remain volatile. The stock may well trade higher if its revenue growth continues, but without a steady trend of earnings growth the stock price gain will be choppy with big rallies and big declines.

Given that Spirit Airlines’ earnings growth has been volatile in recent years I think this is a riskier stock as its stock performance hinges on its future earnings growth. However, I don’t consider it to be a high risk as the company does have a consistent history of revenue growth.

As Spirit Airlines is an airlines company a major risk is with the stock market as cyclical stocks typically fall fairly hard during bear markets.

The current bull market started in 2009 and is one of the longest on record and it’s quite possible that the rally seen so far this year is nothing more than a bear rally. If this is the case and the market turns bearish, then in the near term I would expect Spirit Airlines’ stock price to decline along with the market irrespective of its earnings growth.

Conclusion

Spirit Airlines is a growth stock with a solid history of revenue growth but earnings growth has become volatile in recent years. Analysts have forecast Spirit Airlines earnings growth to resume in 2019 and continue into 2020.

While the stock price has been volatile in recent years, Spirit Airlines is currently undervalued. However, the stock is a higher risk investment as its future valuation is tied to its future earnings growth. Should Spirit Airlines forecast earnings growth materialize then the undervalued stock would have the potential for significant capital gains. If future growth disappoints then I would expect its recent stock price volatility to continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.