Firing On All Cylinders: TJX Companies Is One Of My Favorite Retail Stocks

Given the counter-cyclical nature of the business, I believe TJX can continue to deliver asymmetrical returns, if held for the long run.

TJX Companies' (TJX) shopping season has been pristine.

In the last week of February, the Framingham-based retailer delivered yet another set of robust financial results. Revenues of $11.1 billion only marginally beat consensus as well as last year's number, but the feat was achieved on +6% comps over an already solid fiscal 4Q18. EPS of $0.68 met expectations and would have landed flat YOY if not for the extra week in last year's holiday quarter.

In addition, both revenue growth and earnings would have been higher by one percentage point and one cent, respectively, absent currency headwinds. I also believe that a relatively high, non-GAAP effective tax rate of 28.6% prevented EPS from climbing higher by perhaps another couple of cents.

Image credit

A bit more on the results

It was encouraging to see all segments across the board outperform year-over-year. The once struggling but hugely important Marmaxx (62% of total sales) advanced 7% above last year's 3%, with strength observed in both apparel and home goods. All of the company's retail banners, from T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the U.S. to Home Sense and T.K. Maxx abroad, experienced footprint expansion in fiscal 2019.

A bit more discouraging but largely expected was a gross margin contraction of 58 bps YOY. The dip is consistent with recent trends (GM was down 89 bps last quarter), primarily the result of higher freight expenses. In the earnings call, however, the management team reassured analysts that "merchandise margin was up significantly, despite the headwind from increased freight costs."

See summarized fiscal 4Q19 P&L below, adjusted to exclude goodwill impairment related to Sierra last year. Notice that opex as a percentage of revenues remained relatively flat YOY, while a lower share count driven by repurchases resulted in what I estimate to be a three-cent push to EPS YOY.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

It's not all about recent performance

Although the results of TJX's holiday quarter can be considered very solid, I find this stock one of the best in the retail sector for reasons that transcend recent financial performance.

In addition to consistent execution, I appreciate the company's shareholder-friendly cash return policy. Case in point, the quarterly dividend payment was increased by a meaningful 18% this week. Although the yield is still relatively low, at 1.8%, it has been climbing steadily over the past several years (see graph below) along with a stock price that has been up a cumulative 90% since early 2013 (i.e. trailing 60 months).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Nasdaq and Yahoo Finance

In addition, I have made an argument for asymmetrical returns (i.e. more upside than downside potential) on this stock that seems to perform well, along with the company itself, during both good and bad times.

I have calculated that TJX has beaten the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past trailing 20 years both on an absolute and risk-adjusted bases, and that the stock has reached higher lows than the broad market during both bear markets of 2000-2003 and 2008-2009. I would not be surprised to see similar stock price performance going forward, given the counter-cyclical nature of the off-price retail space and TJX's solid and consistent performance.

Note from the author: TJX is only one of the names in my All-Equities SRG portfolio -- a select group of stocks that have been beating the S&P 500 since inception on both an absolute and risk-adjusted bases. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.