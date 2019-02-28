Macy's: Shopping For A High 6% Dividend Yield

The company is still highly profitable. It can use excess cash flow to pay down debt to improve its balance sheet.

By Jonathan Weber

Macy's (M) is a department store company whose stock price has declined considerably over the last year. The company's shares offer an above-average dividend yield right here, while at the same time Macy's share price also has the potential to rise considerably due to a very low valuation.

Macy's is a cheap dividend stock, and even without a lot of earnings growth, it is possible that Macy's will return 10% or more annually going forward, due to its low valuation and high dividend yield.

Company Overview

Macy's is a department store company that offers both brick and mortar shopping as well as online shopping to its customers, while also combining the two in an effort to create an omnichannel sales experience, which includes services such as buy online & pick up in store. Macy's operates the Macy's brand, as well as the Bluemercury brand and the Bloomingdale's brand.

The company, which was founded in 1929, is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is currently valued at $7.8 billion.

Macy's has reported its most recent quarterly results on February 26. The company reported that its earnings-per-share totaled $2.73 during the quarter, which allowed for earnings-per-share of $4.18 during fiscal 2018.

Growing online sales while stabilizing brick and mortar revenues

Macy's has not been a high-growth company, which is not surprising, as shopping trends are not favorable for brick and mortar retailers, with department stores being hit especially hard over the last couple of years.

Macy's has, however, managed to stabilize its sales from brick and mortar locations over the last couple of quarters. The company has been able to grow its comparable store sales for five quarters in a row, which shows that the previous downward trend has been stopped. During the most recent quarter Macy's has grown its comparable store sales by 0.7% compared to the prior year's quarter.

Source: Macy's presentation

Macy's management aims for further stabilization of its core brick and mortar business while growing sales from its online shopping business and its mobile sales funnels at the same time. Measures that should ensure further stabilization and low comparable store sales growth from brick and mortar retail destinations include the closing of underperforming stores and Macy's Grow50 initiative.

Closing underperforming stores hurts Macy's revenues, but profits are not necessarily negatively impacted, as these stores oftentimes are not profitable. The company, therefore, is only cutting back on unproductive revenues that did not have any benefits for the company and its shareholders anyway. Closing these shops frees up resources and cash that can be focused on more promising efforts, which is why Macy's strategy of closing non-profitable locations will be beneficial in the long run.

Macy's e-commerce sales continue to grow at a compelling, double-digit, pace, and this trend will likely remain in place. With stable revenues from brick and mortar locations (some positive comparable store sales growth, offset by the impact of store closings) and growing sales from other funnels, Macy's should be able to grow its sales slightly going forward. All else equal, this would result in a small earnings growth rate.

Unfortunately, Macy's gross profits got under pressure during recent quarters, during the fourth quarter of 2018 Macy's gross margin was down 110 base points versus the prior year's quarter, for example. Macy's seeks to offset this headwind by cost-cutting efforts, the company has recently announced that it wants to cut operating expenses by $100 million. If management is able to hit this goal, gross margin pressures can likely be balanced out.

Macy's also continues to pay down debt at a very meaningful pace:

Data by YCharts

Since late 2015 Macy's has reduced its long term debt from $8 billion to less than $4.8 billion, during the last year alone the company has paid down more than $1 billion in debt. Paying down debt does not only result in a healthier balance sheet that makes Macy's a lower-risk investment, all else equal, lower debt levels also have a tangible benefit of lower interest expenses. If Macy's continues to shrink its debt levels aggressively going forward, its interest expenses will continue to decline meaningfully over the coming years:

Data by YCharts

Shaving another $100 million or more from its interest expenses would result in a substantial boost to Macy's bottom line. If, at one point, management believes that debt levels are low enough and that further deleveraging is not necessary, the company could also restart its stock buybacks, which would be accretive for earnings-per-share growth as well.

All in all, we believe that Macy's should be able to grow its earnings-per-share at a pace of 2%-3% annually going forward, through cost savings, growing online and mobile sales, and further interest expense reduction.

Total returns will be boosted by multiple expansion and Macy's high dividend yield

Macy's trades at just 8 times this year's forecasted earnings, using the midpoint of management's earnings-per-share guidance of $3.15. This represents a significant discount relative to how the company's shares were valued in the past. Even when we assume that Macy's will continue to trade below the long-term median earnings multiple going forward, shares could still rise substantially.

We believe that a price to earnings multiple of 10.5 is achievable for the company over the next five years, as further growth of online and mobile sales, combined with further debt reduction, could make the market reward Macy's by providing a higher valuation. If Macy's multiple rises to 10.5 over the coming five years, this would result in an annual tailwind of 5%-6% for the company's total returns.

When we also factor in the dividend, which yields 6.0% right here, it does seem like a realistic assumption to forecast total returns of ~14% a year going forward, made up by share price gains of ~8% (due to earnings-per-share growth of 2%-3% and multiple expansion tailwinds of 5%-6%) and Macy's above-average dividend yield.

Takeaway

Department store companies are not high-growth retailers, and they will most likely never become high-growth companies ever again. Macy's nevertheless has a good chance of delivering compelling total returns over the coming years through a combination of a low earnings growth rate, multiple expansion tailwinds, and the benefit of its high dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.