argenx SE (ARGX) CEO Tim Van Hauwermeiren on Full Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Beth DelGiacco - VP, IR

Tim Van Hauwermeiren - CEO

Eric Castaldi - CFO

David Nierengarten - Wedbush

Sandra Cauwenberghs - KBC Securities

Akash Tewari - Wolfe Research

Graig Suvannavejh - Goldman Sachs

Christopher Marai - Nomura

Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim

Ted Tenthoff - Piper Jaffray

Boris Peaker - Cowen

Jason Butler - JMP Securities

Joon Lee - SunTrust

Welcome to argenx Fourth Quarter 2018 Business Update and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call.

Beth DelGiacco

Thank you. A press release with our fourth quarter business update and full year 2018 financial results became available earlier today and can be found on the news and events section of the company's website at www.argenx.com.

Before we start, I'd like to go to Slide 2 to remind you that forward-looking statements may be prevented during this call. This may include statements about our future expectations, clinical development, regulatory timelines, the potential success of our product candidates, financial projections and upcoming milestones. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. argenx is not under any obligation to update statements regarding the future or to conform these statements in relation to actual results, unless this is required by law.

I'm joined on the call today by Tim Van Hauwermeiren, CEO of argenx and Eric Castaldi, CFO.

On Slide 3, you'll see a brief agenda for the call. We will first walk through recent news before moving onto an update on our clinical programs and ongoing collaborations. Eric will then provide financial results for the full year before we start the question-and-answer portion of the call.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Tim.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

Thank you, Beth and welcome everyone. 2018 was a foundational year for argenx and we're proud of all we accomplished fulfilling each of the commitments we have set out at the start of the year. We continue to plan for future success and expect 2019 to be just as eventful as we advance our late stage antibody pipeline and exhibit our commitment to transferring immunology breakthroughs into novel medicines.

Before jumping into the call, I want to highlight the exciting value proposition of argenx as we see it today as highlighted on Slide 4. We have novel for serial value creation with antibody experts and go after novel antibody targets by teaming up with top notch economic lapse under our Innovative Access Program. Together, we can create highly differentiated antibody molecules that neither party could create independently.

We favor molecules that we can develop according to the orphan business model, higher met medical needs, small indications with high economic potential where we can credibly take our molecules through Phase 2 and ideally Phase 3 and registration value inflection points. We have done this repeatedly and have established a company with a rich and deep antibody product pipeline spanning from discovery into registration trials. And we're now in testing in pre-commercial activities.

Our lead autoimmune assets at efgartigimod is being evaluated across four severe autoimmune indications and two formulations as shown on Slide 5. We have a first-in-class molecule and launched the first Phase 3 trial ever of any FcRn antagonist last September in generalized Myasthenia Gravis. We expect to launch a second Phase 3 trial this year in primary Immune Thrombocytopenia pending feedback from the regulators.

We've showed several key data sets this year around efgartigimod supporting our best-in-class claim as well. With encouraging efficacy data and differentiated safety profile which we attribute due to the unique design of Fc fragments. We can now also add optimal convenience to the differentiated attributes of our molecule. The size of Fc fragment enables us to develop the high concentration, low viscosity, subcutaneous formulation.

We believe our subcu capabilities will further enhanced early this month to our global collaboration and licensing agreements with Halozyme. The agreements allows us to access the industry validated ENHANZE drug delivery technology for up to three product candidates including exclusive access for our FcRn candidates.

With our lead oncology assets Cusatuzumab we announced a transformative collaboration with Janssen worth up to $1.6 billion. This was on the heels of an impressive data set from the Phase 1 dose escalation trial in newly diagnosed elderly unfit AML patients showing a 92% overall response rate. Notably with this partnership we've retained the important potential to co-promote in the US on a 50-50 royalty base that will not cap the upside potential of this program for us.

Last year, our partner programs also advanced on Slide 6 including those with AbbVie and LEO Pharma and we expect to realize more value from these assets in 2019. We ended 2018 very well capitalized with a cash position of €565 million that will enable us to execute on a very ambitious development plan including the unveiling of the two new assets this year at our R&D Day in May both of which grew out of our Innovative Access Program.

I will detail each of these key elements now on the call since are important to the strategic vision of argenx and to driving value as we advanced forward to be an integrated biotechnology company. First an update on efgartigimod including an overview of each indication and some of the data we've shown to-date as well as a broader discussion on why we believe our molecular design will continue to differentiate us from competition.

With our neuromuscular decertification in generalized myasthenia gravis, we launched the Phase 3 ADAPT trial in September 2018. We also launched ADAPT Plus which is one-year auto enable extension trial as part of the Phase 3 program. Since dosing the first patients, we have been focused on offering sites globally. We expect to open around 65 sides across North America, Europe and Japan.

We aim to enrol 150 patients and what will be the largest and broader - trial to-date since it's includes acetylcholine receptor auto antibody positive and negative patients while the acetylcholine receptor negative population will be outside the primary endpoint population. It could facilitate a broad and label to all gMG patients should we see activity.

We will also be broadening our enrolment criteria with regards to background 30 and will include any gMG patients that is not adequately controlled on standard of care, meaning MG aerials course of five or greater from patients failing on corticosteroids, immunosuppressant or acetylcholinesterase inhibitors. This will position the drug candidate well to be an add on therapy across the treated paradigm should it be approved.

We're on track with our estimate to have data in 2020. We have used the precedent example of the REGAIN study which took 22 months from first station dosed to top line data. We have some elements in our favor which could expedite enrolment such as the breadth of the patient population, but also some elements that could slow enrolment particularly of an MG trial, we expect August to start enrolling.

In the fourth quarter of last year, we presented full Phase 2 data during a workshop around ASH from our hematological beachhead indication immune thrombocytopenia. The data showed a clear correlation between reduction in IgGs, improved platelet counts and reduction in bleeds. These data shows clinical benefit from efgartigimod in ITP patients regardless of baseline medication. Meaning in patients reflective to TPO, corticosteroids, broader immunosuppressants or splenectomy. This will be an important feature in our plan to position our molecule as an add on therapy across the primary ITP patient population.

And thinking through next steps for ITP, we expect to communicate the plan for Phase 3 trial of IV at efgartigimod and if this two trial with our subcu formulation once we have feedback from the regulatory agencies. We're on track to start Phase 2 subcu trial in the first half of 2019 and Phase 3 as we trial in the second half of 2019. We announced two updates to the ITP program in our press release from this morning.

First we received FDA orphan drug designation for efgartigimod and ITP this month, so now we have the designation for both ITP and MG. we also announced we will be closing the open-label extension arm of the Phase 2 trial in the middle of this year. We gain several important insights from the OLE including, a 67% response rate in the first dosing period, which served as a true fourth cohort. Several patients received multiple cycles of treatment and each time responded.

Patients who responded in the primary study were treated in the OLE and responded again. Additionally patients on the 5 mg per - arm in the primary study, who did not respond were treated with a 10 mg per case in the OLE and did response. So we believe it is really about tipping the balance to ensure patients get enough drug exposure. We feel we have gathered the information we have hoped for the study and now want to focus on getting patients into a larger study with more chronic dosing.

As presented in Slide 10, Pemphigus Vulgaris is our beachhead and skin blistering diseases and we announced at JP Morgan that we'll be starting the third cohort of the Phase 2 trial in the first half of 2019. We learned two key pieces of information from cohorts 1 and 2. From the data that we gathered from cohort 1 back in June, we saw a rapid onset of action with previous six patients reaching disease come forward within one week and one patient within four weeks.

We also saw a clear correlation between reduction of pathogenic IgG's and improvement in PDI scores. For the third cohort, we intend to extend dosing to see if we can reach clinical remission. This will cause a three-month delay on starting the next cohort that we believe is the best route to inform us regarding the design of a powerful Phase 3 trial in PV.

In September of last year, we announced a fourth indication for efgartigimod. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy or CIDP. This will also be the first adjacent indication within the neuromuscular beachhead now that we've seen proof of concept in MG. CIDP is a compelling commercial indication since it's the single largest indication for IVIg in terms of consumption. IVIg is a standard of care for CIDP and we believe about 80% of patients respond.

In addition, there is a strong rationale that pathogenic IgG's drive the disease and that CIDP would benefit from an FcRn therapeutic. We expect to see scientific advice and launch a study in CIDP in the second half of this year. The FcRn therapeutic field has become more [indiscernible] since we first started to work on our molecule. We contribute much of the compelling data and tolerability we have seen to the unique design of efgartigimod and believe it will continue to be differentiated from competition.

Our collaborate [indiscernible] identified in [indiscernible] publication the role of FcRn is recycling IgG's shown on Slide 12. She showed that FcRn is responsible for homeostasis of antibody molecules of the IgG type. FcRn is salvaging IgG's from lysosome degradation and is also important for transcytosis of IgG's into the tissues. She took this finding and invented the ABDEG mutations which are a proprietary product of our molecule. She mutated touch points between the Fc trial and FcRn giving our antibody fragments unique properties. Efgartigimod can outcompete IgG's in the acidified endosome due to increase affinity and can shuttle to cell service and rebind FcRn.

The ABDEG mutation served to retain the PH dependent binding of the natural IgG. So our Fc fragment can follow that same natural recycling path. The thoughtful development of our molecule has led the unique features and what we believe are beneficial, clinical attributes to-date as shown on Slide 13. As efgartigimod as an Fc fragment which has reduced binding to Fc gamma and complement contributing to a clean tolerability profile. As efgartigimod can elegantly recycle FcRn to resorting endosomes it's not pushing FcRn to the lysosome, so there is no drop in HSA.

As efgartigimod can also rebind FcRn, this explains a superior half-life and very fast tissue distribution, it's a fast traveling molecule, so we see a correlating fast onset of action in the muscle and skin compartments where we interact with MG and PV biology. Our Fc fragment also allows for elegance of Q dosing given the smaller signs of the molecule as I mentioned at the start of the call.

We can squeeze three times more virality in mirolitro [ph] fluids compared to full size monoclonal antibodies. Physicochemical properties, show that this is a very well behaved molecule which can be concentrated up to 160 to 180 milligram per kilogram zone with low viscosity which allows dosing through 27 gauge needle. Finally we have a feasible buffer solution with no injection side pain report.

As the FcRn field advances, we believe safety and convenience will be key differentiators in the space and that efgartigimod is positioned to be best-in-class across both of these features. As efgartigimod has been very well tolerated in all of our clinical trial to-date in all indications. Headache another class effect for us, we saw headaches that were balanced between treatment and placement in our MG study and no sign of headaches in ITP studies.

We see no reduction in albumin as predicted by the unique intracellular nature of our molecule as you can see on the chart on Slide 14 from our GACI publication. We have not seen any GI toxicity or infusion related or injection side reactions. We're also taking a de-risked approach to developing a subcu molecule because we believe having the ability to offer several formulations to patients across indications will be crucially important for commercial success.

We intent to launch Phase II in ITP with our subcutaneous formulation as mentioned above. ITP is a good indication to study subcu because it's the one where we expect to dose more chronically and where we can assess hydro gene [ph] not down needed to keep patients in long-term response. Also places work as an effective and easy to measure biomarker to gain these insights. We also announced the exclusive collaboration with Halozyme to develop our subcu formulation of efgartigimod.

We see the ability to dose with enhanced technology as the finish touch on an overly exciting subcu program. It provides us further flexibility from a volume perspective and allows us to position the product candidates detest from IV induction. We now have an opportunity to develop efgartigimod as a standalone subcu product using an industry validated delivery technology and can both in use and maintain its subcu dosing. We expect this to allow us to capture all patient preferences across indications.

Importantly, we also have an exclusive license to enhance with certain targets, so other competitive products will not be able to use the same technology. One final note on efgartigimod, we currently at commercial scale manufacturing in two plans across two continents. We have the capabilities to grow to an even larger scale as we progress to its potential approval of efgartigimod.

Moving on now to our lead oncology candidate Cusatuzumab diving CD70 on Slide 15. This candidate grew our key translational biology break through from the lab of A.F. Ochsenbein at the University of Bern. He built the translational data set that label our developing Cusatuzumab in AML in combination in Vidaza rewarding him at Swiss Nobel Prize for this breakthrough work.

During our ASH workshop, we showed very encouraging data from our Phase 1/2 trial Slide 16. We saw 92% overall response rate which were mainly CRs, eight out of 11. We saw five patients with MRD negative so we believe [technical difficulty] CRs to be deep in response. We also saw significant reduction in leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow including some that emerged after two weeks monotherapy of Cusatuzumab.

Front of these data, major collaboration with Janssen to develop Cusatuzumab across AML subsets in high-risk MDS and other hematological malignancies. Under the agreement as presented in Slide 17, Janssen paid us $500 million in upfront payments including $300 million in cash and $200 million in equity investment. We maintain the option to participate in the US commercialization of the products where we have agreed with Janssen to share economics 50-50 on a royalty basis.

Development cost ex-US will be 60/40 split between Janssen and argenx which will be more than covered by the upfront and expected milestone payments. We believe Cusatuzumab is in the best hands with Janssen as our partners allowing to development to be accelerated and broadened in scope. We expect to share more on the development side with Cusatuzumab during our R&D day on May 22.

Our deep pipeline is also build from key partner programs that emerged from our Innovative Access Program. Slide 18. As we announced last year, that exercised its option to in-license ARGX-115 and will be advancing it into the clinic. ARGX-115 was built by argenx leveraging the insights from the de Duve Institute on the novel immune target GARP which we accessed under our IAP program.

LEO Pharma announced last year that it filed its CTA to develop ARGX-112 in atopic dermatitis an indication that is outside our area of speciality, which is well suited in the hands of this global dermatology player. This molecule team from our IP collaboration with Ludwig Institute. You can see esteemed with our IAP and how we built out our pipeline with both wholly owned assets and private assets.

Through collaborations with top academic labs we have been able to build the pipeline of first-in-class assets. Our strategy is to align with top tier academic labs that has spent years digging into novel targets. In some cases, uncovering the biology of one target for much of their career. This allows us to gain access to fundamental biology breakthroughs. We create true collaborations with this research institutions with fair economics on both sides and we can build first-in-class candidates before the targets and these biology breakthroughs become widely known.

The collaboration allows both parties to build product candidates that neither party will be able to build independently. We also had recently used on two parts of assets that we discussed less frequently since we have golden shares in each company, but not milestones associated with development. Staten Biotechnology is developing what ARGX-116 targeting APOC3 for dyslipidemia.

Staten announced some option agreement with Novo Nordisk under which Novo has the option to acquire Staten and gain rights to STT-5058 formerly ARGX-116. A company called Agomab has also found it's through a collaboration between argenx and University of Torino, Italy based on the groundbreaking work of Paulo Mikaeli [ph] and his translational medicine team. Agomab is developing an argenx molecule and is what - we will call which we will now call ARGX-114.

It is an asymmetric SIMPLE Antibody directed against the Met receptors that displays the same portal biological activity of [indiscernible] that possess the clinical transferability of antibodies. It has the potential to be applied in fibrotic, inflammatory autoimmune and degenerative disease. Going forward, we intend to use IP to bring product candidates into our wholly owned pipeline for our own development and value creation. We will be announcing two new wholly owned assets from the IP and our R&D Day including ARGX-117, our novel complement program and ARGX-118 on which we haven't shared any details yet.

And with that, I would now like to turn the call over to our CFO, Eric Castaldi for him to walk through the financials.

Eric Castaldi

Thank you Tim. So let's move to Slide 19 first. Our 2018 financial statements are detailed in this morning's press release and filed with the requisite exchange agencies. Total operating income was $29.2 million for the year and big on December 3,1 2018 compared to €41.3 million for the same period in 2017.

Research and development expenses amounted to €83.6 million for 2018 compared to €51.7 million for the same period in 2017. The increase in research and development expenses in 2018 was principally due to an increase in external R&D expenses and personnel expenses reflecting higher clinical trial costs and manufacturing expenses related to the development of our product candidate portfolio and the recruitment of additional employees to support our R&D activities.

Selling general and administrative expenses totaled €27.5 million in 2018 compared to €12.4 million in 2017. The increase in 2018 is mainly due to higher personnel expenses and consulting fees in relation with the preparation of possible future commercialization of our lead product efgartigimod.

The company as a result generated a total comprehensive loss of €66.6 million for the year on the December 31, 2018 compared to €28.1 million in 2017. Our cash position including our cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets as of December 31, 2018 was €564.6 million compared to €359.8 million on December 31, 2017. The significant increase in our cash position resulted from our public offering completed in September 2018. This cash position does not include the $500 million we received in the form of front payment and equity investment as start of the Janssen deal which closed in January 2019.

If we move to Slide 20 now, this slide shows that so far we have been highly efficiently in managing our capital. Since inception, we have raised total of €717 million of capital including the proceeds of our public offering completed in September 2018. At the end of December 2018 we were employing 132 people of which 97 were in R&D and 35 in SG&A. with our cash position, we believe we're well capitalized to execute on our strategic plan. Our burn rate is expected to increase significantly as we advance our clinical development pipeline.

In parallel, we will also advance and expand our pre-clinical product pipeline looking to access novel targets and technologies. To conclude on this financial slide, you can see the current shareholding structure of argenx. With our three public offerings completed in 2017 and 2018, we have now a free float of almost 90%, with US institutional investors comprising over 70% of our shareholder base.

And now, I would like to turn the call back to Tim.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

Thank you Eric. As you can see on Slide 21, we have a very ambitious development plan ahead of us and we will execute on this in a focused way in 2019. We expect several milestones ahead of this year including continue to open trial sites for our Phase 3 ADAPT trial of efgartigimod in myasthenia gravis. Communicate feedback from the FDA on the path forward for our Phase 3 of IV efgartigimod and ITP expected to start in the second half of 2019. And the Phase 2 of subcu efgartigimod in ITP expected to start in the first half of 2019.

We initiate the third cohort of our Phase 2 trial of efgartigimod in PV in the first half of 2019. Also initiated these two trial of efgartigimod in CIDP in the second half of 2019. We launch the Phase 1 clinical trial with subcutaneous enhanced formulation of efgartigimod in healthy volunteers. We will also be hosting an R&D Day on May 22 and will cover several topics including an update on Cusatuzumab Global Development plan.

ARGX-117 the translational data supporting the target choice and the first indication for the pipeline in the product asset. ARGX-118 and the early data around IAP asset, as well as some of the key commercial planning that is going on at argenx.

With that, we'd like to now open the call for questions-and-answers. Operator?

Matthew Harrison. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Ismalan [ph] for Matthew. Thank you for taking our question. For the PV study what data do you hope to generate from the third cohort and how long do you expect it to take enrol and readout? Thank you.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

Thank you for the question. So remember what we learned from the PV study so far and we saw at least signal right with disease control happening so fast in four out of six patients and a very nice correlation between the knock down in pathogenic antibodies on the one hand and PDI improvement on the other hand. What we now really want to see is, whether extended exposure to the study drug can put people into clinical remission.

You may have remembered that two years ago when we submitted a protocol, we did not have long-term top data for the molecule which we have collected in the meantime, so this means that now we have all the data to extend the exposure in these patients and really understand whether we can drive PDI is close to zero.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you.

David Nierengarten from Wedbush. Please go ahead.

David Nierengarten

I noticed you mentioned competition from further MG studies as potentially slowing down enrolment a little bit in the trial. But you didn't mention patients being treated with Soliris is there any trough off the clinical trials, pooled from patients names treated with Soliris, is the first question. And second one, if you could maybe share with us the target profile the combination of efgartigimod with the enhanced technology as you're looking for certain reduction in volume and injection or you know just if you could elaborate on that and when we could see the first readout from the healthy volunteer study? Thanks.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

Thanks for joining us David. And I appreciate the question, so your first question, I would like to remind that myasthenia gravis is an orphan indication that it's certainly not so orphan that is difficult to recruit parallel clinical trials. We estimate the real number of myasthenia gravis patients in the states is getting closer to 80 to 100,000. So to your question on whether Soliris is actually grading patients out of the available pool, I would say no because the real world use of Soliris seems to be patients which are close to the Phase 3 clinical trial population into REGAIN trial, that means the highly effective patient population.

And mind you that the inclusion criteria for our trial would allow us to recruit patients across the even paradigm i.e. also substantially ahead of the relapse refractive patient population. So to cut a long story short, we do not believe that specifically the Soliris launch is eating into our recruitment potential here.

To your second question, the power of the enhanced technology really sits in the fact that now we can completely de-couple our subcu products from the IV induction. Remember that we reported data last year, where we show that after an induction with the IV product, we can basically keep IgG's at a steady knock down of about 50% with a small volume weekly dose, actually the modeling suggest that we could go up to 75%, if you wanted to. But now actually we can get rid of the IV induction in case, we would really like to do that. So now we will be working towards the future with the IV product and the subcu product could lift completely separate that's in the market space.

David Nierengarten

Okay, understood. Thank you.

Sandra Cauwenberghs

I have an follow-up question basically on the Halozyme and the ENHANZE technology. Basically when you think of implementing this into the commercial strategy for efgartigimod in more time wise, then do you see any future extensions possible within the autoimmune franchise in terms of drug modalities beyond the FcRn and the complement space. And this is a question in line of the competitive positioning and the leadership position. Quickly in terms of the financial, if you could give a quick breakdown of the upcoming milestone payments and also in light of J&J deal. Maybe some guidance on operational R&D and G&A cost going forward into 2019 and some insights on the translational, as that could be handy for modeling into 2019. Thank you.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

Thank you Sandra for joining us. So and with regards to Halozyme, I can tell you that this is not a lifecycle strategy like, so we've aligned biological to incorporate the technology into its product unlike some of the predecessor this is not a lifecycle strategy. So we aim to push the subcu product including the Halozyme technology to its market as fast as we can. But we do need to go of course through some of the basic homework including short Phase 1 study.

So I would say stay tuned on our announcements going forward that we will communicate about outcome of Phase 1 and start of further clinical development work incorporating the technology. Before I hand over for the financials question to Eric. I would like to ask you to maybe repeat the second question because I did not completely get it, Sandra.

Sandra Cauwenberghs

So in terms of targeting a broad range of autoimmune diseases, the rare space of autoimmune diseases, there are other modalities out there in terms of targets beyond FcRn and the complement stage. I was wondering if you see any future progress into that or if you think that you will be able to keep your leadership position into the future also into the commercial strategy on these two angles, let's say FcRn and complement.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

So on autoimmunity is clearly a therapeutic focus of this company and in our Innovative Access Program we have any point in time between five to 10 live programs. So yes we're actively working on novel pathways not on modalities in the autoimmune space, all with the ambition of close to establish a strong franchise into this high end met autoimmune diseases.

Sandra Cauwenberghs

Thanks.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

Eric, would you mind taking the financial question please?

Eric Castaldi

Sure. So regarding the breakdown of the milestone payments, we're not public on this actually for both the AbbVie collaboration and Janssen collaboration, we're just indicating the total figures. The only thing you should know is that, if and when we would move into Phase 1, I mean we will certainly get a milestone payment on this one. And for Janssen we're not public.

Sandra Cauwenberghs

Thanks.

Eric Castaldi

Sorry?

Sandra Cauwenberghs

No, thanks for your help.

Eric Castaldi

Sorry. And then regarding the burn rate for 2019, so in 2019 thanks to the payment received from [indiscernible] and we were going to be actually in cash flow positive situation, having said that as you can anticipate both for R&D and SG&A expenses will increase significantly. What we can say is that based on our current business plan, we anticipate that our cash balance will allow us to fund all our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2021. And this includes notably expanding manufacturing investments to provide clinical work supply as well as building our pre-commercial investments for efgartigimod. But also our participation to the development plan of Cusatuzumab with Janssen as indicated previously by Tim.

Sandra Cauwenberghs

And with regard to the translation effect which is on a couple of companies we see a difference between 2018 and moving that into 2019, can you address how you will report on that?

Eric Castaldi

You mean on currency?

Sandra Cauwenberghs

Yes, so between the dollar and the Euro and with regard to the collections, let's see on the US side, last year.

Eric Castaldi

Well actually, what we did is that from the proceeds we received from our recent financings. We have kept lot of dollars to finance our activities in the US. So we have - I mean we're planning some sort of natural hedging, so it means what we see is a lot of unrealized capital gain or losses, I mean this year it was gain almost €11 million on our placement in dollars because of the fluctuation of dollars versus Euros. But otherwise, I mean there should be, apart from that I mean there should be no real impact in the sense that we have sufficient Euros on the other hand and need to finance activities both for European activities and US activities.

Sandra Cauwenberghs

Okay, thank you.

Akash Tewari

Given momentous comments on the recent earning call, if you were to run a pivotal CIDP trial would you be required to go head-to-head versus IVIg and if so, would that data from that trial potentially allow label expansion outside to other IVIg approved indications. And then on your Halozyme technology, since you're able to start Phase 1 with ENHANZE this year, is it safe to assume that the 113 formulation is similar to Iqvia's, where the drug in the Halozyme enzyme administered at two separate injections instead of I think like RITUXAN's HYCELA where the drug in the enzyme are kind of co-formulated. Thanks.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

Thanks Akash for joining us today. So to your question on the CIDP trial, there was a [indiscernible] subject to our conversation with the regulators. I think there is a case to be made that you would be able to do a placebo controlled trial. But I would like to hold off making further comments until the - we have certainty from that scientific advise meeting with the FDA.

With regards to the Halozyme technology, it's clear that you know from a clinical trial point of view you can indeed just you know court administered the two products together as part of a clinical trial from a commercial point of view, you would like to gland the enhanced technology into your final product. And of course that's one of the pieces of due diligence we did before in-licensing the technology. We have basically convinced ourselves of the compatibility of the technology with the efgartigimod molecule and formulation.

Akash Tewari

Thank you so much Tim.

Graig Suvannavejh

I've got three questions, if I could. My first has to do with a competitor product which is the UCB product. I believe that they are accelerating their timelines with respect to their Phase 3 or at least pivotal study in MG. and so my first question has to do with, can you remind us with respect to that product, how you feel your FcRn is differentiated particularly from a PK/PD perspective. So that's my first question.

My second question has to do with, your beachhead strategy especially in the heme space and there, since you already have proof of concept in ITP. When might we think about when you might announce the next indication? You've already gone into a second indication in neurology with CIDP, was curious as to what the next step might be in the heme space and whether autoimmune hemolytic anemia might be of interest or not, especially given that Alexian has already - in clinical trials in that indication.

And then my last question, really has to do with how you're thinking about the co-promote option with respect to Cusatuzumab in the US. I know there's an option I'm assuming you would want to trigger that option. But just can you give us a sense of how you're thinking about weighing the pluses and minuses? Thanks.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

Thank you, Graig for these outstanding questions. So first of all, the UCB molecule this is a competitors which have disclosed relatively more data compared to some of the other competitors we have seen at Phase 1 scientific publication. We have seen a press release announcing top line data for the Phase 2 study in myasthenia gravis and we have seen workshop presentations on ITP. The last interim data represented actually during a breakfast even at the ASH Conference.

So I believe it's fair to say that from a safety, efficacy and convenience point of view. There are clear differentiating features emerging from initial data. I think from a safety point of view, it's clear that a molecule comes with a different safety profile as compared to our molecule. I refer to the Phase 1 publication but basically were stealing away from an IV dosing to subcu dosing to avoid some of the emerging toxicities which they saw mainly associated with headaches and GI toxicity.

It is interesting to see that even with used subcu doses in the Phase 2 MG trial. They continued to have to take headache into account as well as GI toxicity in the increased doses in the ITP trial. So I think safety seems to be fundamentally different between both molecules and I think that's directly then related to efficacy. I think they have to be careful with the dose they chose for the molecule from a safety point of view and therefore maybe not hitting full PD effect of that molecule.

Clearly from by feasibility by distribution point of view, our data suggest that our fragment has a total different volume of distribution and tissue penetration compared to this full size monoclonal. Finally I believe that from a volume dosing point of view, as a subcu product. They're talking about subcu infusion using a pump system that is clearly a different proposition compared to the subcu proposition which we're trying to develop with our own subcu formulation including now the ENHANZE technology.

With regards to your second question, it is indeed our beachhead strategy to open up adjacent indications which look like the Phase 2 proof of concept indications on the back of clinical success. So we have met the heme space, we do know where we would like to go, that I would like to refrain from disclosing next indications purely from a competitive dynamic point of view. The co-promotion in the states for Cusatuzumab I think is a golden move for us because under the 50-50 and agreement.

It basically means that we will be able to establish our commercial infrastructure into heme space at 50% paid for by Janssen and that's a commercial infrastructure for AML, which we would be able to directly reapply for our ITP product. So we think that from a strategic point of view it is highly likely, we will exercise the option and we will be investing the co-commercialization activities going forward.

Graig Suvannavejh

Thank you very much.

Christopher Marai

First maybe, could we touch upon albumin reductions. I know you indicated what you had published previously with respect to albumin levels not being effected in earlier studies. However I was wondering, how much follow-up you have for your ongoing multiple trials across indications and then open-label extension studies, have you seen any reduction subsequent longer term dosing? Then I have couple follow ups. Thank you.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

Thank you, Chris. Thanks for joining us. So the answer is simple no, that we have not seen any reduction in albumin levels either in the open-label extension study for ITP nor for in the prolonged exposure in our [indiscernible] study. For the first time we're working with maintenance portion in the product also. It looks like the effect on albumin which is absent in the GCI publication is something which we consistently find back also in the repeat or prolonged exposures in subjects.

Christopher Marai

Got it. And then thinking about the ADAPT MG trial and the progress with enrolment there. Number one, will you be updating us when it is fully enrolled or on further enrolment I suppose progress? And then secondarily, could you comment on the proportion of ACHR positive versus a CHR negative patients enrolled in the trial so far, does that match sort of the population? How should we look at the balancing of those patients in the trial?

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

Thank you, Chris, for the follow-up question. So for the ADAPT enrolment, we have not decided as a company yet, if and when we would be communicating on an update on the study. So I reserve the answer to the question for probably later this year. In terms of the proportion of positive antibody patients versus negative and we expect significant traffic to our study from the negative station because typically they have always been left out of all of the studies in the past.

We do know that, these patients are significantly affected by the disease and therefore what we did is, we have placed a cap on the maximum number of patients we would allow into the study, just to make sure that the study is properly powered on the acetylcholine receptor positive antibody patients.

Christopher Marai

Great and with respect to ITP, you're running the IV trial and then a subsequent subcutaneous trial, at the Phase 2 subcutaneous trial. I was wondering what do you expect that data to be sufficient to support a label with subcutaneous dosing in ITP or would the expectation be, you'll run a Phase 3 trial. And then with respect to your subcu products, you collaborated with Halozyme for ENHANZE is that an indication that you're having problems developing your own internal subcu or how should we think about that? Thank you.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

Thank you, Chris. The question on bridging from IV into subcu for ITP I think is an outstanding question. It is a question we would like to discuss with the FDA. So we have a number of regulatory interactions ahead of this year as we discussed. I think this will be an important question assuming that we could be mimicking to PK/PD profile of the IV product with a subcu product, to what extent would we need to go into patients and what would you the minimum data's that required to actually be able to go into commercialization with subcu product.

So I think we'll entertain that question with the FDA for sure and we will report back on the outcome of that conversation as soon as it took place. The Halozyme technology Chris is perfecting what I thought was already an outstanding subcu product. And I think the molecule of efgartigimod has been concentrated to I would say the very high end for it's possible with Biologics [ph] showing an outstanding product stability, low viscosity and therefore already enabling I think a very elegant weekly subcu dosing in consumption with an IV induction and mind you, we have seen commercially successful biologics following session induction and maintenance schedule and in the past, just think about Stelara.

What Halozyme basically does is, it just gives us more flexibility on these volume and front. I think that Halozyme you can easily go up to 5 to 10 mls volume of dosing, without burning into the typical problems people would experience with such subcu volume. So a simple, fast, painless push of increased volumes, would now allow us to decouple a subcu product from an IV induction and that basically gives us now the full breadth of opportunity in positioning these products independently in the commercial market space.

Yatin Suneja

Maybe just a few question first for Eric. Could you maybe tell us what was the share outstanding as of Q4 and then the weighted average for the year? And also tell us, how are you - how should we model the - or how are you accounting the upfront that you're going to receive Janssen on the P&L?

Eric Castaldi

Sure. So the weighted average sales for Q4 that was 35,948,839 million shares. So that's the first one, I'm just looking for the final figures on the total number of shares we had. At the end of December and we had total of - we had 37,907,551.

Yatin Suneja

Got it. And then how about the accounting for the upfront?

Eric Castaldi

So we're going to follow IFRS 16, so basically this is going to be spread over the collaboration because we have an involvement, in this collaboration. So basically we're going to follow the development plan, it's going to be directly linked in the percentage of progression of all development plan that we have with Janssen.

Yatin Suneja

Okay, great. Then couple of questions on the pipeline front. Also for the PV trial, are we going to get any clinical data update this year or when should we expect to see the next data from the PV and then I do have couple other follow ups.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

There's a very clear agreement here that we will not provide any further interim data for pen figures, we will present to you the full these two data sets next time, given the fact that we have amended the protocol, given the fact that we now able to those patients substantially longer, in case the product really works, that means that the data set is pushed into 2020.

Yatin Suneja

Got it. And then on the dosing frequency. I think Alexian has mentioned that weekly dosing might not be ideal. What is your view on that? I think they're initially going with every other week IV dosing, just trying to understand what you did? Trying to understand what is the best value proposition? Is it weekly? Every other week, every month.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

Yes, so we will discuss dosing frequency and effectiveness of dosing schedules when we make progress with clinical trial Yatin. But we take stake for what's being said here and we'll answer that question later, this year.

Yatin Suneja

Okay, maybe another follow-up on the ITP side. I think that Phase 2 trial there was, you guys observed some non-neutralizing ADA's. Do we have any additional - were there any additional learning from the open-label extension part? I mean, how are you sort of following that maybe in pivotal trials.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

The analysis of the data of the orally is still ongoing, actually the trial is still ongoing. So I cannot comment on an incomplete data set. But so far Yatin, the situation continues to such that, there's no reason to believe that there's any meaningful ADA developing when we dose or repeatedly dose our patients, that is certainly consistent by the way across the healthy volunteer trial, the MG, ITP and PV trial.

Yatin Suneja

Got it and then just final question. On the CIDP, I think in the past maybe in January you commented that, you want to make sure you enrolled the patient population that actually have the disease and you seemed confident that the drug will work, if they have the disease. So can you help us understand how you can implement or how the inclusion criteria can be implemented to ensure you have the proper selection in that particular trial?

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

So that has been topic of extensive consultation with the growth leading CIDP experts. We do have a very complete suggestion, that again I would like to hold off answering this question until we have spoken to the FDA. So the idea would be to reach to the regulators with our proposal, discuss that proposal in depth and before we lock down the design and then we will be ready to communicate Yatin.

Ted Tenthoff

Eric just one quick follow-up, what is the life of J&J collaboration? Thank you.

Eric Castaldi

You mean the life of which we're going to recognize revenue?

Ted Tenthoff

The churn [ph], correct. Yes.

Eric Castaldi

Well it goes I mean until at least commercialization of the product and beyond - so what you should take in consideration is actually the total collaboration is going to last, until we launch the product, actually I mean and then the commercialization product. So I would say until.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

I think the real to this question I think is more on IP question. We can expect revenue Ted until the last valid claim expires. And we have not been public yet on the ultimate patent life of ARGX-110 patents, but what we have been saying in pubic, is that these patents were filed in 2010. So you just add your 20 years of normal patent life on top of that and then there could be an extra patent term adjustment and patent term extension time to be added to this 20 years, so I would say, that for your model for ARGX-110 you should model somewhere between 23 and 25.

Ted Tenthoff

Okay, thank you.

Boris Peaker

Most of the questions have been answered already. But I'm just thinking commercially in ITP. If you do so, that the IV and the subcu have very similar PK/PD properties and therefore should probably work similar. Explain the case why some docs would still chose to use the IV formulation?

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

So, I think Boris thank you for your question by the way. You have to look at that question from different angles. One angle would be the patient, one angle would be the physician, but another angle would be payer. And I think, if you start with the payers you will see the different geographies deal with subcu products differently from a reimbursement point of view even within the US different systems or different plans reimburse IV and subcu differently. So there's quite some complexity to be dealt from the payers point of view.

Then secondly, if you look at the heme space that is an existing infrastructure and existing investment in IV infusion infrastructure which certain people may want to leverage in administering the product. But then finally I would say for the patient there is of course diversion preference. ITP is pretty bad disease. It's very much underestimated, that is a constant feel of bleeding due to low platelet count. These patients typically live more active lives as compared to MG patients. And therefore a certain regular visits or visiting scheme to the hospital, seems to be typical for the ITP patient. So they would show up in a certain frequency in the hospital anyhow to have platelet counts tested.

So to cut long story short, we believe that we will reach more patients in different settings under the different reimbursement systems. If we can offer both IV and subcu.

Boris Peaker

Great and just also to clarify, for the actual studies that you plan to conduct for the IV and subcu. Do you aim to enrol patient with the same enrolment criteria or would there be some kind of different sub groups that you focus on?

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

Yes for the Phase 2 and we're dealing with basically the same exclusion criteria for the Phase 3 subcu product, we have not made up our mind yet. So for the moment the only thing I can say, is that the Phase 3 IV study will again most likely stay close to the patient population of the Phase 2 where we picked up the signal.

Boris Peaker

Great, thank you very much for taking my question.

Jason Butler

One of the Halozyme collaboration. When you think about the increasing volume, you can now achieve as well as the half-life of efgartigimod and the time dynamics of the impact of auto antibodies. Can you just speak to how this could potentially impact dosing frequency and to just give you a potential to go to significantly longer duration between doses.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

Thank you Jason for the question. The honest answer to your question is, we need to find out in the Phase 1, how do PK/PD compared, how does biotech feasibility turn out to be with the technology. If you look at precedent typically you saw outstanding behavior in subcu dosing, thanks to the technology. In some cases, even increased by availability thanks to the technology.

So I think I have to stay silent on the announcement until we have the data. And you know that we will go to Phase 1 and help volunteer trail as fast as we can, so I'm confident we will have data before the end of the year.

Jason Butler

Okay, great. Thanks for taking question.

Joon Lee

As you look at different auto antibody mediated diseases. What are your top considerations for choosing a particular indication? My understanding is that, efgartigimod mechanism vaccine is in August, so IVIg both so actually FcRn, so auto antibodies are diverted towards the degradation pathway. Are there some auto antibody immediate diseases that are less amenable to IVIg?

And I guess the more blunt question would be to, MG, PV/PD, ITP and CIDP responds equally well to IVIg or to do some is one better to IVIg than others. I think you said about 85% of the CIDP patients respond to IVIg. So what about for the other diseases? Thank you.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

Thank you Joon. This is an interesting question. We haven't been public of course on our next indication for efgartigimod. But the way we select them, would typically be that you know we need to be convinced about the underlying disease biology of the disease in question, where we want to be convinced that these pathogenic antibodies actually drive the disease and we do find comfort in the IVIg literature, but we find even more comfort typically in the plasma exchange and immune absorption literature. So when you go from IVIg to plex to immune absorption you're increasingly confident that actually you're only interfering with pathogenic IGGs and with no other components of the immune system. So we would typically be convinced about a number of data points not just IVIg.

Now with regards to the efficacy of IVIg. There's of course a lot of norms about how it would really works and in the past, there has been a lot of speculation. I think it depends on the indication. For example in myasthenia gravis, we believe that and it's mainly competition for FcRn and complement, which is the mode of action of IVIg. Whilst in ITP for example, we believe that IVIg mainly works through competition for FcRn, but also competition for Fc gamma receptors and that's why we believe IVIg has such a fast, but short plan of action in ITP.

In CIDP, it's IVIg the approved first line therapy with an 80% response roughly speaking in CIDP patients. It is still a pretty mediocre drug. These patients have to take the molecule and every two to four weeks in order to have a reasonable quality of life. So I believe in all these three indications there's ample of room for improvement and we'll unlikely compete with IVIg and ITP. We'll more directly compete with IVIg and MG and for sure we'll compete head on with IVIg in CIDP.

Joon Lee

And I have a follow-up. In your ITP Phase 2, you observed three distinct types of ITP patients. You classified them as either chronic, persistent or newly diagnosed ITP patients. And depending on the type of the patients you see different durability of effect. What about the pernicity [ph] of the disease is impacting the response to efgartigimod? And what's the implication in terms of your inclusion, exclusion criteria for the upcoming Phase 3? And data stratification and commercial applications of that? Thank you.

Tim Van Hauwermeiren

Thanks for that question. So it is clear from the literatures, we're not the only ones to report it, that actually the earlier interfering the disease, the high your chances for achieving low-term remission. I think that has been clearly demonstrated in the plex literature and we also saw at 2019 publication on eltrombopag, where it is clear that patients with more recent diagnosis have a much higher chance for long-term remission compared to patients which had a disease already for years.

Now the good news is that, in our study we have all the profiles and the so responses across the board for efgartigimod. We did see long-term remission newly diagnosed patients, but seeing some of the chronic patients. So the way we think about positioning the drug going forward is not necessarily restricted to hide the newly diagnosed persistent or chronic, would really allow people to use either drug on top of their standard of care as long as that inadequately control by standard of care. So we were trying to play it across, it's even paradigm across the board in all three patient categories. To your last question of course persistent and chronic patients are much higher in number, compared to the newly diagnosed patients.

Joon Lee

Thank you.

Beth DelGiacco

Thank you everyone for joining the call today. This concludes our prepared remarks. We look forward to updating you throughout the year on our programs and collaborations. Have a great day.

