Consolidated Water: Unusual Activity Could Indicate A Buyout

My research has suggested that this is either due to one of three things: a buyout, an activist play, or recent developments in the Rosarito project.

Since I purchased my first shares of Consolidated Water (CWCO) on January 27, 2016, it has remained a large part of my portfolio and, therefore, I have been following it closely for years. I published my first article on CWCO on August 4, 2017, and since then, I have published two others (one podcast and one update article). When it comes to investing in climate change, population growth, and water scarcity, CWCO is one of the best options on the publicly-traded market and I have believed so for years. As I said in my first article:

An economical and underutilized alternative is water desalinization via a process called reverse osmosis. This process, costing a third of what it did in the 1990s, draws water from the ocean or brackish water systems and produces clean, safe drinking water. With a pristine balance sheet and recent acquisitions and expansions, CWCO is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this crisis.

The point of bringing up how closely I have followed CWCO throughout the last three years is to highlight my credibility when I say something extremely unusual has been happening over the last month.

Since CWCO first became a publicly-traded company on June 9, 1995, there have been 15 SEC 13G filings with the first one being filed on August 13, 2009. An SEC 13G is a form that the SEC requires to be filed when an institution or person takes a position in any publicly-traded company of 5% or more. Prior to 2019, the last time an institution or individual took a position in CWCO of 5% or greater was in 2015 when Thomson Horstmann & Bryant, Inc. controlled either directly or indirectly 907,143 shares or 6.17% of shares outstanding. Starting on February 8, 2019, three new major institutions have filed SC 13G forms with the SEC declaring a stake in CWCO of at least 5.00% of shares outstanding for 2018.

While I will be the first to admit that this could be a coincidence, I believe it is more likely to be one of three reasons:

A buyout (either hostile or with management)

An activist play

The Rosarito desalinization plant

Background on a Potential Activist Play:

While CWCO is not a poorly managed company in need of a shakeup, they do have a high level of cash and no debt, and they are ripe for expansion. I would prefer to see CWCO exploring more development opportunities like the Rosarito project in Mexico or vertical acquisitions like Aerex Industries. Expanding too quickly is not a good idea, but CWCO could put their capital to better use.

Background on The Rosarito desalinization plant:

In 2017, CWCO's total annual revenue was $62,306,665. The Rosarito desalinization plant will be completed in two phases with phase one producing 50 million gallons of water per day and phase two producing 100 million gallons of water per day. CWCO will receive 25% of the revenue from the project (assuming Suez (OTCPK:SZEVF) exercises their option to purchase 10% of CWCO's subsidiary's equity in the project) and phase one is estimated to produce 1.79 billion Mexican pesos in annual revenue making CWCO's annual proceeds approximately 447.5 million Mexican pesos or $23,313,605 USD. This assumes an exchange rate of $0.052 for every 1 Mexican peso. This means that phase one will increase CWCO's annual revenue by approximately 37.42%. CWCO has also been contracted to run and operate the plant, so this excludes any additional revenue they will receive for those services. The second phase is required by contract to be finished by 2024 and seems to be on track. Meanwhile, the stock price has made no acknowledgment of the drastic revenue increase CWCO will see from the Rosarito Project.

BlackRock Inc:

Buyout:

BlackRock Inc. is one of the largest asset managers in the world and is involved in everything from index funds (iShares), to commodities, to private equity. CWCO provides stable, reliable, and growing cash flows while featuring zero debt, ample cash, and high growth prospects even excluding the Rosarito project. They also have exclusivity clauses in their contracts in the Cayman Islands and have a strong foothold and reputation in the South American region. For more information on CWCO's financial information and growth prospects, please see my two articles on CWCO listed below. Based on BlackRock's past acquisitions, it is within the realm of possibility for them to be looking into acquiring CWCO. Additionally, on January 7, 2019, BlackRock released the results of a survey titled:

Global institutional investors shifting risks from public to private markets - BlackRock study

The press release went on to state that BlackRock was expecting an increase in private equity deals in 2019. While there was no mention of BlackRock themselves planning on increasing their private equity deals in 2019, the results of their survey are still important to keep in mind when weighing the likelihood of BlackRock initiating a buyout or hostile takeover.

Activist Play:

On November 1, 2017, Larry Fink, the chairman and chief executive of BlackRock, announced that BlackRock would be taking their activist investing to a "whole new level." Therefore, BlackRock taking a 5.60% position could be a sign of an activist play coming soon.

The Rosarito Project:

BlackRock does have asset management funds and it would not be unreasonable to assume that BlackRock's major allocation is due to the CWCO being significantly under-priced relating to future earnings in the current market.

Morgan Stanley:

Buyout:

Morgan Stanley does have a private equity division and could be teaming up with BlackRock to take CWCO private.

Activist Play:

In 2016, Morgan Stanley was the most used firm during activist investor situations. However, while Morgan Stanley is famous for advising both activist investors and firms being targeted by activists, they are not known for being activist investors themselves. While a small part of their firm operates managed funds, it seems unlikely that they would be launching an activist bid themselves and at most would be backing BlackRock.

The Rosarito Project:

Morgan Stanley's asset management funds could have acquired their significant allocation due to the future earnings potential of the Rosarito Project.

Amundi, Amundi Asset Management, And KBI Global Investors Ltd.:

Amundi, Amundi Asset Management, and KBI Global Investors Ltd. was the third group to file an SC 13G. To be clear, Amundi, Amundi Asset Management, and KBI Global Investors Ltd. are three different institutions and in total control 7.7% of available CWCO shares. Amundi and Amundi Asset Management are both companies registered in France and are the largest asset manager in Europe with total assets of 1.425 trillion euros as of December 31, 2018. While KBI Global Investors is registered in Ireland, Amundi Asset Management owns 87.5% of KBI Global Investors granting both Amundi and Amundi Asset Management effective control over any shares they own. Amundi is classified as a Holding Company, while Amundi Asset Management and KBI Global Investors are both classified as a Financial Institution. While Amundi Asset Management is involved in private equity, I believe KBI Global Investors most likely has direct control over the shares in their most recent fund called the Global Sustainable Infrastructure Strategy launched on November 8, 2017.

The Strategy seeks to deliver strong investment returns within a robust framework, lower volatility and a dividend yield of between 3.5% and 4.5%. It will deliver material and diverse exposure to water and clean energy infrastructure, food storage and transportation, and to farmland - investing in the owners and operators of infrastructure assets, as well as the beneficiaries of infrastructure investment - as part of a portfolio of publicly listed high conviction stock holdings. It will: focus on high quality and sustainable infrastructure;

be diversified across multiple regions, sectors and end markets;

operate a disciplined and long-established investment process;

be benchmark agnostic in its approach;

be managed with a strong ESG emphasis. The objective is to deliver a portfolio of securities with the desired risk and projected return parameters - constructed utilising the stock-specific research and stock models from the broader investment team, but focusing heavily on long-term contractual businesses and infrastructure specific investment characteristics, namely: high regulatory support; predictable and stable cash flow; low volatility of earnings; quality of assets and management.

CWCO fits this description precisely except for the dividend yield requirement, and with the Rosarito project, it is not unlikely that the most, if not all, of the 7.70% allocation was from KBI Global Investors for their funds rather than in support of a buyout or activist play.

Conclusion:

In the end, it does not matter if the significant allocations from BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, and Amundi/KBI turn out to be because of a potential buyout, activist play, the Rosarito project, or some combination of the three. While a buyout would offer greater short-term returns, it is, in my opinion, the least advantageous for shareholders in the long-run. CWCO is in an excellent position with tremendous growth potential, and I am invested for the long-haul. Either way, these large allocations are a bullish sign for CWCO and investors who take advantage now will be in for a nice windfall.

Previous Articles on CWCO:

Recommendation:

For a breakdown of what my recommendation means, please see my blog post: Russell Katz's Rating System: A Breakdown

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The statements made above regarding the reasons behind BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, and Amundi, Amundi Asset Management, & KBI Global Investors' investment in CWCO are based on research and my prior knowledge and experience following CWCO. They are not based on conversations with anybody from CWCO, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, Amundi, Amundi Asset Management, or KBI Global Investors. I do not have any inside or non-public information that I am acting or basing these theories on and, therefore, could be mistaken. Please be sure to do your own research before making any investments. Additionally, while I express my opinion in this article, only you can determine if a specific strategy is right for your portfolio. You should always do your own research before buying, selling, or shorting any stock.