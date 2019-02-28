Rexel Delivering On Its Turnaround, But Getting No Credit

Rexel is getting no love and industrial distribution is becoming a tougher business, but the shares look undervalued now.

I expect construction spending to slow in both the U.S. and EU, but Rexel's restructuring efforts should continue to produce benefits that offset this at least to some extent.

In closing my last article on Rexel (OTCPK:RXEEY) (RXLSF), I commented that “turnarounds can test investor patience”, and that has certainly been true for this global electrical products distributor. The market hasn’t been too keen on many stocks in the distribution space since that last article, with stocks like Grainger (GWW) and Ferguson (OTCQX:FERGY) losing ground, but Rexel has done substantially worse, and likewise lagged the shares of electrical products companies like Eaton (ETN), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), Legrand (OTCPK:LGRDY), Hubbell (HUBB).

I can understand investor concerns about slowing macro, as I too expect construction spending to slow in the EU and U.S. in 2019, and I can likewise understand concerns that Amazon’s (AMZN) efforts in the space will lead to lower margins over the long term. Still, those issues seem more than amply reflected in the share price, and I don’t think the valuation reflects the progress made in 2019, nor the benefits yet to be seen from exiting underperforming businesses and restructuring toward higher-value products.

Fourth Quarter Results Were Okay

A beat-and-raise quarter did Rexel a little bit of good, but there were enough cross-currents in the quarter that I don’t think anybody’s mind was changed by the results.

Revenue rose about 3% as reported and close to 2% on an organic basis, coming in about 1% better than expected. Europe, which is where Rexel generates more than half of its revenue, posted a 1% organic contraction, though underlying revenue was up closer to 1% adjusting for restructuring efforts. Revenue in North America rose 7%, with stronger growth in the United States, and revenue in Asia-Pacific was up 3% on an adjusted basis, with surprisingly strong growth in China (up 9%).

The growth in the U.S. and China was certainly positive, and I was a little surprised to see Rexel benefiting as much from industrial automation spending in China given all of the negative commentary in recent months/quarters from manufacturers selling into that market. On the negative side, the 6% contraction in the U.K. and the 1% contraction in France were both disappointing developments, particularly as weakness in Euro non-resi construction seems to be getting worse and Brexit could have further negative impacts on the U.K. business.

Gross margin was flat in the quarter, while adjusted EBITA rose 9% and beat expectations by 2%. EBITA declined 6% in Europe (leading to a 30bp margin contraction), but improved almost 17% in North America and drove 20bp of margin improvement. With that result, margins in the U.S. business have improved bout 150bp (or 50%) since the restructuring efforts began in earnest. Profits in the Asian business were up 47% and margin improved 110bp, but margins here are still well below the company average.

Looking at the year in total, Rexel did almost exactly as I expected on the revenue line (beating by 0.5%) and the earnings line, but came in well short on free cash flow, with the company putting more into working capital, in part to support the growing digitalization efforts across the business.

Macro Concerns Picking Up

I’ve already talked at length in other articles about my concerns that U.S. construction spending will show a more significant slowdown in 2019 than bulls currently expect, with the most noticeable slowdown coming in the commercial space. Given what companies across a range of sectors have reported in their fourth quarter earnings and 2019 guidance, I also believe Europe is slowing, and companies like Schneider and nVent (NVT) seem to agree to varying degrees.

In the case of the U.S., I believe Rexel should be okay on balance. The company’s ongoing restructuring efforts should still offer some tailwinds as the company shifts to more attractive market/product segments and continues to build out its digital sales efforts. Electrical distribution is still a very fragmented and localized business, and I believe Rexel’s efforts can take share from smaller players that can’t offer the same range of products or customer service. I also expect that growth in institutional construction can help offset some of the slowdown in commercial construction for Rexel.

I’m a little more concerned about the European situation. Growing digitalization can still help the company here, but I believe construction and industrial activity will continue to weaken in countries like Germany and France in the coming months, and I believe Brexit-related disruptions are still a threat in the U.K.

While not a “macro” concern, I also believe there is still a lot of angst over the impact that Amazon’s entry into industrial distribution will have on Rexel’s business. At a minimum, Amazon’s entry and growing digitalization across the sector has significantly increased price transparency and that’s not something that works to the benefit of most distributors. On the other hand, Amazon’s efforts have so far been in commoditized, relatively low-value product categories, and Rexel management has estimated that Amazon’s offerings in the electrical space have less than 10% overlap with their offerings (and more in lower-value areas like lighting and cabling).

The Outlook

I do believe industrial distribution will become a more challenging place to operate over the next decade, as increased digital sales will level out the playing field in many cases. On the other hand, Rexel has good leverage to industrial automation and the company has been shifting its efforts more toward higher-value product categories where there is often a higher level of service needed by customers and an opportunity to establish stickier relationships.

I’m only looking for 2% to 3% long-term revenue growth from Rexel, which should roughly approximate weighted GDP growth in the company’s operating area, as opportunities in higher-value businesses are counterbalanced by increased competition from online competitors, slower underlying growth, and so on. Growth in China, and later India, could offer some upside for the company, but profitably servicing distribution demand in China and India is not an easy thing to do.

On the margin side, I do expect further benefits from the company’s efforts to exit low-return businesses, streamline operations, and shift more business to digital channels. While FCF margins have been below 2% for a few years now, I expect a return to 2%-plus in 2019 and beyond, though my long-term average FCF margin is only about 40bp above the long-term trailing average. That’s still enough to drive low double-digit FCF growth on an annualized basis.

I’ve also chosen to increase my discount rate on the shares, largely to reflect growing competitive and macro risks as well as persistent challenges in out-earning the underlying cost of capital.

Running this all through my valuation models, my fair value range falls about 7% at the midpoint, but still represents 30%-plus upside from today’s price.

The Bottom Line

Clearly I’m more bullish than the Street on these shares, and it’s equally clear that that has been the wrong call over the past year. There’s a fine line between patient and stubborn, and I am concerned that slower construction spending in 2019 will further impact sentiment. On the other hand, there have been improvements in this business that I don’t believe are reflected in the valuation and I still believe there’s a long-term opportunity here.

