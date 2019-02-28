Here's How EOG Resources Might Perform In 2019

It will, however, get tough in 2019 as oil prices come under pressure, but EOG Resources can continue generating free cash flows since its breakeven oil price is in high-$40s.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) delivered a strong performance last year, but its earnings and cash flows will decline in 2019 due to weakness in oil prices, which could average around $55 a barrel this year, as per the US EIA. However, the company will still generate cash flows in excess of capital expenditure and dividends and remain profitable while growing US oil production by 14%.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Quick Earnings Recap

EOG Resources has recently reported its results for the fourth quarter in which the company produced 764,500 boe per day, depicting a 15.5% gain from a year earlier. Nearly all of the production (94%) came from the US. The company reported a 17.3% increase in US oil production to 430,300 bpd, which exceeded the top-end of the company's guidance of 430,000 bpd. The company also benefited from 4.2% higher realized crude oil price in the US.

EOG's adjusted profits rose by almost 80% to $1.24 per share. Excluding the impact of income tax, adjusted net income rose 47%. The company also generated strong levels of cash flows. Its discretionary cash flows climbed 34% from last year to $2.067 billion, which covered capital expenditures of $1.3 billion and dividends of $126.9 million. As a result, the company ended the quarter with free cash flows of $636.9 million ($2.07 billion - $1.3 billion - $127 million).

Oil Prices

The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has climbed around 20% in 2019 to $56 a barrel at the time of this writing after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners, including Russia, cut production to rebalance the market. The political crisis in Venezuela and optimism regarding a US-China trade deal has also supported oil prices. However, the WTI is still well below the recent high of more than $75 a barrel seen in October and $62 a barrel a year earlier. The market remains concerned due to surging production from the US which recently hit a record of 12.1 million barrels per day and potential weakness in global oil demand. A number of analysts believe the average price of oil will be lower in 2019 as compared to last year. The US Energy Information Administration believes the US oil will average ~$55 a barrel in 2019, down from $65 last year.

This weakness in oil prices will hurt all oil producers who might struggle with declining profits and a cash flow shortfall. Last year, EOG posted 5 times increase in adjusted profits to $3.21 billion, a 71% increase in discretionary cash flows to $8.27 billion, and record levels of free cash flows of $1.66 billion. Those gains, however, were driven in large part by a 28% increase in realized oil prices in the US. In 2019, with the dip in prices, the company's earnings and cash flows will likely head lower.

Free Cash Flows

However, EOG is one of the lowest-cost operators in the industry which will likely remain profitable and deliver free cash flows at $55 WTI. The company has a cash flow breakeven price of somewhere in the high-$40s. At this price, the company can generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure. At $50 oil, EOG can fund its dividends as well. At the current oil price environment of $55-58 a barrel, it can deliver significant levels of free cash flows, or operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditure and dividends.

Image: EOG Resources Investor Presentation, February 2019.

EOG will spend $6.3 billion as capital expenditure in 2019 which is slightly higher than $6.2 billion spent last year. With dividend expenditure of $438 million, the company might experience cash outflows of $6.74 billion. As indicated earlier, EOG's cash flows will likely decline in 2019 on account of weakness in oil prices. However, some of that decline will be offset by production growth.

EOG is targeting 12.8% increase in crude oil volumes to around 451,000 bpd driven by a 14.1% increase in output from the US to 450,400 bpd at the midpoint of its guidance. Its total oil equivalent production is forecasted to grow by 12.9% to almost 812,000 boe per day. With the double-digit increase in production, even if the company's discretionary cash flows were to drop by 18% this year, it will still be able to self-fund its capital budget and dividends.

EOG's oil production growth will slow down substantially this year. The company's US oil production growth guidance of 12% to 16% also misses the low-end of the company's previously announced 15% to 25% growth target for $50 to $60 WTI. However, during the fourth quarter conference call, EOG clarified that the dip is because EOG is "allocating a bit less capital to drilling oil and a bit more capital to drilling for new potential" and the company is "not shifting into a low double-digit growth mode." This implies production growth will accelerate in the future.

Profits Ahead

As indicated earlier, EOG has a low-cost asset base. The company has liquid-rich assets at the Eagle Ford, Permian Basin (Delaware Basin), Rocky Mountain Area (Powder River Basin, Wyoming DJ Basin, and Bakken), and the Mid-Continent regions in the onshore US. Here, EOG holds a massive inventory of 9,500 premium drilling locations with 9.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent resource potential. These assets can generate at least 30% after-tax rate of return at $40 oil and can power the company's production for 13 years at the current drilling pace.

In 2019, EOG Resources will spend 77% of its capital on these premium locations. Consequently, the company will remain profitable. Additionally, EOG is eyeing further reduction in costs. For instance, the company expects to reduce its well costs at Eagle Ford to $4.3 million in 2019 from around $4.55 million in 2018. At the same time, the company expects to capture premium prices by selling a majority of its oil and gas production at the lucrative Gulf Coast market. In the last two years, EOG has received $3.17 per barrel premium over each barrel of oil sold by shipping most of its crude to the Gulf Coast and could continue going this way in the future. Lower costs and superior prices will provide support to the company's profit margins in 2019.

Conclusion

EOG Resources delivered a strong performance in 2018. Although the company's earnings and cash flows will likely decline in 2019 if oil prices stay weak, it will likely report free cash flows and remain profitable. The company's shares, however, have performed poorly in recent past, with shares dropping by 6.8% in the last three months. But I believe the stock could recover in 2019 if the company delivers strong levels of free cash flows and starts returning the excess cash to shareholders with dividends and buybacks.

