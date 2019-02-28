Boeing Split Chance Keeps Rising

It was just last week when I detailed that something had to give when it came to aerospace giant Boeing (BA). With the stock having more than doubled in the past two years, a rally still going as seen in the chart below, the name has become an outsized part of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Recently, the situation has extended further, making it even more likely that a stock split will be coming in the future.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Since my previous article, Boeing shares have risen by more than 5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has basically been flat. Some of that index underperformance has to do with the fact that the second largest stock in the Dow 30, UnitedHealth Group (UNH), has dropped almost $30, a decline topping 10% at this point. Boeing shares hit another new all-time high Thursday after a pair of wall street price target hikes.

One of the reasons why I mentioned a stock split could be in order had to do with a similar situation from a few years ago. Credit card name Visa (V) was trading at a stock price that was about 44% higher than the second largest name in the Dow at that time. Remember, the Dow is a price weighted index, not relying on market cap, revenues, or any other metric. In my previous article, Boeing's premium to UNH was around 54%, but the recent performance has stretched the number tremendously as seen below, now topping more than 80% more power.

(Data sourced from Yahoo! Finance)

To get the best look at how the Dow components are weighted, we can look at the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), with its top holdings seen here. As of Wednesday's close, Boeing had a weight of 11.35% in the ETF, essentially meaning that the stock accounts for more than one of every nine points that the Dow moves. The weighting will rise further once we get the DIA update for Thursday's close thanks to market movements. If you go back a couple of years, Visa's weight in the three months or so before it announced a split was between 9.00% and 9.50% as I previously detailed. Boeing is well above that now.

It doesn't just come down to being the top weight and having so much more power than the second name however. Visa at its time was also about 2.1 times as powerful as the average weight in the Dow 30. Boeing is now more than 2.7 times as much as the average. In fact, the stock is nearing the point where it will have as much power as the bottom eight components. The Dow 30 index wasn't designed to rely so much on just one stock.

To wrap up this article, I should probably answer the biggest question: when does a possible split happen? Well, if Boeing continues to outperform the Dow and its peers in the index, perhaps approaching a 12% weight, I would be extremely surprised if we don't hear news by the Q1 earnings report or the annual meeting that last year took place at the end of April. In the end, I think a 3 for 1 split likely would be the outcome, which would balance the Dow 30 quite nicely but still allow the aerospace giant to be one of the top weights in the index.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.