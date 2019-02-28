Allergan: Don't Get Too Negative

The company can use strong cash flows to reduce interest costs and share counts that boost EPS in 2020.

The biopharma is on the verge of returning to growth and boosting EPS.

Allergan (AGN) is trading close to the December lows despite the large stock market rally. The biopharma falls into the classic case of the market focusing on struggling revenues while ignoring strong earnings and cash flows. My investment thesis has only become more bullish as the stock dips and Allergan looks to grow the profit machine in 2020.

Image Source: Allergan presentation

Revenue Sting

As mentioned above, the biggest issue with the stock is the declining revenue trends. Allergan saw revenues dip 1.1% last year and the projections suggest another dip in 2019 before a potential boost in 2020.

The biggest issue facing the biopharma is a loss of exclusivity risk for drugs that amount to ~$2.0 billion of revenues out of a revenue stream of $15.8 billion. The drugs such as Restasis that lost exclusivity are overshadowing the progress made by Botox and other cosmetic therapeutics that can't outgrow the revenue loss from ~13% of the business.

Source: Allergan Q4'18 presentation

The company has a strong future as medical aesthetics are only expected to continue growing, but the market can't look past some of the short-term distractions in the business. Amongst the potential issues is a far-flung business focused on several key programs in diverse business areas like GI, eye care and medical aesthetics.

The company expects six program launches in the next few years and any failures will likely be met by further activist pushes from institutional shareholders like Appaloosa LP. The stock is beaten down to the point that pipeline failures will likely provide a positive catalyst for management change and a focus on streamlining a complex business that hasn't worked to the advantage of shareholders in the last four years since the stock peaked above $300 back in 2015.

Source: Allergan Q4'18 presentation

EPS Boost

With general expectations that revenues stabilize and possibly grow in 2020, the market is missing the probability that EPS grows solidly in 2020. The stock is extremely cheap under a scenario where EPS jumps to $17.50 next year with the stock still below $140 now.

A key aspect of a stable to growing revenue base is the ability of the company to utilize strong cash flows of up to $5.5 billion a year to repay debt and repurchase shares. Allergan recently approved another $2 billion share repurchase program after repurchasing $2.74 billion worth of shares in 2018.

Source: Allergan Q4'18 earnings release

The key to the corporate guidance for EPS reaching at least $16.36 in 2018 is that the share count utilized for the estimate is 332 million for 2019, only down slightly from the 337 million in 2018.

The reduction factors in finishing the $800 million remaining stock buyback authorization from 2018. The $2 billion additional share buyback would reduce the share count by over 14 million shares.

The average share count would dip to 318 million shares by the start of 2020. Depending on the timing of the buybacks for 2019, Allergan could see a nearly 4% boost to EPS this year. More buybacks in 2020 would boost EPS even further with just stable operating income levels estimated at $5.4 billion in 2019. An average share count of 308.6 million gets the biopharma to the $17.50 EPS target without any boost to operating income.

Reducing the total debt level will provide another boost to EPS where net interest expense was targeted at $800 million for 2019.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market has become far to negative on Allergan. The stock trades at only 7.8x '20 EPS estimates that require no operating income growth to achieve.

The struggling revenue base needs to be taken into context of the overall business knowing that the stock likely has a safety net at this level from activists looking to break up the company or bring in new management. The stock is far too cheap to stay on the sidelines.

