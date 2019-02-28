Ensco: Looking At Q4 Results Ahead Of Merger With Rowan

The stock market pushes drillers' shares down after looking at many earnings reports. However, the final battle is still ahead, and the current downside may pave way for future opportunities.

The company is about to improve its near-term liquidity by merging with Rowan. After this, the combined company will have time until 2023 to sort things out.

Ensco reports Q4 results, providing a chance to look at the company's performance as a standalone entity for the last time.

Yesterday, we have discussed Rowan’s (RDC) fourth quarter report, and now it’s time to discuss the other company in the upcoming merger, Ensco (ESV).

Ensco reported revenues of $399 million and net loss of $203 million. The company’s loss originated from high depreciation expense (plenty of rigs in the fleet), impairment of $40 million and roughly $70 million of interest expense.

The company provided liquidity and backlog numbers both for standalone Ensco and for combined Ensco-Rowan. At the end of 2018, standalone Ensco had $2.2 billion backlog, $0.6 billion of cash and short-term investments, $2 billion available under the revolving credit facility and $5 billion of long-term debt.

A combined company would have had $2.8 billion of backlog (excluding ARO Drilling, Rowan’s joint venture with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO)), $1.6 billion of cash and short-term investments and $7.5 billion of debt. So, the combined company will get an immediate boost to short-term liquidity which won’t hurt at all since both Rowan and Ensco recorded negative operating cash flow for the year 2018.

Before 2024, the combined company will have to deal with roughly $1.1 billion of debt and then face a major debt wall. In 2024 – 2026, Ensco-Rowan will have to find a way around $3.5 billion of debt (see debt maturities for both Ensco and Rowan below):

Source: Ensco 10-K

Source: Rowan 10-K

Put simply, the combined company will either witness material recovery in 2020 – 2022 which will allow it to repay some debt and/or push the 2024 – 2026 maturities into the future or face restructuring. The year 2023 becomes a key year for the whole industry as another leading offshore driller, Transocean (RIG), positioned itself for the same scenario (recovery by 2023 or restructuring) which I described in this article.

During its earnings call, Rowan stated that it did not expect to have another earnings call as a standalone company, so we should expect the Rowan – Ensco merger to be completed by the end of April. As I stated in my article on Rowan’s earnings report, I expect that some Rowan shareholders will sell their shares to avoid being pushed into Ensco-Rowan and to capture the material upside that happened in Rowan shares at the beginning of this year. With this in mind, one could expect more trading volume shifting to Ensco shares as new positions will likely be taken in the “surviving” stock to avoid the merger-related hassle.

Currently, Ensco shares broke out of the tight range and are trending lower together with the whole group of offshore drilling stocks. In my opinion, this happens because the market is displeased with the reports it has seen this earnings season. There were no major surprises, but the numbers just don’t look good optically. However, the real catalysts that will determine the fate of both Ensco and the whole industry will take place in 2020 – 2022, so there’s plenty of action ahead.

In case the current downside turns into any kind of a selling panic, I’d be certainly watching for opportunities to get into speculative trades on the long side. The market situation remains challenging as dayrates improve slowly, the rig oversupply persists, the debt is big, but there are no near-term liquidity issues and the situation may completely change in the upcoming years, provoking a major repricing in drillers’ assets and their stock prices. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.