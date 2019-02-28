Booking Holdings: A Stock That Should Be Booked By Growth Investors

Investment thesis

Booking Holdings (BKNG) share price fell close to 10% in after-hours trading yesterday and is trading around $1,720 in the pre-market session. Investors were quick to react when the company management lowered the guidance for Q1 2019 based on the pessimistic outlook of the European region. Despite this, I believe shares are undervalued at the current market price and provide an attractive investment opportunity for growth investors.

Company overview & business strategy

Booking Holdings is one of the largest online travel agencies by revenue and offers a wide array of services including hotel booking, airline ticket booking, car rentals, restaurant reservations, cruises, and other vacation packages. In a digitizing world, Booking has been able to gain traction fast and has continued to deliver a robust booking experience to its customers around the globe.

Booking Holdings has partnered with local travel agencies in more than 220 countries spanning the entire world and its services are provided through 6 primary brands.

(Source - Company presentation)

One of the key business strategies of Booking is to build on its network effect. Booking has already partnered with some of the best names in the industry and is continuing to partner with leading hospitality services providers in both emerging and developed markets. These partnerships play a vital role in the success story of Booking, as right partnerships can bring in millions of dollars in sales as the user base increases.

Another key business strategy of the company is to monetize its customer base aggressively by driving customers to its other brands such as Rental Cars. This provides Booking with a certain degree of diversification in its revenue sources and is a value addition to customers.

Inorganic growth is certainly a business strategy of the company, and Booking is always on the lookout to acquire new business channels that would add value to their existing operations. On the other hand, these acquisitions have already played a major role in its expansion plans outside developed markets, and Booking will continue to seek growth opportunities in emerging markets by strategically acquiring stakes in tech-travel companies across the world.

(Source - Crunchbase)

Maintaining and developing competitive advantages will be a key theme going forward for the company, as competition heats up in the industry. In order to build these competitive advantages and acquire a new customer base, Booking Holdings is expected to ramp up its spending on marketing and advertising, which remains another key business strategy of the company. In order to build on the necessary scale required to remain as the leading online travel partner on a global basis, Booking will have to present a strong case to acquire not only customers but also hoteliers.

Industry analysis

Travel and leisure industry has grown on a global scale over the last few decades, supported by the global economic growth. However, the standout development is the growth of online bookings in this segment. The growth of online bookings was driven by the rise of online travel agencies (OTA), and these agencies have played an important role in driving the industry forward over the last several years.

Online travel agencies are not only providing the much-needed convenience for travelers but also provide personalized travel solutions, which has helped gain them traction in a relatively little period of time. In a world where personalized solutions have become increasingly important, online travel agencies have been able to successfully incorporate such features to the travel industry.

Online travel booking revenue is expected to grow at a stellar rate through 2023, and the bulk of revenue is expected to come from package holidays.

Online travel booking revenue growth projection

(Source - Statista)

Online travel booking revenue is forecast to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% through 2023, which provides ample growth opportunities for companies operating in this segment.

On a global scale, the U.S. and China lead the online travel booking industry and are expected to continue the same way for many years to come. However, industry players will certainly focus on other regions for growth as well, as global wealth is on the rise and many emerging countries are transforming to more digitized services.

Understandably, online booking services are more popular among the young generation, but, in my opinion, online travel agents will soon identify the potential market opportunity in older, but high-income earning demography. In line with this, online travel agencies will present personalized, attractive holiday packages to cater to this category as well.

Online bookings revenue by age category

(Source - Statista)

Another secular trend seen in the industry is the use of smartphones to book airline tickets and hotel rooms. The industry as a whole is expected to adapt to this dynamic change, and major players in the industry will invest millions of dollars to streamline the mobile experience provided to its existing and potential customers. A high-quality and user-friendly experience will lead to a higher retention of customers and will probably drive the industry in the coming years.

The competition in the industry is increasing, however, and this will push existing players to provide price discounts and ramp up spending on marketing and advertising. One of the major reasons for consumers to select online travel agencies over traditional channels is the deals that are associated with these travel agencies. I believe many such deals would be placed in front of customers by leading online travel agencies to secure their market-leading positions and to ensure long-term sustainability of profits.

Online travel agencies have surely disrupted the global travel industry and have now gained the attention of high-profile companies including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). All these companies have hinted a possible entry to the online travel booking market and each of these companies could become a disruptive force and eat into profits of existing players. All these high-tech companies are not only deep-pocketed but also have a user base of billions, which inevitably enables them to use the stored data of these users to provide a highly personalized travel experience. In addition, the brand value of these companies will become a formidable risk to existing players of the industry, as hoteliers would be incentivized to partner with high-tech companies.

While a global economic slowdown remains a key risk faced by the travel industry as a whole, I believe online travel companies will continue to grow for many years to come, as online booking penetration in emerging countries is considerably low. There is room for growth, and I believe the possible entry of highly regarded tech companies will drive the popularity of this industry even further.

Evaluation of financial performance and valuation

Along with the massive growth in popularity of online travel agencies, Booking has been able to report stellar financial performance over the last decade. Strategic acquisitions have boosted the revenue growth over the last decade as well, which will continue to support company revenues in future periods. The massive growth in revenue represents the company's ability to penetrate into international markets as well and is also supported by competitive advantages.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Operating margins have also improved over the same period and net profit margins received a boost from tax savings in FY2018. Sales, general, and administrative costs (SG&A) now represent 58% of company revenue and has grown over the years driven by higher administrative costs and technology-related costs. Going forward, I believe technology-related costs will continue to rise as the company works on to provide a streamlined experience to its customers.

Margins might come under pressure in the future, as the company faces intense competition in its key markets. As competition increases, Booking would be forced to provide more discounts to attract customers, which would hinder prospects for further margin expansion in the near future.

On the other hand, Booking is focused on achieving sustainable growth in the future, and to achieve this, the company is willing to sacrifice its current profitability. As such, we can expect Booking to invest for the future, which could put some pressure on profit margins in current periods.

Profit margins (%)

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

The performance marketing optimization strategy implemented in late 2017 is expected to help grow profit margins in the long-run, but a significant slowdown in economic growth will adversely affect business operations of the company and margins.

Booking Holdings has a substantial amount of debt in its capital structure, and the company might continue to assume more debt to support its growth operations. However, I do not believe that this high amount of debt in its capital structure would prove to be a burden on shareholders at the moment, as the company is generating sufficient free cash flow to service its debt and is continuing to grow as a company.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Booking Holdings announced earnings guidance for Q1 2019 which came below the consensus estimate and the slowdown in European region was cited as the biggest contributor to this lower guidance. The company guided to Q1 EBITDA of $680 million to $700 million, against the consensus analyst estimate of $800 million for Q1 2019.

Despite the lower guidance and the pessimistic outlook provided by the management for Q1 2019, I believe investors should shrug this off as a short-term development. In my opinion, the European region would stabilize in the next couple of years and internal political conflicts will come to an end during this period. In this case, Booking would easily be able to perform better than expected, which would lead to significant returns to investors. However, at the same time, if European region performs below the expectations of the management, Booking will have a tough time meeting its revenue and profit expectations, as the business operations of the company are centered on Europe.

Free cash flow increased by over 12% in FY2018, a positive trend that speaks of the healthy cash generating ability of the company.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Booking Holdings has been able to maintain a healthy Return on Equity (ROE) for an extended period of time, which has helped the company stand out from the rest of the crowd.

Performance metric Booking Holdings TripAdvisor Expedia Return on Assets 11.15% 5.09% 2.22% Return on Equity 24.50% 7.97% 15.27% Return on Invested Capital 14.20% 7.20% 10.07%

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

I believe the market-leading performance of Booking Holdings will be a feature for the next decade as well, unless otherwise a third-party disruptive force dynamically changes the underlying industry. Even if competition is to stem from high-tech companies, I believe this will take a significant time period as Booking Holdings has already built a loyal customer base around its platforms. In this sense, I believe Booking is set to deliver a strong financial performance over the next decade.

Booking is currently trading close to its 5-year multiples and at a forward earnings multiple of 19 times. The valuation multiples might seem rich considering the expected headwinds in the travel & leisure industry, but I believe online travel agencies are in a unique position to continue to grow, as penetration levels are still nowhere near peaks.

(Source - Morningstar)

In order to estimate a fair value for Booking, I have used a two-stage discounted cash flow method.

Below, major assumptions were used in calculating the fair value estimate for Booking Holdings.

Revenue growth of 10.5% in the next 5 years and 2% in perpetuity Cost of capital of 8.09% EBIT margin of 34% in perpetuity Capital expenditures to grow at 25% in the next 5 years

With these assumptions, I arrive at a fair value of $2,169.76 for Booking, which represents an upside of 26% from the current market price.

(Source - Author's calculations)

Booking Holdings is an attractive play for growth investors, and once growth prospects diminish, the company might embark on a regular dividend paying policy as well. For the moment, all earnings are retained to support future growth plans of the company, which I believe is the right strategy, considering how Booking has been able to generate attractive returns to shareholders throughout the last decade.

Risks & challenges

A slowdown in the Europe region remains one of the key concerns for Booking, and an extended slowdown might result in an erosion of company profits. The significant exposure to the European region, as highlighted by the management, is a primary risk of investing in Booking under the current macroeconomic environment.

Increasing competition is another major obstacle for growth plans of the company, especially the planned entrance of highly valued firms such as Facebook, Google, and Amazon. The presence of such high-tech firms with access to data of billions of users will put immense pressure on Booking's ability to remain the leading solutions provider in the global online travel market. Profit margins will permanently deteriorate in such an event, which would adversely impact shareholders in return.

The cyclical nature of business operations is another risk factor that should be considered when investing in Booking. The number of successful online bookings will decline sharply, as consumers focus more on savings rather than spending during times of economic crises.

Conclusion

Booking will certainly face headwinds in the future, not only in European markets but also on a global basis. The predicted global economic slowdown within the next few years will surely have a negative impact on company earnings. However, I believe shares are still trading at a discount to their intrinsic value and growth investors should find Booking Holdings attractive at the current market price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.